Moog's (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Ann Luhr - Investor Relations

John Scannell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Don Fishback - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kristine Liwag - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Michael Ciarmoli - KeyBanc

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Moog First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to today’s speaker, Ms. Ann Luhr. Please go ahead.

Ann Luhr

Good morning. Before we begin, we call your attention to the fact that we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this conference call. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from such statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors is contained in our news release of January 27, 2017, our most recent Form 8-K filed on January 27, 2017 and in certain of our other public filings with the SEC. We have provided some financial schedules to help our listeners better follow along with the prepared comments. For those of you who do not already have the document, a copy of today’s financial presentation is available on our Investor Relations homepage and webcast page at www.moog.com. John?

John Scannell

Thanks, Ann. Good morning. Thanks for joining us. This morning, we report on the first quarter of fiscal ‘17 and affirm our guidance for the full year. Overall, it was a good quarter and a healthy start to the New Year.

Let me start with the headlines. First, on the technical front, the A350 1000s had a successful first flight on November 24, 2016, marking another important development milestone for our Aircraft group. Second, earnings per share in the quarter of $0.84, was above our guidance from 90 days ago and up 18% from last year. It was a good start to the year, which puts us on track for our full year guidance. Third, free cash flow in the quarter of $36 million is also on target for our full year guidance of $130 million. Fourth, we made progress on the sale of four small European space facilities. The sale of one facility is completed and the other three are held-for-sale with the outlook that the sale will be completed within the next quarter or so. These actions are part of the portfolio review of our space assets, which we announced some 18 months ago. These sales essentially complete that process and we are very comfortable with the remaining space business lines. The European facilities had annual sales in fiscal ‘16 of $15 million. And as a result of these sales, we incurred an operating loss of $0.25 in the quarter, partially offset by an $0.18 tax benefit. Finally, we are affirming our full year guidance for fiscal ‘17. We anticipate earnings per share in the range of $3.50, plus or minus $0.20, on marginally lower sales as a result of the stronger dollar.

Now, let me move to the details starting with the first quarter results. Sales in the quarter of $590 million were up 4% from last year. Sales were up nicely in Aircraft, Space and Defense and Components, but down in Industrial where we saw softness in each of our major markets. Taking a look at the P&L, our gross margin is up on a favorable mix in each of the groups, except Aircraft. Our R&D expense is down as a percentage of sales, while SG&A expenses also slightly lower on a percentage basis. The loss from the disposal of the European entities resulted in a slightly lower operating profit than last year, but reduced the effective tax rates at only 17.6%. The overall result was net earnings of $31 million and earnings per share of $0.84.

Fiscal ‘17 outlook. We are moderating our sales forecast by $20 million to reflect the impact of the strengthening dollar over the last 90 days. The impact is all in our industrial group. Excluding this foreign exchange adjustment, we are keeping the sales forecast for each operating group unchanged. And as I said, we are also maintaining our EPS guidance from last quarter at $3.50, plus or minus $0.20.

Now, to the segments, I’d remind our listeners that we have provided a two-page supplemental data package posted on our website, which provides all the detailed numbers for your models. We suggest you would follow this in parallel with the text. Starting with Aircraft, Q1, sales in the quarter of $268 million were 6% higher than last year. Sales were up on both the military and commercial side of the house. On the military side, OEM sales were up led by a strong performance on the F-35 and an increase in funded development programs. The military aftermarket was down slightly on lower B-2 and C-5 sales. On the commercial side, the sales increase was driven by a 72% increase on the A350 as production volume ramps up. Sales to Boeing were about flat with last year and commercial aftermarket sales were down slightly on lower 787 and A350 initial provisioning. For fiscal ‘17, we are leaving our sales forecast for Aircraft for the full year unchanged from 90 days ago at $1.11 billion.

Margins. Aircraft margins in the quarter of 8.6% were up from 7.3% last year. The combination of lower R&D and lower SG&A expenses contributed to the margin improvements, but these gains were tempered by the slightly more negative sales mix due to lower foreign military sales and a lower aftermarket. For the full year, we are maintaining our margin forecast at 9.5%.

Turning now to Space and Defense, sales in the first quarter of $93 million were up 11% from last year. We saw double-digit increases in both the Space and Defense markets. In the Space business, we saw nice increases in our satellite engines and space avionics businesses. These businesses have recovered from the low point of the business cycle a year ago. On the Defense side, our vehicle business was particularly strong, driven by the LAV turret upgrade program. We also had higher sales in missiles and naval systems.

Space and Defense fiscal ‘17. There is no change to our sales forecast for the year. We anticipate full year sales of $367 million, split evenly between Space and Defense. Margins. Margins in the quarter of 7.6% were negatively impacted by the loss associated with selling our European space operations. Exclusive of this loss, margins in the quarter were very strong at 17.3%. This quarter, we benefited from a particularly favorable mix. We are keeping our full year margin forecast, exclusive of the unusual loss, unchanged at 13.2%. Inclusive of the loss, margins for the full year will be 10.7%.

Turning down to Industrial Systems Q1, our industrial businesses are off to a slow start, although we believe recently implemented restructuring and organizational changes, combined with our new products in the wind markets, will turn our fortunes around by the end of this year. Sales in the quarter of $112 million were 10% lower than last year. The reduction is across our three major markets in the energy markets, sales of wind products into Brazil were way down as a result of the GE takeover of Alstom and the subsequent change in wind strategy in Brazil; the industrial automation market was also soft particularly in the U.S.; and our simulation in test markets tend to be a little lumpy, with big orders that can ship in one quarter or the next. We saw this trend last year, where the first quarter was unusually strong, but this year’s first quarter was a little softer.

Industrial Systems fiscal ‘17. We are moderating our full year forecast by $20 million, down to $470 million. This reduction captures the effect of the strengthening U.S. dollar relative to our other trading currencies. The reduction is spread fairly evenly across each of the major markets and corresponds to a 4% sales reduction in each market. Industrial margins. Margins in the quarter were 9.5%, down from 10.9% last year as a result of the lower sales volume. We anticipate this business will improve from a slow start and are therefore keeping our full year operating profit forecast unchanged, yielding full year operating margins of 10.4%.

Now to Components. I’d remind our listeners that we have integrated our former Medical Devices segment into our components group. Components Q1, we are off to a good start in fiscal ‘17 and have a positive story to tell. Sales in the quarter of $116 million were 10% higher than last year. Sales were up nicely across each of our three major markets: AMD, Industrial and Medical. In the aerospace and defense, the higher sales were driven by additional shipments on the Guardian program, a system mounted to the value of an Aircraft to protect it from shoulder fired missiles. In the industrial markets, sales were up to a broad range of specialty customers. Sales to offshore oil customers were again lower than last year, but only by 4%. So we are optimistic that we may be finding a floor for this business. Finally, sales for our medical customers were up nicely on stronger sales of our medical pumps and related products. For fiscal ‘17, we are keeping our full year sales forecast unchanged at $477 million. Components margins in the quarter were 9.9%, up nicely from the low point of 7.5% last year. We anticipate margins will pickup slightly as we move through the year to yield full year margins of 10.4%, unchanged from 90 days ago.

So in summary, we are off to a good start in fiscal ‘17. Earnings per share were above our guidance and cash flow was very respectable. Our businesses have stabilized since this time last year, albeit at lower levels of activity in several markets, in particular, energy and industrial automation. And one unusual item in the quarter was the loss associated with the sale of our European space operations where we enjoyed the tax benefit from the transaction with the result of the net impact was only $0.07 negative. These divestitures complete the space portfolio cleanup we started a couple of years ago and the stronger margins we are enjoying in our Space and Defense segments reflects the positive impact of that strategy. In total, it was a pretty quiet quarter and we are pleased to keep our outlook for the year unchanged from 90 days ago.

As we look out to the next three quarters, we think the risks and opportunities are about balanced. On the risk side, we think our industrial businesses could turnout slightly weaker than planned, but on the opportunity side, we believe our Space and Defense group could have a compensating upside. Our full year EPS forecast remains unchanged at $3.50 plus or minus $0.20 and we expect the second quarter to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.85.

Now, let me pass it to Don to provide some color on our cash flow and balance sheet.

Don Fishback

Thank you, John and good morning everybody. We had a solid start for the new fiscal year with free cash flow in our first quarter of $36 million, that’s a 119% conversion factor. We expect to achieve 100% free cash flow conversion for all of 2017 or $130 million and that’s unchanged from our last forecast. Net debt decreased by $12 million as a positive $36 million of free cash flow was largely offset by foreign currency effects and the translation of our offshore cash into U.S. dollars. Net working capital, excluding cash and debt, as a percentage of sales, was down to 25.4% at the end of the first quarter compared to 27.0% a year ago on sales that were 4% higher.

We have restated the capital historical numbers to conform to the first quarter adoption of a new accounting standard that now requires us to show all deferred tax accounts as long-term or as before they were split between current and non-current. We had 370 basis points worth of net current deferred tax assets as a percentage of trailing 12 month sales in the old version of our net working capital. And as we have shared before, we have seen a rather steady decline in this working capital metric since we peaked at almost 34% of sales back in 2009. We continue to focus on improvements to managing our balance sheet in order to bring our investment working capital down.

During our first quarter, we had no share repurchase activity. Our capital deployment focus is on smart top line growth, including acquisitive growth and we have not had much to report in the last 3 years with respect to M&A, but we are increasing our efforts to target strategic growth in all of the broader markets that we serve. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $15 million and depreciation and amortization totaled $22 million. For all of ‘17, our CapEx forecast remains unchanged at $80 million. G&A in 2017 will be about $94 million. Cash contributions to our global retirement plans totaled $17 million in the quarter compared to last quarter’s – last year’s first quarter by $22 million. For all of ‘17, we are planning to make contributions into our global retirement plans totaling $92 million unchanged from our forecast 3 months ago. Global retirement plan expense in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 was $16 million, similar to last year. Our global expense for retirement plans is projected to be $64 million, nearly the same as in 2016.

Before I tackle the topic of our effective tax rate, I would like to dive a little deeper into the divestitures of the European space businesses that had an impact on our operating profit and tax rate in the quarter. The European space entities that I am referencing include Bradford Engineering in the Netherlands that makes satellite attitude and orbit control subsystems, propulsion and thermal subsystems and components. This business was sold in November. Also included are three other space businesses that make liquid propulsion systems and components for satellites and missile-defense systems located in the UK and Ireland that are currently held-for-sale.

Net-net, as John said, there is an EPS loss of $0.07 in the first quarter of ‘17 as a result of these disposals. This net loss of $0.07 is comprised of a pre-tax loss on the disposition of the assets of $9 million, reflecting in the operating results of our Space and Defense segment. We also generated an offsetting tax benefit of $6.5 million. Stripping out the $9 million loss included in operating profit, our adjusted consolidated operating margin in the first quarter of ‘17 is 10.4% compared to the 8.9% we reported and compared with last year’s first quarter consolidated margin of 9.1%. As John mentioned earlier, these combined European space businesses had annual sales in 2016 of $15 million and were not material to our bottom line. Our updated 2017 sales and EPS forecast reflect the effects of these disposals.

Now, on to our effective tax rate. In the first quarter of 2017, we had an unusually low rate of 17.6%. Stripping out the effect of these divestitures just described, our clean effective tax rate in Q1 was 28.7% compared with last year’s rate of 26.6%. Last year’s first quarter tax rate was comparatively low as Congress had enacted tax legislation that included the permanent reinstatement of the R&D tax credit during the first quarter of 2016. For all of 2017, we are now forecasting our effective tax rate of 28.5% and excluding the effects of the divestitures, the 2017 tax rate will be 31.0%. This compares with our tax rate in 2016 of 28.5% and with our 2017 forecast of 90 days ago of 31.5%. The 2017 tax rate is higher compared with 2016 due to the lower R&D tax credits associated with the timing of the U.S. tax law change in late 2015, which was our first quarter of fiscal ‘16 and due to the 2016 favorable impact of lower corporate rates in the UK on our deferred tax liability that doesn’t repeat in 2017. Our leverage ratio, net debt divided by EBITDA, decreased to 2.1x at the end of the quarter compared with 2.6x a year ago. Net debt as a percentage of total cap was 40.8%, down from 44.6% a year ago. At quarter end, we had $458 million of available unused borrowing capacity on our $1.1 billion revolver that terms out in 2021.

So with that, I would like to turn it back to John and take any questions you may have. And Kayla, can you help us out with facilitating the questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Kristine Liwag. Your line is open.

Kristine Liwag

Hi, good morning, guys.

John Scannell

Hey, good morning Kristine.

Kristine Liwag

I was thinking maybe going a little bit in the different direction for my question today. It seems like the current administration is keen on bringing back some manufacturing into the U.S. I was wondering if you are starting to see any pickup in industrial automation sales. I mean, from my perspective, if we were to bring manufacturing back into the U.S. with the labor arbitrage around the world, it seems like automation is one way we would be able to do that?

John Scannell

Yes, it’s a really interesting question, Kristine and there is probably so many nuances in terms of what might impact what. But allow me a couple of thoughts. One, I think part of bringing manufacturing back is jobs, it’s not automation, but it’s jobs. So, I think there is a desire to create jobs. But I agree with you, the labor arbitrage would force you to do a lot more automation in the U.S. And then the second question becomes whether or not the automation equipment, which is what we would tell to would be actually manufactured in the U.S. So, it’s a kind of a second order effect that you would have to see there. A lot of that type of automation equipment typically comes out of Europe or Asia, because the U.S. OEM machine base is not great. So it could be a positive, I mean we would like to see it, but I think it would take a while for that to filter through, Kristine. The first thing you can do is you can also, moving plant takes years, those big decisions and stuff, so we would be delighted if we saw an impact from that, but I think it’s the second or third order effect that it would be hard to quantify and it’s definitely not something we have seen anything out so far.

Kristine Liwag

And a follow-up for that would be, so far you have diversified your cost structure, you have utilized your Philippines plant for a lot of commercial manufacturing, with the rhetoric going on right now and there are talks of border adjusted tax, does that change your planned cost footprint at all going forward, particularly in commercial aerospace?

John Scannell

Again, it’s one of those – so it’s a lot of border tax discussions going on right now. There are corporate tax rate discussions going on right now. I think it’s too early to see how that’s all going to play out. We have as you know, a very significant investment in the Philippines. Its most of our commercial aircrafts manufacturing comes out of the Philippines. It goes directly to our customers. It does not actually come back to us here in Buffalo. It goes directly to our customers. Some of it goes in directly, so for instance, some stuff goes to Japan where it gets integrated to wings and then passed on to our major customers. So how that would all play out, I am not sure. It is definitely not practical for us nor are sensible to even consider thinking about picking up a factory like that and somehow relocating it. That’s just not something that could be considered. So again, we honestly don’t know if there was tariffs on imports from the Philippines, with that – who would pay us, where will it affect, how does that all play through, I don’t know. We are watching it carefully if and when there is legislation that changes some of those things. We will see how we can respond, but there is a certain natural cycle associated with buildings and machinery and equipment and capabilities and all that. And the commercial aircraft business is a very, very long-term business. So I think the overreaction in the short-term is not something that we could do or would be a sensible thing to do.

Kristine Liwag

Thank you very much.

John Scannell

Thanks Kristine.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Michael Ciarmoli. Your line is open.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey, good morning guys. Nice quarter. Thanks for taking my question.

John Scannell

Welcome Michael.

Michael Ciarmoli

Maybe John, just on Space and Defense, obviously you had the divestiture in there, but the margin number you put up was phenomenal, I mean it’s the highest it’s been in many quarters, maybe one of the highest I have seen, I know you talked about mix, but how should we think about that going forward, it might – I think you guys talked about satellites doing a little bit better, I have heard smaller companies talk about that, if you get some tailwinds on defense, I mean could you guys see this margin stay at an elevated level?

John Scannell

Well, so for the year, we have the margins in our Space and Defense group pegged, I think if you back out the effect of the disposable in the 13%, 14% range. So that’s pretty good. Historically, that would be the best margin performance we have across the company. Yes, the first quarter was particularly strong. In that business, every now and again, you got contracts close up. You got some unusual things. And over the years, we saw the good quarter, good mix, bad quarter, not so good mix. So you do have this natural fluctuation in the margin quarter-to-quarter. So we are not prepared yet to say that the rest of the year is going to be anything as strong, so we are sticking with our forecast from 90 days ago. But what I did say in my remarks is if you ask me, so where do you – where would you have worries and where would you have optimism, I would say the worries is industrial, that just seems to be really difficult to find the flow and to get better. And on the other side, our Space and Defense business is doing pretty well and that might have some upside. Now I would say part of what we are also doing is investing a little bit more into Space and Defense business, more R&D. So the R&D spend will go up a little bit there and not dramatically. But it will go up a couple of million dollars over the next few quarters, so that will draw a little bit away from the margins. But we think it’s sensible to long-term investment. So that’s one of the thing that happens Michael, in the Space and Defense businesses, because we have both paid developments work and R&D work, if you have a lot of work for customers, the same engineers go and they work on customer related stuff which drives both sales and sometimes margins and it comes out of the R&D expense line. So as hat shifts backwards and forwards you can see that margin move up and down and if our engineers go back to R&D, they are not only generating sales and potentially any margin, but they are actually fewer costs. So I would say chips around a little bit, you will see some of those margins moving up and down. This quarter was particularly favorable though, so we will take it and move forward.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay, yes. If I look at the numbers of the adjustments, I mean it looks like your tax rate even after normalizing, stripping out, you probably get 50 basis points of tailwinds, it seems like after this quarter, you could be more on the high end of the guidance range, but I guess the conservatism around industrial not finding a floor which you just said on the R&D would explain sort of keeping the EPS guide where it is?

John Scannell

Yes, plus we lost – the net impact of the transaction was a loss of $0.07 in the quarter. So we are making that up. And so we are trying not to – we have had too many quarters, Michael, where we [indiscernible] and that we were getting ahead of ourselves. So we are trying not to do that this time. So maybe – in another 90 days, maybe we will have a better sense of how the rest of the year is looking. But there is a lot of uncertainty as well and the macro environment out there and a good start, we are feeling good about the start of the year but one quarter doesn’t make a year.

Michael Ciarmoli

Yes. No, totally agree. I think – just the last one for me and I will jump off here. It looks like you are Boeing forecast for ‘17 didn’t change at all. The additional 777 rate cuts, I mean did you kind of contemplate that or how are you thinking about the step down to 7 and then 5, obviously the 5 might be more of an impact as you into your fiscal ‘18 given your fiscal year, but how should we think about that?

John Scannell

Yes. So yes, obviously Boeing cut the race. The way I would describe it Michael is there is a lot of puts and takes across all of the aircraft business, so we might see a little bit of pressure on the Boeing sales number. But there are some other pieces here and there that we decided rather than start getting into moving a couple of million dollars here and there, we just keep with us. And we did – heading into the year, we did anticipate a little bit of softness and obviously we did know exactly what Boeing was going to do. And the third dimension as you mentioned is the fact that we do long-term contract accounting. It really is, for us a fiscal ’18 that Boeing shipment rate will drop off. You put all that together and you say the changes were in the noise and it wasn’t what getting all of you folks to change all of your model numbers, we thought it’s their thereabouts, there is going to be ups and downs as we go through the year. Perhaps at the end of next quarter we will halfway through, we will make an adjustment, but for the moment, we thought it was in the noise.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks guys. Nice quarter.

John Scannell

Thanks Mike.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions. I will turn it back to our host for closing remarks.

John Scannell

Thank you very much folks for joining us. Overall, as I said, great quarter, good start to the year. Look forward to giving you an update in 90 days time. Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes our conference for today. Thank you so much for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.