Mattel Is Down, But It Is Not Out

The shares are trading at a high dividend yield, so an investor will be paid to wait for the stock to rise.

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) did not please Wall Street with its latest earnings report. The company reported a significant miss for the fourth quarter: the $0.52 per share income stat was off by 19 cents. The top line also came in lower than expected.

According to the conference call transcript, the company is having a tough time. Gross margins are down. Revenue for the full year did not grow (taking into account currency effects) and it declined 3% on a reported basis. The results for the big-brand toy line Monster High was described as soft. Inventories are at challenging levels. The toy industry as a whole seems to be challenged as well. Really, there isn't a lot of good news to report in an overall sense. As one might imagine, the stock took a hit. It closed on January 26 at just under $26 per share, which translated to a dividend yield not far from the 6% level.

We all have our specific buy levels and price disciplines, but Mattel looks to be a buy right about now.

As can be seen from the above one-year chart, the stock has been in a range. Wall Street accelerated its selling upon the earnings news.

Being a value investor is not easy. For one thing, you could be right and the market will still tell you that you are wrong and won't give your stock the valuation you think it deserves. But, there's always the possibility you are wrong and just stepped into a value trap.

Here is the main argument against Mattel necessarily being a value trap.

The Power of Iconic Brand Equity

Sure, the above title sounds lofty, ethereal and too buzzwordy. Guess what -- brand equity is important, it's valuable and it's a real thing. It's intangible, but make no mistake -- there's a lot of goodwill associated with Mattel's portfolio.

Barbie is the first point of concern with this company. What's happening to the doll line? Actually, it isn't too complicated. Phones, tablets and other devices are competing for everyone's attention, including the younger set and its collective social investment in playtime. Streaming services, social media and electronic technologies such as drones are contributing to the so-called age-compression phenomenon; a smaller pool of potential Barbie-interested kids is available, and I imagine it gets at least incrementally smaller every year. About the only thing a company can do is figure out how to integrate the toy brand into today's technological aesthetic -- for instance, linking a Barbie doll to an app. Toy companies do in fact do that exact thing; Mattel is no different in this regard. If you're worried about Barbie, you've got a right to be, but you have to ask yourself: is this the end of the line for the toy line? If you answer no, then you may want to assume that at some point the company fixes it. Given the value of the brand, I would expect Mattel is getting impatient with itself and will redouble its efforts toward getting sales back on track via new product launches, better in-store merchandising programs and fresh advertising campaigns. Mattel also will certainly attempt to enact more cost cuts to work on the margin issue.

So, we have Barbie to consider. There's also Hot Wheels. The aforementioned Monster High. American Girl (a very popular brand that hopefully will offset Barbie's weakness over the long term). Fisher Price and its vast array of products. Power Wheels. Mattel also has access to licensed trademarks, such as Thomas & Friends and the WWE wrestling characters.

We just can't ignore the idea that Mattel is no slouch in the brand department. It is an important component to an analysis of the company and its shares. Mattel's trademark means something to consumers; parents who buy Mattel toys for their kids were once kids themselves who played with Barbies and Hot Wheels. When a name like this experiences a bearish reaction to earnings news, it oftentimes pays to take notice.

The Dividend Yield

Yes, Mattel will never be confused with the idea of an ideal income stock, but it currently has a high dividend yield, as I mentioned. When you're playing the value game, it pays to have a good dividend as part of the package. Literally.

Cash flow is down. According to the earnings press release, in 2015, Mattel brought in $735 million from operating activities. In 2016, that number was $590 million. Not good. If you look at the dividend obligation as set forth in the 2015 annual report (the latest one), you'll note that Mattel paid out over $500 million. Taking into account capital spending, the dividend does look pricey at this point.

Management wants to support the dividend (as mentioned on the first page of the SA transcript, linked above). Let's say it doesn't, and it reduces the dividend -- in actuality, that might not be a bad thing, and in fact we can probably add that on the list of possible positive developments. Freeing up cash will help the company invest in itself, in its powerful brand equity. In many respects, a shareholder might hope for a dividend cut -- once the situation improves, it can always be increased.

Big Companies Plus Sell-Off Equals Opportunity

Nothing is guaranteed. Nothing. Especially on Wall Street. But it's a mathematical reality that buying low is the easiest way to profit from selling high in the arena of value investing. You want to find a company that has valuable assets that are temporarily out of favor. This drill is well-known, I certainly didn't invent it.

Mattel is big in the toy industry. It has earned a lot of valuable shelf-space in retail stores. It currently is figuring out new mission statements for itself in this new digital world where entertainment for kids (and even adults) has been redefined. Management will have to tell us what those objectives are. Maybe collectors should be targeted in a bigger way. Maybe classic toys that were once hot and to which the company still holds the rights should be re-released to capture nostalgia equity. Perhaps an increase in the development slate for new toys is the answer. Or, as I argued, original filmed entertainment could be key to the turnaround. There are many options available to Mattel and its management. Over the next several months, we hopefully will receive some answers, or some clues at the very least.

Don't forget:

There are risks to owning Mattel. Perform your own research before buying. Don't just buy for the dividend.

Check out more opinions as well. Kumquat Research published an excellent analysis on Mattel's troubles, and the author's conclusion is different than mine. The article also contains additional numbers about the earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.