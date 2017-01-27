An Update On Sardar Biglari's Long Term Record Of Value Creation

With another year completed, its time to take another look at Sardar Biglari's nearly two decade long record of outstanding value creation.

It's hard to believe that its already been almost two years since I published my first article here on Seeking Alpha, which highlighted Sardar Biglari's long term record at a time when he was dealing with a hard fought proxy battle to retain control at Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH).

Given that a couple years have passed since that article, I thought it would be appropriate to take another look at his long term performance. In addition, I've had multiple people let me know that they were intrigued by my recent discussion of Biglari Holdings with Brian Bain on his ongoing DIY Investor Summit.

BH data by YCharts

After underperforming the overall market in recent years, Biglari Holdings had a great year in 2016, finishing the year up 45.2%. Of course, I'm sure that Biglari would be the first person to highlight the fact that the stock's gains have little reflection on the company's underlying performance in 2016. While the operating businesses performed well (with the exception of Maxim), they certainly didn't warrant the massive gain.

Rather, the move was the result of mean reversion. The stock was substantially undervalued at $325 at the end of 2015, and simply moved closer to fair value over the course of 2016, assisted by the fact that the company has an open share repurchase plan in place to buy shares if they happen to fall down to the $400-420 range.

Even at current prices, I believe the shares are substantially undervalued. I haven't done a serious update to my valuation since mid-2015, when I estimated the company to be worth about $700 per share. This number has only gone up in my mind since then.

However, let's focus once more on Biglari's long term record, which is impressive in spite of the fact that Biglari Holdings' stock returns have underperformed the overall market since 2010.

In order to calculate these returns, I used returns from The Lion Fund (scroll to bottom of this poorly analyzed negative piece on Biglari) for the 1st 9 years, then annual Biglari Holdings stock returns for the last eight (2009 was the 1st full calendar year after Biglari took control of SNS, now BH in August 2008).

The long term record continues to be spectacular. Over 17 years, Biglari has delivered annual returns that have outpaced the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 12.5%. An investor that has been with him the entire time has seen the value of their holdings increase by more than 13x, whereas the market has merely doubled.

Conclusion

I've spent much of the last couple years looking for opportunities to invest in undervalued stocks, and have managed to do so quite successfully in 2016. Through all this, Biglari Holdings has been and will remain a core holding. It currently makes up about 12% of my portfolio, and I'm always looking to expand my position.

Note that Biglari is going to release his annual letter in late February, coinciding with the Annual Report. I highly recommend reading his previous letters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.