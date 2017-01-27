eBay On Track, But It's Too Early To Go Shopping



It's already some time ago that eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) started its structured data initiative (June 2015). After the Q3-2016 earnings release, I outlined that investors should be a bit more patient with expecting a pick-up in growth rates. Now that the e-retailer published its fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) 2016 figures, we can conclude that the company shows some progress, but a more aggressive growth-tactic (i.e. acquisitions) appears as an option.

The journey to higher growth rates is certainly not a brisk-paced walk in the park. This is illustrated by the key metric sold items growth. As indicated previously, this metric is our main indicator to see if eBay is on track with its journey. During the fourth quarter, the growth rate stagnated at 5% YoY. Although a tad disappointing, luckily eBay didn't slip back and we got a guidance that leads to believe that sold items growth may indeed stay healthy.

In the accompanying financial highlights during the Q4/FY2016 earnings call, the company guides an organic FX-neutral revenue growth of 6-8% in 2017. Total revenue should reach $9.3-9.5 billion. This is actually in line with analyst estimates, where the range is $9.1-9.6bn with consensus at $9.36bn.

To be fair, these numbers are hardly convincing, which leads us to say that eBay's journey is hitting a roadblock. eBay is aware of this. As the company's CEO Davin Wenig stated in the earnings call:

"(…) we're not growing how we want to grow (…) I want us to be growing faster…"

Nevertheless, there are signs that the journey is progressing. Obviously, the most important number is how many pages are processed within the structured data initiative. This number rose to 55% from 48%, and the total page count jumped to 180 million in Q4. Per CEO Wenig, these pages take an increasing share in traffic, underlining that eBay is on the right track with its initiative.

But since the company isn't being aggressive with its initiative, more is needed if eBay doesn't want to lose its position in the market. Competition doesn't stand still either. Mobile traffic is key, and the company seems to have overcome its earlier problems and can show reaccelerating mobile growth. In the earnings call, eBay's management stated that marketplace mobile growth accelerated 3 points. It also stated that app reviews for its newest version 'are the highest ever'. However, reviews for its non-US Classifieds-apps, are far less flattering. For example, users of the Marktplaats application complain that they can't find many of the listings. So, there's still work to do to improve the customer experience at a company-wide level.

Improving customer experience is also key to keep buyers inside eBay's marketplace. An interesting development is eBay's shift from third-party ads to first-party ads. These internal ads from eBay sellers keep users browsing within the marketplace, and CFO Scott Schenkel sees it as a great new stream of monetization. In 2017, there should be a big shift in this direction and first party ads should bring acceleration in advertising growth.

A key factor that drives investors into eBay is its excellent reputation of generating cash-flows and its willingness to return this to its shareholders. The company generated another $484m free cash flow in Q4, which was even negatively impacted by a $272 tax paid from the sale of its MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stake. Overall, eBay generated $2.2bn free cash flow in 2016. The company current holds a net cash position of $2.0bn. For now, the company intends to return cash flow to shareholders through buybacks. Actually $1.3bn in buybacks are currently pending. But between the lines of the earnings call, the company seems to be far more willing to spend money on acquisitions than it was in the past. In the previous call, there was a much more cautious tone.

Some commentators, such as Shelly Banjo on Bloomberg, believe it is time for a significant acquisition. Ms. Banjo thinks of a takeover of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) or Wayfair would be successful. I don't think this is what eBay is looking for, although I agree with Ms. Banjo that there might be a fit with Wayfair. It seems to me that the company is far more dedicated to complete its structured data initiative and create a flywheel for organic growth of its current activities. Modest acquisitions that could further enhance growth of its StubHub and Classified platform sound more plausible at the moment.

Investment through acquisition to enhance customer experience is another possibility, and although Shopify could fill that bill, with a current market cap of $4.6bn, this would be a tough pill to swallow. Also, the recently announced deepening relationship between Shopify and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes an eBay takeover less likely. However, the fact that CEO Wenig underlined the importance of AI and that "VR and AR are not a toy", an acquisition in the field of Virtual or Augmented Reality wouldn't be surprising. Nevertheless, with many eyes on this type of players, the question arises if there are any financially attractive targets from a prudent investment point of view.

In conclusion, investors can be assured that eBay is on the right track with its restructuring process. Once again, the e-retailer showed that it's great value for many, considering its current undervaluation compared to peers (see table below).

An interesting take-away is that there seems to be more willingness to look at acquisitions to bolster growth. The e-retailer looks for faster expansion, but doesn't want to force its restructuring journey. That makes buying growth an option to look at. But without an upward bending of the sold items growth in the next few quarters, investors may not be content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.