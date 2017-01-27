Investors' Best Offense Is A Good Defense

There seems to be an obsession among many traders with buying low and selling high. I suppose the allure is that if something is low, it likely has lots of upside back to its highs. This is a flawed way of thinking, as investors number one job is to not lose money. Many new traders enter trades seeing dollar signs and are fixated on the thought of "how much can I make". This is the opposite of how the pros think, as the majority of them are thinking "how much can I lose". The latter school of thought is a defensive approach, and allows traders to survive in the market longer than many of their counterparts. The 40-week moving average is an excellent indicator for telling investors when to play defense, as it removes subjectivity from the trade. Several thousand investment accounts could have been saved over the past few decades by paying attention to this one simple line.

It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones most responsive to change. - Charles Darwin

While I'm not aware if Charles Darwin was a closet speculator, his quote on evolution has stood the test of time with markets. As many of us know, all it takes is one big loser to wipe out a chunk of an investment account. It does not matter how big our accounts are (strongest), or how educated we are (intelligent), the market can wipe anyone out. Bill Ackman is a very smart man, with accounts that most could not dream of managing, but this didn't save him from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX). The key to Charles Darwin's quote lies in the last 4 words, "most responsive to change". When the story changes we as investors must adapt to, but so many see their egos get in the way of saving their accounts. Many would rather be right than make money, even if they won't admit to it. By listening to Charles Darwin, we can avoid debacles like Valeant and SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), as we change when the trend has changed.

You may be saying "Ok great, but do I know when the trend has changed"? My favorite line in the sand for bull and bear markets is the 40-week moving average. This indicator tells you when the trend has potentially changed, and removes subjectivity from the trade. It requires no intensive research, no thinking, and is a black and white indicator. A stock is either above its 40-week moving average or it's not, and if one chooses to ignore this - it's at one's own peril.

Let's take a look at a few recent examples..

(Source: TC2000.com)

In May of 2015 Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) closed below its 40-week moving average, and it has been unable to regain it since. This gave a loud, clear signal to get out of the market, and the stock has fallen 85% since. A $10,000 position in Stage Stores in early 2015 would be worth less than $1,500 today.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In May of 2015 Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was a $20.00 stock, and investors who bought at the 2009 lows were up nearly 500%. Fast forward 18 months and the stock is below its 2009 lows, and a massive loser for all investors. The stock has dropped 85% since May of 2015, following its close below its 40-week moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has been another portfolio destroyer, down 85% since August of 2015. The stock was within a hair of triple digits in 2015, and is now just shy of single digits. While it may have been painful to sell the stock down 9% for the week on August 21st, 2015, it's a lot more painful to have stayed long.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Even previous large cap GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) has succumbed to this simple indicator. The stock's trend changed in September of 2015, and investors had a chance to get out at $43.00 after a 6% down week. The stock has since plunged 80%, and we can see that the 40-week moving average has provided stiff resistance on the way down.

Of course no lesson in fighting the market would be complete without also including hedge-fund hotel Valeant Pharmaceuticals . The stock was down 17% for the week in late September of 2015, and most would not even consider selling it "low" at $199.00. Unfortunately for those waiting for a better opportunity, they did not get one. Three weeks later the stock had closed at $118.00, and now the stock became too hard to sell. For those that managed to get out here I applaud them, but judging by the Valeant boards it seems many are married to this plague of an investment. Valeant is down 93% since its sell signal given in September of 2015, and this will likely serve as a lesson to many about trying to outsmart the market.

Randy McKay shared some great advice when it comes to ripping the band-aid off while you can, and I've shared his quote below:

(Source: AZQuotes.com)

Essentially what Randy is saying is that it's best to take the loss while you can. I've seen so many people (including myself) watch a stock plummet, and be facing a loss so insurmountable that it becomes impossible to sell. When the unrealized loss becomes too large, some can't even bear to physically take the loss. It becomes easier to simply let the stock continue to drop and not look at it, as taking that realized loss becomes personal. Not only is this extremely detrimental to an investment account, it's also very damaging to your psychology.

It's near impossible to have confidence in your trading after taking a loss like this, and some begin revenge trading after to try and get it back. This means trading with ridiculous position sizes and without any clear strategy, as we must now trade with more risk to try and get back what's been lost. This is known as being "on tilt" in poker and I'm sure many of us are guilty of it, or have seen it take place before on TV. A poker player takes a big loss (whether it's a bad beat or not), and the next hand they are frustrated and must make a desperate amount to win back their chips, so they go all-in. Typically this is done with a sub-par hand, but at this moment the poker player's rationality is taking a back seat to his emotions.

Ed Seykota also offered some great wisdom, and his quote is as follows:

"If you can't take a small loss, sooner or later you will take the mother of all losses".

This is one of my favorite quotes of all time, and I believe it should be framed on every aspiring trader's wall. I don't know of any adage that is more true in trading, and I would not still be trading today if I hadn't found it when I did.

My most recent article on this subject was met with heavy criticism from many Valeant investors who are convinced they're invested in a 'sure thing'.

There seems to be many knife-catchers lined up to buy the dip, and none of them are doing this with stops. Some are even hoping that some real news comes to 'kill the shorts'. I would argue that the shorts are up so much they would hardly be 'killed', and hope is the furthest thing from an investment strategy.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at Valeant right now, I see no reason to stick my neck out. The stock is down another 10% since I suggested avoiding it, but many still seem fixated in putting good money after bad. There are thousands of stocks to trade in the world, and I can't get my head around the fixation on this being Valeant. The stock remains below its 40-week moving average, and the market is always right. The declining 40-week moving average is telling us to play defense, as are billionaire traders that have decades of experience more than us. Bruce Kovner, Ed Seykota, and Mark Abraham do not need to give us specific advice to Valeant, they've told us how to play defense through their trading quotes and Market Wizards chapters.

Is there anything that would change my mind?

(Source: TC2000.com)

If Valeant were to close above its 200-day moving average, or 40-week moving average, I would consider getting long the stock. I would ideally like it to stay down here basing for a few more months so the 40-week moving average could be in a closer proximity to price. This would set up a buying opportunity for Valeant, but only if it manages to close above its 40-week moving average. Until then, there's no other analysis needed. The stock is buried under a declining moving average that provided an opportunity to get out of the stock at $200.00. A close back above this moving average would potentially change the trade, and would provide a good risk/reward opportunity to get long. Front-running this signal is a recipe for disaster, and I could care less if this trade works out for the Valeant longs. While I do wish them luck on this trade, I feel this would be the worst thing for them long term. A winning trade on Valeant would only reinforce bad habits and instill the belief that buying low is a winning strategy. This strategy will eventually wipe out the majority of traders, as it just takes one real loser to blow up an account.

The 40-week moving average filter requires almost zero analysis, but has the potential to save your account in the long run. I believe dividend champions to be an exception to this strategy, and feel that accumulating these stocks into weakness has the potential to make good money long term. If there's one thing in common with almost all Market Wizards, it's their constant preaching about how important it is to have a good defense. Rather than focusing on the dollar signs when in a trade, one should instead spend 5 minutes reviewing positions at the end of each week. If a position is below its 40-week moving average, the market is giving you a red flag that this could be a potential change in trend. Ignoring these changes in trend is a very dangerous game to play, as any stock can go to zero. No one saw Enron, Bre-X, Lehman, or SunEdison going to zero at the time, but the 40-week moving average said "get out", and saved everyone who was willing to change. While Charles Darwin may not have been a trader, his advice is timeless and should be applied to investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the orange button next to my name at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.