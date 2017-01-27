Energen: 2017 Permian Power Play

Energen (NYSE:EGN) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in Birmingham, Alabama that has emerged from the downturn with a cash-rich balance sheet and core acreage in the most prolific play in the United States, the Permian.

With over 3,500 net engineered, unrisked, potential drilling locations identified in the Delaware and Midland basins, best-in-class well costs and relatively large upside exposure to higher oil prices, I expect EGN to outperform its peers during 2017 and deliver shareholder value for the foreseeable future.

Specifically, I am bullish on EGN for the following reasons:

Core position in both Delaware and Midland basins with high well-level returns Poised to increase production in 2017 using advanced completion techniques Undervalued relative to peers in active M&A environment

Core Position and Low Well Costs

With oil stabilizing - hopefully, for all the weary-eyed folks in Houston - and expected to grind higher over the next few years, EGN is well-positioned with it's core acreage to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. The map below shows EGN's position relative to a heat map of permitting activity over the last 180 days, which I typically use as an indication of core acreage.

Source: DrillingInfo

In addition to having some high-class real estate, EGN has been able to drive down it's well costs, especially in the white-hot Delaware Basin. Currently, it costs EGN $6.5M to drill a well in the Delaware, second only to Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE).

Source: KeyBanc

Combine prime acreage with best-in-class well costs and you get extraordinarily high IRRs across EGN's portfolio. In a world of volatility, especially in the oil markets, I am only looking to invest in companies that can weather the storm. With IRRs above 25% in a $35/BBL WTI environment, EGN is my kind of oil company.

Source: Company Presentation

2017 Completions = Production Growth = Multiple Expansion

Frustratingly for shareholders during 2016, EGN was slower than others to attack the Delaware basin with cutting-edge completions. While EGN's neighbor in the NW Delaware Basin (see bottom left quadrant of map below), Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN), fine-tuned their completion strategies, Energen seemed to want to wait and let others figure it out first. As a result, it was a hell of a year to own REN, which completed some monster wells and saw its stock soar +1465% relative to EGN's one-year return of +96%.

Source: DrillingInfo

Finally, on the 3Q2016 conference call, management revealed they had completed two wells in the Delaware using their "Generation 3" completion techniques, which entailed using 1,800 lbs/ft of proppant and 40 bbls/ft of fluid. As of that conference call, both wells were outperforming EGN's 2.0 MMboe type curve by ~30%. The Checkers well recorded a 2,072 boe/d 30-day IP rate (61% oil), while the Razorback well exhibited a 2,549 boe/d 20-day rate.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the early results of EGN's Generation 3 completions discussed on the last conference call and the success of REN completing wells in their Reeves County acreage adjacent to EGN's, I expect on the next conference call (Feb. 10) and going forward that we will see an improvement in EGN's wells that is not reflected in the stock price. As the table below shows, REN is generating well-level IRRs of 88% on acreage adjacent to EGN's Reeves County acreage, which historically has generated well-level IRRs of 76%. If Energen can catch up to the pack as it relates to cutting-edge completions, it could significantly drive production growth and the stock price during 2017.

Source: KeyBanc

Undervalued Relative to Permian Peers

As a result of behind-the-curve completion techniques and a lack of focus on the Delaware Basin until later in 2016, Energen did not grow production on a debt-adjusted share basis during the year. In fact, its production growth/debt-adjusted share fell 12%, as opposed to its Permian-peer average growth of +17%. Although this held back the share price in 2016 relative to its peers (still a large gain from February lows in the 20's), I believe EGN currently represents one of the few remaining opportunities to invest in a pure-play Permian growth story without paying out the nose. With production growth/debt adjusted share expected to grow at an above average 21% during 2017, and management targeting 20% annual production growth through 2019, it may become clear to the market what EGN truly is, a core Permian Powerhouse.

Source: KeyBanc

After jumping to ~$63/share in late November 2016, EGN has drifted lower over the past two months, reaching $54/share in recent days.

Source: StockCharts.com

During this drift lower, when EGN trading in the $56/share range, it had the lowest 2017E and 2018E EV/EBITDA multiple of its Permian peer group. With its planned 2017 ramp up of completions using up-to-date techniques, and expected 2017 production growth, I believe EGN is capable of posting production figures that will surprise the street and push the stock price to be more in line with it's peer group average of 9.1x 2018E EV/EBITDA. Although different analysts have different expectations for 2017 and 2018 growth, the two tables below, compiled by KeyBanc and CanaccordGenuity, reflect just how undervalued EGN is relative to other Permian operators.

Source: KeyBanc

Source: CanaccordGenuity

Potential Acquisition Target

During 2016, there was a flurry of acquisition activity in the Delaware as operators from across the world sought core positions in the basin.

Source: CNBC.com

In fact, were a total of 15 notable acquisitions in the Delaware during 2016, with major acquirers including Parsley Energy , PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Resolute Energy , RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Concho (NYSE:CXO), Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Building on the activity seen in 2016, there have already been 5 large acquisitions in 2017, including a monster $6.6B ($5.6 in stock; $1.6B cash contingency) acquisition by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which doubled its Permian acreage. Additional acquisitions in 2017 include the $3.2B acquisition of Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) by NBL, as well as additional acquisitions by PDC Energy , PE, and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX).

Source: KeyBanc

As the acquisition activity has heated up, so has pricing. Recently, many analysts have begun to comment on the increasingly small contingent of large private acquisition targets remaining in the play. With Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) planning its IPO in the near term (see good article by Don Dion here), it is possible that future acquisitions will have to focus on the small to mid-cap public operators in the area such as EGN. Given the habit of the E&P majors to arrive late and overpay, it would not surprise me if we saw bids for a number of small-to-midcap operators in 2017 including EGN.

Based on its recent price range, EGN currently trades for around $37K/acre and/or $2.4M/location of 2P inventory, as opposed to its peer average of $49K/acre and $3.0M, respectively. Based on it's valuation relative to private market transactions and its public peers, EGN is currently undervalued in this active M&A environment. If nothing else, I believe the possibility of being acquired will provide support to the share price for the foreseeable future.

Source: KeyBanc

Risk Factors

If EGN is unable to emulate other Permian peers' completion results during the 1H2017, it may be time to reevaluate my valuation. They have the right acreage, but my opinion of the stock is contingent on their operations team executing.

Second, as a relatively new play there may be some unexpected events and/or expenses for EGN in the Delaware basin. As the company develops its acreage higher upfront infrastructure costs, inadequate water sourcing, oil and gas gathering takeaway capacity, electrical infrastructure and other issues could slow development and impact production growth/share value.

Finally, as with any commodity company, should the price of oil retreat to the levels seen early in 2016, the share price of EGN would be materially impacted.

Summary

With its core position in the Permian basin, cash-rich balance sheet and low breakeven costs, EGN is geared to accelerate in the current environment while also being built to weather the storm should oil prices retreat.

After a slow 2016, during which many of its competitors grew production thanks to cutting edge completion techniques and were mentioned 3-5x per day on CNBC (think Kramer with FANG), EGN seems like it is finally about to hit its stride. The company began completing wells using tactics similar to those employed by its peers during 3Q2016 and on the 4Q2016 conference call (Feb. 10), I expect to hear more promising results. Furthermore, once EGN can prove it can complete wells with the best of them, I expect the street to reward the company with a higher multiple and expect to see +20% production growth for the next few years.

Finally, and potentially more interesting than the expected organic growth of EGN, is the possibility that the company could be acquired by someone looking to enter and/or expand in the Permian. Given the recent M&A activity in the region, the company's core position in both the Midland and Delaware basins and its relatively low valuation, I believe a buyout is possible in 2017. Even if a offer does not come, I believe the potential for one will provide support for shares over the next few months as the oil recovery matures.

