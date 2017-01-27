Oil Markets Daily: OPEC Production Cuts On Point

If you are doubting whether or not OPEC will meet its proposed 1.2 million b/d production cut, you will have to stand in a long line of skeptics that are already doubting the deal before it even takes place. Historic compliance shows that OPEC production cuts in the past were around 70% of the stated level.

Petro Logistics, a firm among a number of consultants that track and estimate OPEC production, said that OPEC is on pace to decrease 900k b/d in Jan.

Source: Reuters

Our initial assumption for the OPEC production cut deal was 1 million b/d with Saudi Arabia contributing the most. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies according to our estimate were going to contribute close to 750k b/d with others contributing the rest. Venezuela's oil production has also been in steep decline as it's falling 80k b/d each month according to the latest trader reports.

So far, if Petro-Logistics estimates are correct, the 900k b/d represents about a 75% OPEC compliance, which is higher than what consensus has estimated and above the historical compliance rate. In our view, we see OPEC meeting at least 1 million b/d of production cut, and as a result, OECD surplus storage will go away by June 2017.

IEA currently expects oil (NYSEARCA:USO) demand to rise by 1.3 million b/d in 2017, and it recently revised up its 2016 demand projection to 1.5 million b/d. That's nearly 300k b/d higher than what IEA first forecasted the beginning of 2016. We believe that IEA's overestimation of current crude supplies and underestimation of global crude demand will see further upward revision in demand figures. We do not see how IEA has arrived at the conclusion that the oil markets are still in oversupply when clearly global storage has been in steady decline since March last year.

We remain very bullish on the oil markets in the long-run (2-4 years) and we believe consensus will be wrong yet again in 2017.

