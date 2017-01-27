CoBiz Financial's (COBZ) CEO Steve Bangert on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2016, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lyne Andrich - CFO

Steve Bangert - Chairman and CEO

Scott Page - CEO, Colorado Business Bank/Arizona Business Bank

Analysts

John Moran - Macquarie Capital

Alex Morris - Sandler O'Neill Partners

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group LLC

John Rodis - FIG Partners LLC

Lyne Andrich

I'd like to now introduce Mr. Steve Bangert, Chairman and CEO of CoBiz Financial.

Steve Bangert

Well, thanks Lyne, and thanks everybody for participating today. I will talk briefly about 2016 and then I'll let Lyne Andrich, our CFO talk about the quarterly results and do kind of deeper dive into the numbers and Scott Page, the CEO of the Bank is here to give you a little bit of color of what's going on in the Bank today.

About last time we reported our financial results, you saw the numbers for the quarter was $8.7 million versus $4.4 million in the same quarter of 2015. More importantly for the year, the earnings were $34.9 million versus $25.7 million for 2015.

Scott and Lyne will spend more time on the quarter, so I want to step back and take a moment to give my overview of 2016 and maybe briefly touch what our focus will be in 2017.

Many of you may remember as we head into 2016, we discussed some important financial goals that we had communicated internally with all of our employees. We also shared those goals with The Street. You often have heard us refer to those goals as 10-8-4 or more specifically, we're targeting 10% deposit and loan growth, 8%, non-interest or fee revenue growth, while trying to retain our expenses at 4% or less.

Although these are annual goals, they are really part of our three-year, five-year plan and I don't get overly concerned with smallness for one goal over a calendar year ending fourth quarter period.

I do however, believe, our results need to average near the financial goals if want to continue to grow our pretax pre-provision earnings, which I'll sometimes refer to as core earnings -- really a double-digit growth rate. This will allow us to improve our efficiency ratio and really benefit from improved operating leverage.

But most importantly we want to show strong EPS growth for our shareholders. And this is going to be critical if we want to retain our independence. Every employee at CoBiz is aware of these goals -- goal setting and it's easy, but really the execution of those goals is the challenge.

So, and then I step back and look at how we execute in 2016. First the 10% deposit loan goals, if you look at the period ending numbers, loans were up 8.7%, deposits 10.5%. I also look at the averages and if you look at the averages for 2016 versus the averages for 2015, I believe loans were up about 11% and deposits were up about 9.5%. So, all those metrics are within tolerance -- I think is acceptable.

Deposits were really the most gratifying because we put added emphasis on deposit gathering during the last year. Today, our non-interest bearing deposits make up 42% of the overall portfolio and interest-bearing demand deposits also make up 23%.

So, you add those together, 65% of our savings portfolio is made up of those two categories. The rest of it is primarily money market accounts with only 4% of the deposits are the CD category today.

So, I think this portfolio will prove to be very valuable if, in fact, we're heading into a rising rate environment. We continue to have an asset-sensitive balance sheet and look forward to that day if, in fact, it does materialize.

I'm also pleased with the level of loan activity in both Colorado and Arizona. Both states really have strong economies and offer opportunities to bank high-quality companies.

Also all the banks today show excellent credit quality results, but I think its important note that -- and we have not really ventured in the new asset classes where we have little prior experience. Nor have we purchased asset generating platforms. We bought participations from banks to different parts of the country just to show loan growth.

We've occasionally buy an in-market loan participation from a local bank, but we're -- overall are in net seller of loan participation. So, we're very careful there. I don't think we stretched to do deals.

We worked hard since the Great Recession, reduced, the overall risk profile of our portfolio. We've invested primarily in the short-end of the yield curve. Many of our loans are adjustable and as you know, 40% of our loans pay-off annually which is once again, going to set us up really well. In fact, we're heading for a rising rate environment.

Moving onto non-interest or fee income, which we have an 8% goal. For the year, our fee income was up over 11%, so I'm very pleased with that. That was -- we did benefit from some equity investments in mezzanine funds, but that was a very small part of it.

I'm really pleased with where we are -- where the activity I'm seeing today from the insurance of wealth management platforms as well as the bank, which is still one-third of our overall non-interest income.

On the expense management, this is an area that we've made great strides over the last two years. Most of these efforts have been led by Lyne and Scott. And I know Lyne is planning on spending some more time at our expense numbers. So, I'll let her do that.

The end result from setting and more importantly, hitting our goals is really to grow our operating earnings at double-digit rates. And as I calculated our operating earnings and look at year-over-year, the operating earnings increased 10%. That's not spectacular.

But if you look at the second half of the year -- second half of 2015 versus second half of 2016, operating earnings were up over 22% and really the disconnect there is in June of 2015, we issued $60 million, a sub-debt and that did distort the comparables for the first half of the year.

But when I look at the second half of the year, as I really -- where -- both second half of the years have that sub-debt expense in it, I am confident that we are executing, we are hitting the numbers that we want to hit. And if we continue to do that, I think we'll be very pleased with our results in 2017.

Overall I'm pleased where we're positioned today. I believe our capital structure is very efficient. Our goal is really to retain our tangible common equity between 8% to 8.5%. Behind that is $60 million of sub-debt issue that I mentioned that we completed last year.

Lyne had decided the issue longer term debt than most of the financial institutions did, also a few extra basis points at the time, but today that looks like a very good decision. We also have $70 million of troughs that we've hedged with lighter swaps and mature between 2020 and 2024.

So, I remain very optimistic of where we're sitting today. I think we're executing at about as well levels as I've seen was ever execute. And yet I don't think we're taken on more risk than what I'm comfortable with. And so I'm looking forward at 2017 and I think you'll be pleased with our numbers.

I'm going to turn it over to Lyne and let Lyne talk about the financial results.

Lyne Andrich

All right. Thank you, Steve. Last night we reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.7 million, which is $0.21 per share. That did translate to a return on average assets for the quarter of 98 basis points and a pretty healthy return on average equity of 11.6. The quarter was highlighted by strong balancing momentum, a stable margin, and good fee income.

Just to touch on topline revenues for a second, the healthy growth we saw in our earning assets and our core deposit basis allowed our net interest income on a tax equivalent basis to increase at an annualized rate of 9% to $32 million for the quarter from the third quarter. So, I was really pleased to see what that good and that momentum we had in topline revenue.

Overall, our earning asset mix didn’t change significantly and you'll see that our loan remained at approximately 84% to 85% of our total average earning asset. And on the liability side, as Steve mentioned, we continue to benefit from a really high level of non-interest-bearing demand balances which on an average basis comprised about 44% of total deposits for the period.

Our NIM was very stable from the linked-quarter. As we mentioned, we remained very asset-sensitive and the fourth quarter margin of 3.75% does not fully reflect the impact of the latest rate hike we saw in mid-December. So, we feel good about how our balance sheet is positioned going into 2017.

Just to talk to the provision for a second, Scott can speak to credit quality in more detail, but asset quality continues to be strong, and loan growth for the quarter, coupled with net charge-off of about $585,000 did drive a modest provision for loan losses of about $350,000 -- just under 350/

Non-interest income following a really strong third quarter, we had another good quarter for fee income this period. You may recall in the third quarter, we had an exceptional amount of income recognized from investments and SBIC managed funds which we report under equity method investments.

In the fourth quarter, our mezz fund income reverted back to more normalized levels. We discussed in the past, we averaged $300,000 to $500,000 a quarter from income on these investments. So, in total for 2016, we recognized $2.5 million of income from these equity method investments.

2016 was also a really good year for fee income minus sale interest rate swap to our clients, which is reported in the other income category within the release. In the fourth quarter, we earned $689,000 in fee from the sale of swaps, bringing the full-year amount to $1.234 million from interest rate swap fees.

And then lastly the increase in rates in 2016 did benefit non-interest income by $737,000 in the fourth quarter from a positive mark-to-market adjustment we took on our derivative portfolio.

Turning to non-interest expenses, we did see an increase of $1 million in the third quarter run rate, but mainly it was due to compensation expense and variable compensation expense given the strong fourth quarter production we saw as well as a little bit from higher seasonal claims and our self-insured medical plan as employees had already met their annual deductible stroke to get their expenses into this plan year.

For the full year, however, our NIE increased by $5 million or 5%, which was greater than our 4% target. However, I should know and I think it's important to see that our fixed salary expenses was really well-contained and on average increased only 1.6% over 2015.

We remain really focused and disciplined on managing our overhead, particularly, our headcount. Our FTEs as of the end of 2016 were 532.7 and compares against 531.8 at the end of 2015. So, we've been really, really judicious in making sure that we're careful with our headcount adds.

Variable compensation which includes the bonuses as well as commission-based salary, while we saw our fourth quarter uptick from the third, year-over-year, it only increased 1.1%, so that didn’t very well contained as well.

However, pushing us over that 4% goal as I mentioned, there are a couple of other items of note. One was an increase of approximately $500,000 over 2015 due to a few larger claims that hit our medical plan in the early part of the year.

Medical expenses in total were $5.1 million in 2016 versus $4.5 million in 2015. And two, related -- the other item related to an increase in of about $578,000 in our 401(k) matching, we have a mechanism here at CoBiz where the matching steps up when the company achieve a return on average assets greater than 1% and for the full year, we were like 1.02%.

And lastly, we recognized a significant increase in occupancy expenses during 2016, which was anticipated and related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters. During the relocation process, we've mentioned our occupancy expenses were elevated as we incurred rent on two locations during that transition.

However, we haven't really focused on maintaining and containing our facility and occupancy cost. We've never really had an extensive branch network as many of you know, but we still work hard to find efficiencies and we consolidated offices where we could.

Over the last five years, we post seven banking offices and we're now down to 15 banking locations today in the post-market. So, overall though, for the full year, as Steve mentioned, we did an improvement in our efficiency ratio. We drove it down to 66.8% and for the fourth quarter run rate, it was at 65.6%.

So, overall, we still are committed to managing our ongoing expenses within 4% as Steve mentioned or less on an annual basis and I'm really looking forward to seeing the progress as we drive our efficiency ratio lower as we execute on this 10-8-4 strategy. Scott?

Scott Page

Thanks Lyne. Steve and Lyne did a nice job of summarizing a lot of results, so I'll keep most of my comments on the bank and the bank's balance sheet and then I can take questions later after we all finish.

So, obviously I'm very pleased with the fourth quarter and our full year results. We had very strong deposit and loan growth in Q4 and we're very well positioned to have continued success in 2017.

For the quarter, we had point-to-point loan growth of $107 million and $90 million in deposit growth. That was well matched. For the year, we grew loans $235 million and deposits $288 million, which was a big goal going in as Steve said earlier.

So, our emphasis on deposits continues to pay dividends and so I'll take a few minutes to just talk about some of the elements of the balance sheet growth. For several quarters I've been mentioning that we're highly focused on growing our deposit base as our efforts are really paying off. It is very important for us to add new relationship which I think is really, really important.

So, I spent a fair amount of time reviewing the list of new depositors really gratified by the size and quality and number of new clients. Both states added many new quality deposit clients throughout the year and particularly in the fourth quarter. So that should really help us next year.

Non-interest bearing deposits as both Steve and Lyne said are 42% of our deposit base, but what's important to note is that those M&A, primarily from the operating deposits from our C&I, healthcare, and non-profit banking initiatives.

Core deposit growth is an essential element of our success and our ability to continue to fund ourselves internally and is also a very big element of our banker's incentive compensation program.

Moving onto loan growth, as you could see in the results, very strong quarter. This was especially true within our Arizona Bank, but one thing I want to point out to everybody on the phone is we had great production out of the Colorado as well. We just tend to have -- we just had kind of an odd quarter in the sense that number of our commercial clients actually sold -- we have a nice structured finance business and of course, we're primarily a C&I bank and just kind of an interesting phenomenon, we had a lot of companies sell during the quarter and so we didn’t get -- it wasn’t a lot of payout in the real estate portfolio, but we had a number of clients that paid off on the commercial side.

But new credit extended for the quarter was an all-time record for us of $273 million. While credit advanced on existing alliance continue to be lower than we'd like, I think that's an industry phenomenon.

Fortunately, our production more than compensated for that. Pay-downs and maturities were slightly higher than prior quarters. During the quarter, we saw good growth out of Arizona, much of which was driven by our public finance and real estate lending activities. Again, that market is not quite as mature as the Colorado market, so we're really happy with the teams we have down there, so they are really starting to kick-in.

Recall years ago, Colorado had all the growth and now it's kind of nice to have great growth at our both markets. For the last several quarters, AZ has been higher than Colorado. But I expect that to start to balance out next year. Again the production is pretty even across both states.

Strengthening market, Phoenix has really helped. We expect loan growth to be more balanced. As said earlier next year, we have a very heavy emphasis on relationships, sales management in both states. We're especially focused on C&I lending. Pipelines for all segments of the business are healthy and growing for Q4 and we expect good loan growth for the coming quarters.

We're the hallmarks of CoBiz, we've been pretty good at finding niches to grow and we continue to look for those to exploit. We're also actively seeking term, commercial, and owner-occupied real estate opportunities. You saw some of that growth already.

We have good economic strength as Steve said in both markets. And important thing is we have a lot of capacity to grow our term real estate and we're focusing on that. Again, you saw some of that in the numbers.

Our goal is as always on an annual growth basis of 8% to 12%. I think Steve mentioned as well. So, we're very well-positioned in both markets. Our relationship and service model is well-received versus the Money Center Banks, especially within well the mid-sized business banking segment.

We also compete very well against the small community banks given the quality of our loan staff and our robust treasury, FX swap and product offerings. As I said previously, we have plenty of powder to do more term real estate lending. Many of our local competitors tend to be overly concentrated in that product type and that is providing opportunity for our real estate lending staff in both states.

Not much to talk about asset quality, but I'll touch on it a little bit. Asset quality remains very strong and we aren’t seeing any systemic trends that give us concern and from my chair that's the most important thing that there's nothing systemic going on that we call problems down the road, I'm not seeing any of that.

Non-performing assets decreased considerably during the year and are very manageable and compared very well to our peers at 23 basis points of total assets and improved slightly from last quarter. I think our peer average is closer to 90 basis points and we feel very good about that.

Classified loan levels remain consistent with prior quarters. We remain very comfortable with our loan-loss reserve levels given our healthy asset quality. Again both of our markets are pretty stable and healthy.

As I said on every quarterly call last year, we expect levels of classified loan to move up and down as they always do, but again, I'm not seeing anything in the economy or in our portfolio that would concern us. So, I feel pretty good about asset quality.

And just a couple additional comments to Lyne's on fee income. She addressed a lot of that in her comments, but I feel very good about our sales effort within our wealth management, our insurance businesses.

Pipelines are good and we're having very good success in attracting new clients to both businesses. Again our goal is about 8% annual revenue growth in both businesses. Within the Bank, we instituted some price increases in the latter half of 2016, which should pay off in 2017 and then we're doing -- a lot more focused on collecting loan fees and built some practices within our bank to make sure we're collecting those fees.

So, I'm feeling pretty good about that as well back to the 10-8-4 discussion. So, optimistic about 2017 and I'll turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Bangert

Okay. With that, I'm just going to open it up for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning guys.

Steve Bangert

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So, maybe just start with the reserve. I mean we've seen that kind of continually come down each quarter through the course of the year. You're now down to 113 basis points which is probably still a little above peer levels, but not by a ton. I mean how do you think about how the reserve will trend in 2017?

Lyne Andrich

Well, that's a difficult question as times to project. A lot of it's going to be a function of obviously cost-wide asset levels which is the biggest driver of what provisioning for us and it seem relatively stable.

That said though it's pretty at low level, so at some point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some changes in that on quality levels. And then it's also a function of our recoveries and that's been where it's probably the most difficult to project and anticipate.

We -- every quarter -- and this quarter was no different, we still continue to see recoveries come in from charge-offs through the last cycle. So, that's a hard thing to predict.

Now the loan growth we still say we'll go -- all things equal, those two things seem static. Loan growth in itself should generate a provisioning next year, but I don't really have a sense for what recoveries maybe going forward.

I don't know if there's a real natural floor. I know we are a little bit higher than the peer group, but at some point, I'm not sure where the regulators get uncomfortable, so that's the hard thing to constantly trying to balance and manage to.

But there is some room that it could drift a little bit lower. I don't know if it did go a lot lower though.

Steve Bangert

Yes, I think none of us here really believed that we're probably in a net release next year and that with growth; I would imagine that there should be some provision expense, but as Lyne said recovery, especially awfully hard for us to forecast.

I kind of assume asset quality number is going to be similar to this year, but recoveries -- we have recoveries coming back from longer than that. Loans that we made 10 years ago now. And you just never quite we -- I had mentioned it before, we really didn’t really --creditors and we had issues and that.

We -- in fact, we continue to work out even though we may have written off the loan; we continue to collect money from those loans years later. How much we're going to get in 2017, 218, it's hard to say, but I assume that there still will be recoveries.

Scott Page

And I think the way I feel now -- I agree completely with Steve and Lyne; I think growth is going to be the biggest factor now.

Steve Bangert

Yes.

Scott Page

Loan growth.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's helpful. And then as you talked about the mark-to-market fees or gains that came from derivatives, $737,000. Is that something if rates continue to go up; is that something that we should think about being in fee income over the next couple of years?

Steve Bangert

You can see some, but really probably not to that extent. It is due to a rising rate environment, it's also due to statement of the yield curve. So, it’s a kind of a combination of both.

So, it's hard to explain the marks on this, but overall, if rate is increasing the marks, probably should be positive rather than rates decreasing which we did see a little bit I guess in the prior where we had -- a couple of times where we had negative marks. But those were primarily result of what I'd call flagging of the yield curve back in 2015 for those of you that can remember 2015.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then Lyne you talked about the SBIC mezz fees being kind of in line with average, it was $2.5 million for the year, that's going to come down next year. What was the number just in 4Q?

Lyne Andrich

Just in fourth quarter, it was around $300,000, $400,000.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Great. Thanks guys.

John Moran

Hey, how's it going?

Steve Bangert

Good.

John Moran

Good. Hey Lyne just a quick question on the OpEx run rate, the double occupancy, how much of that drops out and did that fallout? Because I can't remember if that was supposed to fallout in the tail end of this quarter or 4Q or if it was actually January?

Lyne Andrich

Yes, that's a good question and yes, we did pay double rent in the fourth quarter and it impacted us by $450,000 or so. The difference is though it did end at end of this year, December 2016. I wouldn’t expect though occupancy cost to drop off next year, because what's happening then is now that we have taken possessions of building, we have a fair amount of leasehold improvements and depreciation related to some of our facilities that are going to offset our decrease in rent.

So, all else being equal, I wouldn’t see and expect a decline in total occupancy expenses. We've talked and released and one of strategy that we had in terms of like rationalizing our branch network, part of that was knowing that we had inflation in some of our downtown rent.

So, in aggregate I still think you should consider looking at our expenses at 4% or less for 2017. I know occupancy cost will be less than that, but there's other areas that we'll really focus on and mostly on salaries and compensation.

John Moran

Okay, got it. That is helpful. And then just kind of maybe circle back on the provision question. I think in the past, you guys had talked about 25 basis points of new production and then we can come up with whatever -- I mean obviously, the recovery tailwind at some point runs out and charge-offs start to kind of -- if not normalize, at least, tick up because you don't have that offset from the recoveries. But is 25 basis points of new production still a good way to think about provision?

Lyne Andrich

That's how we model at longer term. I can't say that will happen next year. It’s a function of kind of really at the quality levels, but historically 20 to 25 basis points is kind of what we've modeled-in in a normalized credit environment.

I just don't know if we're quite normal yet, and that conditions continue to be really good. It's actually a challenge for us to substantiate support -- greater need for allowance today just given the environment that we're operating in.

Scott Page

Also a function of the mix.

Lyne Andrich

And that's right.

Scott Page

Yes, the mix of the credit we put on can affect that number too, but Lyne's comments are spot on.

John Moran

Okay. And then the last one for me is just in terms of margin outlook, if you could remind us puts and takes there and what benefit you guys expect on each 25 basis point move?

Steve Bangert

If you want to put in dollars, the current portfolio is about $2 million for every 25 basis points annualized. So, you can't find when you think that will happen. And then in the second year, it's even more powerful than that as all the assets every price in that.

But as you look at 2017, you want to forecast where those rate increases would be, it's about $2 million annualized and as I said, a year later, its maybe those same assets was $3 million.

John Moran

Okay. And then on the funding side of things, I mean you guys have done a really good job of growing deposits in line with loans, and there's been some remix there toward more favorable categories. Do you feel confident that you'd have some lag there, or do you see any competitive pressure on the funding side?

Steve Bangert

We're very fortunate that we really do not have a retail franchise. I think retail deposits probably are going to have to adjust relatively quick as retail lives off that interest. But these are primarily all commercial deposits with the exception of some of our money market accounts sitting on private bank, maybe a couple hundred million dollars.

And those will have to be adjusted up a little bit more frequently, but when it comes to -- you asked some of our interests -- non-interest bearing deposits come out and get repriced into a different category? Possibly, some of it will.

Even interest-bearing demand deposits, you'll see those move-up at very small fraction of the overall rate increased. This is a commercial deposit portfolio. It's not chasing rates. We can embarrass our customers by staying dramatically behind rates, but our portfolio should adjust about slow as anybody's.

Scott Page

This is where our business model is really favorable.

Steve Bangert

Yes.

John Moran

Yes, okay. Thanks for taking the questions. I'll step back.

Alex Morris

Good morning everybody. It's actually Alex Morris on for Tim.

Steve Bangert

Okay Alex.

Alex Morris

Just first question, with the rise in rates that we did see in the longer term rates towards the end of the quarter, was there much pricing improvement that passed through on the small loans you were booking at the end of the quarter? And could you just -- if you have the number where loan yields were put on this quarter relative to the prevailing portfolio rate?

Steve Bangert

I think we want to careful about how much numbers we show you month-to-month. Lyne and I have talked about, I mean December was our highest margin of--

Lyne Andrich

Yes, so the average is 375 and yet at December, the run rate was higher in the month of December.

Steve Bangert

Yes. So, we're hoping that carry through into the first quarter and there's no reason to think it wouldn’t.

Alex Morris

Understood. Thank you. Then just on expenses, you guys highlighted the rise in the self-funded insurance as well as the higher incentive comp. Backing out those, would the quarterly selling and benefit been sort of in line with or close to the third quarter, just trying to get a feel for that.

Lyne Andrich

Yes, well the fourth quarter was really a function of go and suggest it’s a variable compensation and the third quarter was a little light relative to normal run rate because if you look back our loan production was pretty soft in the third quarter and a lot of our goals are based off balance sheet volumes, while we also look at profitability in that too.

Year-over-year I think it's more important to look at and looking at the run rate, I do think medical -- it appears that our medical claims have kind of -- we got a few large hits early in the year and that kind of come back in line. So, I don't see anything concerning and our run rate basis.

This tick-up we saw in the fourth quarter, we could isolate just typical claims coming in hard in the fourth quarter because of everyone trying to maximize their deductibles et cetera.

So, I actually feel pretty comfortable that going forward next year, we will certainly manage our total salaries and comps under 4% if our medical plan continues to trend like it has in last couple of quarters.

Alex Morris

Understood, that's helpful. Thank you. And then just kind of lastly, Scott, I was wondering if there was any color, or if it's too early understood, but any color you can provide on the new lending niches, where you guys are looking if anything you can share there?

Scott Page

Yes, I mean for example we're really focusing our healthcare niche in Arizona. That's all we can highly success in Colorado and somewhat successful in Arizona, but we -- a year ago, we realigned the bank -- or I realigned the bank a little bit to have more vertical focus. So, the gentlemen that run healthcare for us and Colorado also runs healthcare for us in Arizona.

I would suspect that that Phoenix markets weren’t the biggest healthcare market in the United States. So, we're very bullish on that. We had some nice success there already. We're looking at some things on the native land, which we think it's something we can really focus.

And then some fun areas like Craft Brewing. We've done really nice job in that area in Colorado. Some opportunities down in Arizona and obviously more in Colorado.

I need another niche which is kind of border-centric would be kind of the organic food business and what -- are big enough to really -- it kind of -- they are sub niches but what we're getting really good at is finding growth areas and then building from business plans around those and attacking them.

But the after niche is by far the biggest to the ones I mentioned. That's one that's really important to us.

Steve Bangert

I think another area that could help, you could see some expansion in 2017, it's not really a niche, but a real estate vertical which reports up to Patty Gage that runs real estate for us in both markets. But today I think its 7% of our overall portfolio construction loans and last time I looked, we don't -- I have the book at the one and 300 ratios for a while, but we were at 50 and 200 last time00

Lyne Andrich

It were 208 and 47.

Steve Bangert

Yes, so we have a lot of room there and I feel real good about that Alex because a lot of the Community Banks have loaded up on real estate and fixed rate real estate and back when the tenure was 75 basis points forward as today, we really haven’t gone out and in fact, we have aggressive in that area.

We do think that there will be some opportunities during the year to be a little bit more aggressive, especially if rate start to increase. We would like to talk about some of these -- reduce our interest rate sensitivity overtime. And I say overtime, over a two or three year period time, if rates in fact do increase. I think every time they increase, we will be looking reducing our interest rates sensitivity, locking in longer term rates, but we feel real fortunate to be as sensitive as we are today.

And one of the other items that we're looking at is you've seen the investment portfolio shrink now for the last three or four years. Really we're targeting about $600 million investment portfolio by year end, where I believe we ended the year about $500 million.

Once again that will depend up on interest rates, as rates increase, we will look at adding to that investment portfolio. If rates continue to increase, I think you should see that portfolio around $600 million by the end of the year. So, we painted a lot of opportunities out there.

Alex Morris

That's all really helpful. Thanks, everyone.

Brian Zabora

Yes, good morning.

Steve Bangert

Good morning.

Lyne Andrich

Good morning Brian.

Brian Zabora

A question on line utilization, you mentioned that you had some payoffs in the commercial side. Did that drive that lower line utilization as those businesses were sold, or were those continuing customers that just paid down lines?

Steve Bangert

The latter.

Brian Zabora

Okay.

Steve Bangert

That didn’t drive the utilization. As I was studying number of plan, it struck me that some of our long-term clients finally sold their businesses and they paid off. It's all good news; I mean that's what they ultimately wanted to do. But we sure wish that the line utilization would go up, that would sure make my job a lot easier. That's the only explanation Brian.

Brian Zabora

Sure. And just your thoughts on -- in the past you've been very successful in hiring of experienced loan officers. Is that less of a focus now with the focus on expenses, or are you still looking to add staff?

Steve Bangert

We're still looking to add. I mean we're really focused on that Brian. We want to -- we're careful though. I mean we want to make sure when we hire people that there people that can be accretive right away. And it's not as easy as you might think. We just hired a really good banker down in Arizona just within the last 30 days, came to us from UMB. We're very excited about him, but both the market leader in Arizona and the Head of our C&I Group are actively looking for talent. As a matter of fact we've been interviewing quite a bit in Denver.

And then the Head of our Healthcare Group is looking for high end products within Arizona as well. We're really in good shape on the real estate side of things, but it's still big part of our business plan. We know that that drives revenues and drives results.

But to Lyne's point, we are managing our headcounts. So, we're less tolerant of non-performers than we used to be. And so I think you can actually add talent and still keep your headcount in line and do it right.

Brian Zabora

Okay. Very well thanks for taking my questions.

John Rodis

Good morning guys.

Steve Bangert

Good morning John.

John Rodis

You mentioned that you hired a new lender from UMB down in Arizona. I was just curious; can you say how big of a book of business he had?

Steve Bangert

Think of this, as you combined loan deposits, it was over $100 million.

John Rodis

Okay.

Steve Bangert

Its' hardening. It’s a long time to move especially C&I book doesn’t move right away.

John Rodis

Understood. I was just, sort of, seeing the magnitude. Lyne, just a follow-up question for you. You said swap fees for the quarter were about -- was it $689,000, did you say what they were for the year?

Lyne Andrich

Yes, for the year they were $1.250 million and I'm rounding up a little bit. So, obviously, very heavily weighted in the fourth quarter.

Scott Page

My emphasis on that right now.

Steve Bangert

A lot of activity with [Indiscernible].

John Rodis

And the swap fees this quarter, the $690,000, how many contracts or how many clients was it that -- just a handful or--?

Steve Bangert

No, that must be -- I'm going to guess eight to 10 maybe 12.

Scott Page

Yes, we're getting good diversity of bankers and deals throughout the year.

John Rodis

Okay. And then, Lyne, just one follow-up on the tax rate. I think last quarter you said the effective rate of 26% to 27%. You came in at the lower end of that this quarter, is that still a good range going forward?

Lyne Andrich

I think it is. There was really unusual in this quarter in the tax line. It's really a function of how magnitude of our tax exempt book of business is. So, going forward, I think that's a good rate model.

Steve Bangert

Yes, right now John there really is no activity going on at CoBiz when -- in the tax exempt market. And that market is really mispriced at this point in time. It's hard to price not knowing what your tax rates are and some of the business that we've seen from competitor banks; they are still assuming the tax rates will be the same in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as they were in 2016.

So, we've kind of pulled out of that market. So, -- Lyne is probably right that's a good number to use since I don't see that portfolio increasing certainly in the short-term unless things adjust themselves.

John Rodis

Steve, just -- I guess just to follow-up on that. Have you guys as far as if we do see a lower federal rate, how would that impact CoBiz specifically?

Steve Bangert

Well, we look at that -- and Lyne's group look at that -- we look at that quite a while ago that because there -- John there is

Lyne Andrich

Yes, there will be an immediate P&L impact. I think as most people are aware. The way we modeled it based off of our deferred items, it's probably $6 million hit to capital on when rates change. So, that's $0.14 per share approximately or it's about 2% of our capital.

Steve Bangert

And I think we -- Lyne's using 25 basis points -- 25%.

Lyne Andrich

I mean I got it 25%.

Steve Bangert

We had to use the number and so we model it at 25% John. I don't know if you think it lower, higher or what. We used 25% -- as you know the banking industry, we all have this issue in that -- ours might be a little bit higher, but we earn it back relatively quick.

Lyne Andrich

Year and a half or two years to earn it back. You know at 2% we're not really concerned. I mean it's obviously a hit, but.

Steve Bangert

Yes. I mean it's a paper entry, and then you earn back real cash. So, I'm more than okay with that.

John Rodis

Yes. Nope. Makes sense. Well, as far as is 25% the right number, I mean -- obviously who knows, but I guess we will all stay tuned and see what happens, right?

Steve Bangert

Right, right.

John Rodis

Okay. Thanks guys.

Steve Bangert

Okay, well thank you everybody. Appreciate you participating. I think you see that we're pretty optimistic. I feel like the wind is that our back for the first time in 10 years as we head into 2017 and I think we're going to have outstanding financial results. So, any questions, please give Scott, Lyne, or myself a phone call. Thank you.

