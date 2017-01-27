Tesla: A Simple Reason Why The Model 3 Is Late

My short thesis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn't really linked to the Model 3. Instead, my short thesis is simply that Tesla is about to face heavy direct competition from 2018 onwards. This competition will come from larger and lower-cost car manufacturers that might not even need to show profits for their EV efforts.

Tesla, which has trouble showing profits even before competition hits, will be in an even worse position after such an event takes place. Tesla is reliant on regular equity infusions, so having margins be hit by competition and its unique character being driven away by the existence of EV alternatives will mean Tesla will have bankruptcy risk.

In the meantime, enthusiastic investors put their hopes on the Model 3. This happens even though the Model 3 is supposed to start at $35,000 and have nearly the same content as the Model S60 which starts at $68,000, yet investors somehow think a miracle will happen and the Model 3 will be sold at a profit. Since the Model 3 is the key to keeping the stock afloat, a lot of hype went into it. Amongst this hype was Elon Musk's assertion that Model 3 volume production would start during 2017 and Tesla might ship as many as 100,000-200,000 of these cars during 2017:

Elon Reeve Musk - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer So the reality is that the volume production will then be some number of months later as we solve the supply chain and internal production issues. But it is a bit of a confusing thing, and it does create some churn, because people are like, well, what's the real date? It's like, you have to take the July 1 date seriously in order for some date a few months later or some number of months later to actually be the real date. So, yeah, that's actually how it has to work. So in order for us to be confident of achieving volume production of Model 3 by late 2017, we actually have to set a date of mid-2017 and really hold people's feet to the fire internally and externally to achieve an actual volume production date of late 2017. So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That's my expectation right now. Yeah, so that's the thing.

Source: Tesla Q1 2016 Earnings Call Transcript

So, while the Model 3 is not key to the bearish thesis, and while Tesla bears don't believe the Model 3 can be sold profitably at $35,000, it is still a powerful factor in elevating the Tesla share price. It is in this context, that having the Model 3 be delayed can both be a problem for bulls and temporary relief for bears until actual competition arrives (since bulls seem unwilling to discount any competition before it arrives).

Tesla, of course, recurrently says the Model 3 is on track for the promised arrival dates. But is it?

A Simple Reason Why It's Not (On Track)

All cars need to be tested before being sold in quantity. They need to be tested on their final production specification. This means that mules, running partial systems, are not a good substitute for properly testing the actual, final, product.

This is so because it's not just the powertrain of a car that cause problems in a new model. Anything can cause problems, from the way the panels fit when new, to the way they fit after a 10,000 miles. To how window switches, large display panels, seats, doors, and countless other components behave with intense usage. In hot climates. In cold climates. In dry climates. Under rain. Under snow. Near electromagnetic sources. And so on and so forth.

This testing necessarily takes a long time to go through. Not just to rack up the miles, but to test the substitute components which, upon initial testing, showed the need for modification.

For this reason, when you first see a close-to-production-spec car testing, usually under some sort of camouflage, you're still very far from seeing mass production of that same car. A couple of interesting examples can readily be shown, of how long this takes:

The Model X

The Model X in pre-production form was first seen around January 28, 2015: A video of it testing was posted on Youtube. Here's a frame grab from that Test:

How long before the Model X shipped in volume after first being seen testing? Well, the Model X shipped fewer than 300 units during 2015 and 2,400 bug-riddled Model Xs during Q1 2016. So it took Tesla around 11 months to actually start production, and 14-17 months before Tesla started shipping minimally reasonable quality and quantity - something which would mostly have been avoided if the initial testing had taken longer.

The GM Bolt

The GM Bolt in pre-production form was first seen around June 11, 2015. Pictures of it were taken and can be viewed in an AutoGuide.com article titled "2017 Chevrolet Bolt Begins Testing."

How long before the GM Bolt shipped in volume? Well, the GM Bolt shipped under 600 units in December 2016, but is likely to ship up to 2,000 come January 2017. Notice the much speedier production ramp once production started. Why was this possible? Because GM actually underwent proper testing of the car so it could trust it wouldn't be building thousands of bug-riddled Bolts.

However, how long did it take until that first month of volume production (arguably December 2016 or January 2017)? It took 18-19 months.

Back To The Model 3

So where are we in this process, when it comes to the Tesla Model 3? Well, the pre-production Model 3 hasn't yet been seen testing. The occasional sightings are all of the early Model 3 alpha prototypes shown in the Model 3 unveiling, which are useless for the kind of testing the final car needs to undergo.

Thus, even optimistically, we are some 14 months away from Model 3 volume production, which would put such production around March 2018.

Conclusion

If and when the first pre-production Tesla Model 3 is seen testing, we'll still be at least around 14 months away from volume production. No such Model 3 has yet been seen. And believe me: they'll be spotted, as ultimately there will be dozens of those cars around (up to 100).

The consequence from this simple observation is that no volume production of the Model 3 will take place during 2017. No 100,000 or 200,000 Model 3s will be shipping during 2017. If any Model 3s ship during 2017, it will be just in token quantities. Actual Model 3 volume production, assuming a Tesla Model 3 gets spotted tomorrow, will most probably start around March 2018.

Finally, while Tesla could take the liberty of shipping a couple thousand bug-riddled Model Xs to its customers, it certainly cannot take the liberty, nor does it have the resources to handle, shipping 10,000 Model 3s in the same conditions. Thus, it's even more certain that Tesla can't afford to cut testing short on the Model 3. Thus, it's even more certain that it will indeed take at least some 14 months of testing before putting out that car in volume.