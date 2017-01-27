Corcept: A Profitable Biotech With A Bright Future

Introduction

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is my favorite type of biotech company. It has an approved, marketed product with ramping sales, promising pipeline candidates, and is beginning to turn a profit. Both guidance by the company and analyst coverage suggests substantial growth in earnings and revenue. While not without the inherent risks of investing in a small/mid-cap biotech companies, I believe that Corcept is an attractive long term investment at current levels. Before the company announces its latest quarterly and year end results, now is a good time to investigate this company further.

About the Company

Corcept was founded in 1998 and has focused on the effects of an overabundance of cortisol as well as the potential benefits of developing glucocorticoid receptor antagonists (OTCPK:GRAS). Approximately 80 percent of the body's tissues have receptors for cortisol. Excess cortisol can be life-threatening if not treated effectively. In February of 2012, the FDA approved Korlym (mifepristone) for a once-daily oral dose to treat hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism, excess cortisol, in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery or surgery has failed.

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a rare but serious endocrine disorder. This condition occurs when the body is exposed to high levels of cortisol over a long period of time. Cushing can be caused by taking an oral corticosteroid medication (exogenous Cushing), but the condition can also occur when the body makes too much cortisol on its own (endogenous Cushing), which is the type Korlym is approved to treat. Various tumors also sometimes begin to secrete cortisol. Currently it is estimated that 20,000 patients have the syndrome, and approximately 3,000 new patients are diagnosed annually. Cushing is an unpleasant condition with common manifestations including high blood sugar, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and depression. The condition can impact every organ in the body and can lead to death if not treated effectively.

Korlym

Korlym is a GRA that is indicated to control hyperglycemia associated with Cushing. The FDA granted Korlym Orphan Drug deisgnation in 2007, which gives Corcept seven years of market exclusivity for the approved indication beginning on the date the drug was approved. That means Korlym's exclusivity does not expire until February of 2019. Instead of reducing the level of cortisol, Korlym blocks the action of cortisol and thereby prevents the effects of excess cortisol. Corcept began selling the drug in April 2012. Sales representatives target 1,500 endocrinologists who treat a large percentage of Cushing syndrome patients. The company also targets patients with web-based marketing and is active with patient groups. As many people who have the disorder remain undiagnosed, Corcept's sales reps continue to actively educate doctors and patients about diagnosis and treatment of Cushing, and the role Korlym can play in that treatment. Sales of Korlym are growing at an impressive rate. In the company's latest 10-Q filing with the SEC, it reported sales of $21.7 million for the third quarter compared to $13.3 million over the same time period in 2015. That represents a 63 percent increase in sales. For the nine months ending September 30, 2016, sales were $57.5 million compared to $35.3 million for the corresponding period of 2015, which is also a 63 percent increase in sales.

As far as competition, Korlym is well-positioned. Novartis markets Signifor, a somastostatin, to treat Cushing disease, but this treatment has significant side effects. Novartis also has compounds in phase 2 trials, but they pose no immediate threat as it will be several years before they enter the market, if approved. Stonebridge Biopharmas has received Orphan Drug designation for COR-003, a Cortisol Synthesis Inhibitor to treat Endogenous Cushing Syndrome. This compound is currently in phase 3 trials. It is uncertain if this approach to treating Cushing, which aims to reduce cortisol levels, is superior to Korlym's mechanism, which modulates the effects of cortisol. Stonebridege believes that "COR-003 may have favorable efficacy, safety, and tolerability." Although if approved, Stonebridege's product represents a near-term threat, FDA documents indicate that the trial is estimated to be completed (final data collection) in May 2017. It would then be several months before the FDA accepts an NDA, and then another six months for a decision. This implies that the earliest Stonebridge could begin marketing the drug is late first quarter/early second quarter of 2018. In the meantime, Corcept's marketing efforts should help them continue to gain traction with physicians. In short, there is little competition for Korlym.

Pipeline

Oncology

Some of the most exciting and promising drug candidates in Corcept's portfolio are those that target various cancers. The company's research efforts have produced strong evidence that cortisol's tendency to bind to glucocorticoid reseptors (NYSE:GR), which is one of the receptors with which Korlym binds, allows certain tumors to resist treatment. In some cases, cortisol and GR promote tumor growth. After binding to GR, the cortisol stimulates genes that retard cellular apoptosis, or cell death. Cortisol also suppresses the immune system. Activating the immune sytesm helps fight certain cancers. Patients undergo chemotherapy to kill tumor cells, but cortisol's anti-apoptosic tendency limits the chemo's effectiveness. Corcept expects its cortisol modulating compounds will allow the patient's immune system to combat the disease and allow the chemo to actual kill cancer cells. This hypothesis is the basis of Corcept's most promising pipeline candidates.

Although Korlym will be the primary driver of share price for the foreseeable future, Corcept has several drugs in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

Phase 1/2 Trial Korlym plus Eribulin

On December 10, 2016, the company released positive results from this study. The trial targets patients with metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). With TNBC, the three receptors that fuel cancer growth; estrogen, progesterone and HER-2, are not present. Therefore, chemotherapy that targets these receptors in order to kill cancer cells and slow progression are ineffective. Because 75 percent of these tumors express glucocorticoid receptor (GR), which is one of the receptors to which Korlym binds, this treatment, along with chemotherapy, tricks the immune system. High expression of GR is associated with a significantly shorter relapse-free survival in patients whose tumors lack the three receptors. It is believed that the binding of GR with Korlym suppresses its effects and increases the cytotoxic effects of chemotherapy. In other words, Korlym improves the efficacy of the chemotherapy in these patients.

This study was designed to investigate if the addition of mifepristone enhances the effect of Halaven in patients with TNBC whose tumors express GR. The trial studied 21 patients, of whom one had a GR negative tumor and one whose GR status is not known. Essentially, those two patients should not be considered in the findings. Four patients had a partial response, which is defined as a 30 percent or greater reduction in tumor size, eight patients had stable disease an 11 had progressive disease. The median progression free survival in the trial was 11.1 weeks. According to another study by Aogi, 7.2 weeks is the median progressive-free survival duration in patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

Image Courtesy of Corcept Therapeutics

Currently there is no FDA approved treatment or preferred standard chemotherapy regimen for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. With 40,000 women diagnosed with this dreadful disease each year, and more than 75% of these tumors expressing GR, these trial results are promising for both patients and Corcept shareholders. From a shareholder perspective, it is important to keep in mind that these are very sick patients, with grim prognoses, who have tried many therapies with little success. Any improvement will be considered significant and increases the chances that subsequent trials, as well as the eventual NDA will be successful.

Investigators at the University of Chicago are conducting Phase 2 studies of Korlym in combination with other chemotherapies in patients with TNBC and another phase 2 study to treat patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). There are approximately 130,000 patients with CRPC in the United States. These patients have a very poor prognosis and few treatment options. Corcept is providing Korlym for both trials and has licensed patents from the university covering the use of coritisol modulators in combination with anti-cancer agents in the treatment of these two types of cancers. The potential market for these cancer treatments is substantial.

CORT125134

Corcept is also conducting a Phase 1/2 trial of CORT12534, the lead compound in their portfolio of cortisol modulators, in combination with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) nab-palitaxel (Abraxane) to investigate the safety and preliminary efficacy of this combination in patients with various types of solid tumors. The study will also determine the maximum tolerated dosage. The company is currently enrolling patients. CORT125134 is a proprietary compound that is also a cortisol modulator with an affinity for GR. Investigators hypothesize that this compound impacts the effects of GR, but does not block the other receptors that chemotherapy targets to fight the cancer.

In the second quarter of 2016, Corcept began a Phase 2 trial using CORT12534 to treat patients with Cushing syndrome. As previously mentioned, this compound, like Korlym, is a GR antagonist. Data from a phase 1 trial showed that CORT125134 can potentially modulate the steroid prednisone. Modulating the the effect of prednisone is crucial because this action is essentially equivalent to Korlym's effect on cortisol. Modulating prednisone is important because it is a strong surrogate of Korlym's cortisol modulation.

In addition, the company has a stable of selective cortisol modulators in pre-clinical studies. All of these, like Korlym, block the effects of GR, but do not block the targeted receptors; progesterone, estrogen or androgen, all known to promote tumor growth. The implication is that this action could help make current therapies more effective against a host of cancers. Early results in the lab and in animal testing have demonstrated positive results for several indications such as alcohol dependence, Alzheimer's, PTSD, ALS, muscular dystrophy, fatty liver disease, obesity, as well as breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

While all of the pipeline news seems very promising, and the potential indications and markets quite lucrative, most of these are years away from the submission of a New Drug Application. The sales generated by Korlym and the clinical trial results involving Korlym and CORT12534 will be the primary drivers of Corcept's share price. These factors are what investors need to monitor.

Financial Condition and Valuation

Corcept is sufficiently capitalized for the foreseeable future. As of September 30, 2016, the company had $47.8 million in cash. This compares favorably to the same time period in 2015 when its cash on hand was $40.4 million. As stated earlier, the company reported $21.7 million in revenue for the third quarter while expenses totaled $18.6 million. While this is a thin margin, it is typical for a developmental drug company still in the early stages of commercialization. If the trajectory of Korlym sales continues, and the company's cash position, Corcept should have enough cash to market Korlym and advance its pipeline.

As of this writing, the stock is trading around $7.50 per share. Since it went public in the mid-2000's, the stock has reached as high as $12 a share. As recently as November, Corcept's stock hit $10 a share. The stock is down about 25 percent from those levels, yet Corcept's prospects have only brightened. I believe this represents an attractive valuation and entry point for the stock.

Analysts Expectations

Corcept is not heavily followed by Wall Street. Only three analysts currently have estimates for the company. The consensus EPS estimate is .24 for 2017, which represents a 500 percent increase. compared to the previous year. The estimate for revenues for 2017 is $124 million. Year end 2016 revenue and earnings figures, which will be reported next week, should come in at around the $80 million level. If so, the 2017 estimate would represent a 55% increase, which is probably more telling than the forecasted earnings growth given the low 2017 comps. As Corcept continues to execute, the stock should attract more analyst coverage, which should also boost the stock price.

Risks

While Corcept seems to be a promising company, it is important to keep in mind the various risks associated with biotech investing in general and those specific to this company. As I mentioned, the company's one approved product, Korlym, is its only source of revenue. Even though sales are growing, the product has been marketed for almost three years now, and is now just gaining traction and producing a profit for the company. In addition, Korlym received orphan drug status because it treats a rare disease with relatively few potential patients. Corcept and the few analysts who cover the stock are forecasting continued and impressive revenue and earnings growth, but that is not assured. If Corcept's only marketed product does not sell, its financial condition will deteriorate, and so will the stock price. The company is also partially dependent on this product revenue to help fund the clinical trials for its pipeline candidates. Without revenue, cash reserves will be depleted and Corcept may have to return to the capital markets and issue more shares, thereby diluting the value for current shareholders. Competition is looming in the Cushing space. Novartis, though a few years away, has pipeline candidates that could eventually compete. Novartis is a $168 billion company with vastly more resources than Corcept. Stonebridge is in stage 3 with their Cortisol Synthesis Inhibitor, and if it is more effective and or safer than Korlym, its exclusivity will not prevent the FDA from approving the drug. Lastly, while the company's pipeline candidates seem promising and the science sound, there are no guarantees. In the biotech space, plenty of compounds are promising in the lab, and even in Phase 1, but ultimately falter. All of Corcept's candidates are based on the premise that the targeted malady expresses GR and that cortisol modulation will disrupt its destructive action. If this turns out to be not the case, then virtually all of their pipeline candidates will have little chance of succeeding. What all investors must decide is, does the potential reward? I believe it does.

Conclusion

While an investment in Corcept involves the typical risks associated with small biotechs, the shares offer significant potential. The fact that the company has a marketed product that addresses an unmet need mitigates some of this risk. The sales of Korlym continue to grow and are projected to continue to do so at an impressive rate. The company has just recently become profitable, yet it continues to dedicate much of its energy and resources to its pipeline. Corcept seems to be working with solid science and its pipeline candidates are targeting unmet needs in the areas of oncology where patients' prognoses is quite grim. At the same time, the potential market for these maladies appear to be significant and potentially quite lucrative. Corcept clearly continues its commitment to innovation while also executing its business plan. For investors with a 2-3 year time horizon and appropriate risk tolerance, I believe Corcept to be a good investment.

As mentioned earlier, the company will announce fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Monday, January 30. I anticipate these results will confirm my investment thesis. I will provide an update shortly after these results are released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CORT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investing in small/midsize biotechnology companies involve substantial risk. Potential investors should use this article as a starting point for their own research and due diligence. Before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article is for general information purposes only, and should not be relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.