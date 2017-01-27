The Economics Of Preferred Investing Part II

As I wrote in Part I of this series, preferred investing is not for all investors, yet preferreds should occupy some space in most portfolios - the proportion of which should be determined by each investor's goals and the limits of his financial resources. This series is designed to explore those goals and conditions and how best to employ them according to each investor's circumstance.

Part I was directed toward the preferred investor with adequate financial resources to allow him to accept a moderate amount of risk for enhanced yield. He also invests primarily to preserve his wealth while his portfolio generates a relatively fixed amount of dividends each year - income that's appreciated and welcome, yet not necessary to maintain his lifestyle. As I previously stated: He considers winning as ending up with a more valuable portfolio at the end of the year than he started with at its outset. Furthermore, he is not interested in making what might be termed "a killing" and is quite satisfied with the steady income that accrues in his account each month.

This article is directed toward the preferred investor with adequate resources, which, if utilized and invested wisely, will allow him to maintain his comfortable lifestyle. He cannot afford to take an inordinate amount of risk because his comfortable lifestyle might be negatively affected by a single large or a series of small investments that went against him. What could be more problematic is the possibility that this investor, under adverse circumstances, could lose a portion of the principal with the result that it would no longer be sufficient to allow his portfolio to generate income sufficient to maintain that comfortable lifestyle he has grown accustomed to. Worse yet, he is probably retired and might not have a way to replace that income generating lost principal.

This investor cannot afford to take risk, but if he does, he must first carefully assess how the loss of this investment might impact the value of his portfolio and its future ability to throw off the income to sustain his needs. This investor, as with the investor I described in Part I of this series, must strictly adhere to the following rules of preferred investing as follows:

My first rule of preferred investing requires patience. Rather than chasing yield and rushing to populate your portfolio with a series of preferred purchases, I urge that you relax and thoroughly investigate each company concerning its long-term viability. The safest companies offer the least risk and, consequently, the least reward. Conversely, the riskiest companies usually offer the greatest reward. Financially secure investors, if inclined to, are able to populate their portfolios with a greater percentage of the latter than the former. Those investors less financially secure must concentrate their limited resources on the former, reduced-risk preferreds and Notes, and be willing to accept a lower-yielding return.

For the conservative investor, I suggest the following sectors:

Equity REITs or eREITs that invest in commercial properties such as office buildings, apartment buildings, shopping centers, medical complexes, hotels, and a variety of industrial complexes.

Some of the larger and more solid mREITs.

Although non-cumulative bank preferreds and some financials offer a stable return, and if the institution is large enough it's usually a moderately safe investment.

Business Development Companies ((BDCs)) and the Notes they offer, in my estimation, are a relatively safe source of fixed income. Frankly - and you might not agree with this - I would not recommend this type of investor to invest in BDC commons.

Transportation

According to Investopedia:

Equity REITS are responsible for acquiring, managing, building, renovating and selling real estate. Equity real estate investment trusts' revenues are mainly generated from rental incomes from their real estate holdings. Equity REITs typically invest in office and industrial, retail, residential, and hotel and resort properties. Contrary to equity REITs, mortgage REITS generally lend money to real estate buyers or acquiring existing mortgages or mortgage-backed securities (MBS). While equity REITs typically generate their incomes from renting out real estate, mortgage REITs mainly generate their revenues from the interest that earned on their mortgage loans.

Although I hold investments in both types of REITs, for my purposes I find the eREIT business model more transparent and easily understood. And as a rule, eREIT preferreds are usually priced at near or above par value while mREIT preferreds are not. Furthermore, in my experience, I found eREITs, as a group, are considered the safer preferred investment, which explains their higher perceived value. However, with years of investments in mREITs, I've yet to have one fail or even miss a dividend payment. Although I do seem to recall one that did fail, Anthracite Capital, during the height of the 2008-9 meltdown, fortunately this REIT was not an investment of mine.

Although I will now list a number of companies from each of the above sectors, it is not necessarily a suggestion that you invest in any of them without doing your own due diligence. This article is written to direct your attention toward sectors of the market whose companies offer preferreds you might find appealing, not necessarily a suggestion that you invest in any without your own careful due diligence.

Equity REITs worth considering: Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT), CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), and Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT).

Mortgage REITs for the conservative investor: Apollo Commercial RE (NYSE:ARI), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR), AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), and Chimera Investments (NYSE:CIM).

Banks: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).

Financials: Landenberg Thalmann (NYSEMKT:LTS), and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP).

BDC's Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), and Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Transportation & Storage: Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT), General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN).

Obviously, there are more to choose from in each category, but this should provide an ample amount of companies to research and do further due diligence before considering. You can also plug each into Finviz to find additional related companies that might serve your investment needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT-G, LTS-A, GFNCP, MITT-B, CLNS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.