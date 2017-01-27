AMD: Should You Buy The Dip?

AMD's (NYSE:AMD) stock has seen an almost 20% correction in the last four weeks after reaching a new high of $12.42 at the end of December last year. The big question now is if the rally is over. I believe 2017 will continue to see new highs for AMD's stock with the bull thesis getting stronger.

AMD: Bull Thesis Revisited

GPUs will power the next wave of computing. AMD's comeback in 2016 in the GPU market makes it favorably positioned amid this changing market dynamics. GPU-accelerated computing still needs CPUs, and AMD's upcoming Ryzen CPU will be a great fit in this GPU-CPU equation. According to leaked benchmarks, Ryzen is going to be a competitive product as a standalone CPU also. Since AMD's chief competitors Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) don't have such diversified product lines, AMD's total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) will increase significantly.

So how the bull thesis is getting stronger? In 2016, AMD came back with a vengeance in the GPU market. In 2017, I expect the same thing will happen in the CPU market. Since its competitors Intel and Nvidia don't have such diversified product lines, AMD's TAM will increase significantly, although it could take couple of years to completely unfold. However, since the market is forward looking, it will attach high valuation multiples to AMD's stock. Now let's see how AMD is becoming a strong force in both GPU and CPU markets.

GPU Market: AMD Taking Control

AMD launched its highly competitive RX-series GPUs in 2016. Although these GPUs are made for the gaming market, I believe they are capable of addressing the needs of the server market as well. This is the market where GPU-accelerated computing will be needed the most.

Nvidia's GeForce series gaming GPUs are already widely used in servers for general-purpose computation alongside Tesla GPU accelerators, which indicates that AMD has a ready market for its RX-series gaming GPUs in datacenters as well as gaming. In addition, AMD's FirePro line of chips is exclusively targeted at the server market.

To further strengthen its presence in the server market, AMD will launch its new Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators later this year. Radeon Instinct will directly compete against Nvidia's Tesla GPU accelerators in the HPC (high performance computing) market. Radeon Instinct will have three variants, viz., Polaris architecture-based MI6, Fiji-based MI8 and upcoming Vega-based MI25. A new suite of open-source software will accompany the accelerators for running artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) workloads.

AMD's Polaris-based Radeon RX-series and Fiji-based Radeon R9 series GPUs were well-accepted in the market. I believe AMD won't disappoint with Vega. Therefore if we assume Radeon Instinct will also be well-accepted, it won't be unjustified.

CPU Market: AMD's Competitive Advantages

At CES 2017 AMD unveiled motherboards for its upcoming Ryzen SoCs, which are high-end 8-core and 16-thread chips. These high-end Ryzen SoCs will compete against Intel's Broadwell-E Core i7-6900K processors. Unlike Intel, AMD is specifically targeting the graphics-intensive general-purpose computing market with high-end Ryzen, which is a niche market segment.

Graphics-intensive computing market consists of PC gaming, VR (virtual reality) and e-sports market segments. Use of PCs in these areas is growing and will continue to grow. AMD's Zen architecture-based Ryzen CPUs will be better fitted for such PCs compared to Intel's CPUs. Why? Well, AMD is equipping Ryzen with a brand new technology, called SenseMI, which will make all the difference in favor of AMD.

The SenseMI technology is actually a combination of five innovative technologies for delivering AI-driven intelligent performance. SenseMI allows the Ryzen SoC to run an on-chip network of connections known as Infinity Fabric which continuously assesses the performance of the SoC for delivering intelligent performance in terms of speed and efficiency as and when needed. To learn more about SenseMI, go here.

In addition to targeting the graphics-intensive segment of the PC market, AMD also is targeting the mid-range CPU market segment with 4-core Ryzen SoCs with unlocked CPU multipliers. The SenseMI technology will play an important role for these chips also. The technology will control CPU overclocking automatically depending on the cooler used. For most of its mid-range Core i3/i5 processors, Intel keeps overclocking locked. Therefore, AMD has an added advantage over Intel in this segment as well.

AMD's TAM Will Rise Significantly

I was bullish on AMD in 2016 with a target price of $10. In a previous article on AMD published in 2016, I said I will re-evaluate my bull thesis on AMD at the beginning of this year, i.e., 2017. AMD exceeded my target price by a fair margin before dropping below $10, which I believe was an excellent opportunity to buy the stock. The stock is still hovering around $10, and the opportunity to buy cheaper still exists.

The bull thesis gets stronger because AMD's TAM will expand more compared to what I expected last year. Why? Because of the following three reasons:

The idea of GPU-accelerated computing became fact from concept in 2016, which will drive GPU adoption in datacenters at a faster pace in 2017 and the coming years. Ryzen's success is almost given just because of the new technology called SenseMI, about which AMD first started talking in December last year. The company also unveiled its Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators in December last year. Along with its upcoming Zen-based Naples server CPUs, Radeon Instinct will be a great fit for running AI workloads.

AMD is going to have an enviable product line which will be significantly diversified compared to its prime competitors, Intel and Nvidia. Therefore, AMD should enjoy a higher valuation multiple. Currently, its stock is trading at a trailing 12-month PS multiple of just 2x, which I don't believe captures its entire growth story. Although how much the PS multiple will expand will in part depend on the demand for its stock in the market, I believe over 2.5x is reasonable to expect in 2017.

Conclusion

AMD's quarterly sales in 2017 should be in the range between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion, i.e., $1.75 billion on average. This translates into annual revenue of $7 billion and revenue per share of nearly $7 for 2017. Applying a PS multiple of 2.5x, I get AMD's new target price of $17.50, which is achievable in the next 12-15 months. The present dip in AMD's stock is therefore an excellent buying opportunity.