This 132-Year Old Dividend Aristocrat Is Trading At A Discount

Investment thesis

With the US economy projected to grow significantly in 2017 under the Trump administration, business executives and analysts have expressed optimism, albeit with a few risks such as the protectionist agenda. The stock market has reacted positively, with the main indices reaching their all-time highs. For long-term investors, however, this optimism does not eliminate the need for owning quality companies to gain from capital gains and dividend. I believe one of these companies is Legget & Platt (NYSE: LEG). As I will show in this analysis, LEG has the catalysts for growth in Trump's administration.

First, I will compare the company's performance over the years with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Then, I will focus on the company's reputation of paying and increasing dividends for more than 20 years while remaining with enough cash flow to fund its growth and honor its debt obligations. Later, I will focus on the company's prospects in a growing economy, which has been projected by leading organizations. In this, I will also touch on LEG's diversified portfolio which removes the seasonality risks associated with other companies. Finally, I will demonstrate that LEG is currently undervalued against its peers and the market in general.

About Legget & Platt

Legget & Platt Inc. was established in 1885 by J.P Legget, an inventor credited for the creation of the spring mattress. His future brother-in-law, C.B. Platt had extensive manufacturing experience and capability. They patented the concept of a spring mattress and incorporated the company in 1901. Today, the company conceives, designs, and produces many items found at home, offices, cars, and in aircraft. It has more than 20,000 employees globally.

The company has classified its products into four broad categories: residential furnishings, commercial products, industrial materials, and specialized products. The residential category is further classified into the bedding group, furniture group, and fabric & carpet cushion group. The commercial products are categorized into two: work furniture group and consumer products group. The industrial materials is made up of the wire group, whose business units are drawn wire, wire products, and steel rod. Finally, the specialized products categories are automotive group, aerospace products, machinery group, and CVP group. In total, the company has 17 groups, which makes it a highly diversified company since each group caters to different clients with diverse needs.

LEG, which is currently valued at $6.5 billion, has more than 1,400 issued patents and hundreds of patents pending. The company has survived the worst economic crisis such as the great recession and the 2008 financial crisis. The chart below shows the stock's performance compared to Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^SPX).

Source. YCharts

LEG has grown both organically and through acquisitions. In 2013, the company acquired two UK-based companies for its aerospace products business for $45 million. In 2014, they acquired Tempur Sealy's three US innerspring component facilities and a German designer of high-end motion components. In 2015, they acquired a European private-label manufacturer of high-end office furniture for $23 million.

At December 31, 2015, we had approximately 20,000 employees, of which roughly 15,000 were engaged in production. Of the 20,000, approximately 11,000 were international employees (5,600 in China). Roughly 15% of our employees are represented by labor unions that collectively bargain for work conditions, wages or other issues. We did not experience any material work stoppage related to contract negotiations with labor unions during 2015. Management is not aware of any circumstances likely to result in a material work stoppage related to contract negotiations with labor unions during 2016. The chart below shows the approximate number of employees by segment.

Performance

LEG has performed well over a long period of time. In the last three years, the stock has gone up 63%. Today, with a stock price of $48, the company has a market valuation of $6.5 billion. The performance can be attributed to a number of factors. First, for years, LEG has been consistent in paying dividends to its shareholders. The dividends are generated from the company's cash flow. The table below shows the total dividend paid per share since 1988.

Source. Simply Safe Dividends

When announcing the Q3 results, the CEO, Karl Glassman said this about dividends.

In August, we declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, which represents a 6.3% increase versus the third quarter of 2015. Our target range for dividend payout is 50% to 60% of net earnings. Actual payout has been higher until last year, but with our strong earnings growth we are now within the targeted payout range. Accordingly, future dividend growth should more closely align with earnings growth.

Second, as a diversified company serving different types of customers, the company is not affected by seasonality which is common in other sectors. The company, however, does well in periods of economic growth. The table below shows the contribution of the four segments to the company's revenue.

Source. Legget & Platt

This diversification has made the company have enough free cash flow to distribute to its shareholders. Apart from dividends, LEG buys back its shares, which is a boost to shareholder value. In 2015, the company spent $183 million in share buybacks up from $128 million in the previous year.

Third, the company has a great balance sheet compared to its peers. As of the third quarter, LEG had total assets of $3.07 billion against total liabilities of $1.969 billion. Cash and short-term equivalents were $317 million and total long-term debt of $1.056 billion. The management has expressed that with their operating cash flow, it is able to support the ongoing operations, pay dividends, fund future growth, and repurchase stock.

Final Thoughts

For dividend-oriented investors, Legget & Platt seems like a perfect match. First, the company operates in an industry simple to understand. Second, it has a diversified portfolio of products that sell throughout the year. Analysts and business executives believe that the US economy will do well under Trump. This will be fueled by investment in infrastructure, foreign capital repatriation, the reduction in corporate tax, and the simplification of the tax code. Deutsche bank believe that the economy will double by 2018. Goldman Sachs has also issued a positive outlook for the economy as you can see here. Morgan Stanley as well believes the US economy will do well in the year. If their projections come to pass, I believe LEG will perform well because of the nature of its products.

Source. YCharts

Further, the company is trading at a discount compared to its competitors. It has a trailing PE ratio of 18.8 compared to the industrial average of 18.9 and the S&P 500 ratio of 25.8. Also, as seen in the chart above, analysts expect the company's EPS to increase during the year. Finally, in the last quarter's conference call, the company announced that its tax rate would be 25% and anticipated it to rise to 28% in 2017. The new administration has promised to significantly reduce the tax rate, which will have a positive impact to the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.