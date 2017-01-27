General Electric: A Wicked Chinese Trade War This Way Comes

In this piece we will discuss the odds and potential outcomes of a trade war with China. Furthermore, we will discuss what means for dividend growth and income investors.

A trade war with China would be very bad news for General Electric. Of this I have no doubt.

Many believed Trump’s bark would be worse than his bite. Yet, this does not appear to be the case. This immediately brought Trump’s Chinese trade war rhetoric to mind.

Trump just fired the first shot potentially starting a trade war with Mexico. Trump recently stated that the wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it.

What Happened?

President Trump came out on Thursday and stated that the wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it. Trump went on to say if Mexico was not willing to pay for the wall, the President of Mexico should cancel their upcoming meeting.

The President of Mexico promptly canceled his meeting in Washington DC with President Trump.

On Friday, it was reported the two had a conference call. Cooler heads seemed to have prevailed. Nonetheless, huge issues remain unresolved. This immediately brought Trump's Chinese trade war rhetoric to mind. A trade war with China would be very bad news for General Electric (NYSE: GE) no doubt. Trump may have just given us a sneak peek at how to start a trade war with China. I can tell you nothing good will come for dividend growth and income investors if the US enters a trade war with China. Let me explain.

General Electric's huge Long-term investment in China

General Electric is targeting billions of dollars in new sales in China. The company has been working with China for over 100 years. The global giant plans to have more than $10 billion in revenue and $10 billion in sourcing with regards to China in the near future. See chart below.

Source: GE.com

In the company's most recent letter to shareholders, Jeff Immelt has this to say regarding the importance of China to the company. Immelt stated:

"GE is an experienced global competitor, and that really comes in handy as we navigate the changes in China. We will continue to be a full participant in China; we plan to have more than $10 billion in revenue and $10 billion in sourcing in the near future. The benefits of long-term investing and partnering are extensive. China will remain an important market, and GE is well-positioned."

It seems to me that General Electric is virtually tied at the hip with China. The company is working with Chinese state-owned enterprises to increase China's capability to serve rest of the world. China's economy is slowing and the country is looking to take its expertise in infrastructure building to the rest of the world. General Electric plans on being a major part of China's plan to build roads and other infrastructure projects in emerging markets.

General Electric has aggressively lobbied to partner with China on President Xi Jinping's initiative, known as "One Belt, One Road." General Electric states it can increase sales of equipment such as boilers for coal plants and wind turbines. John Rice, General Electric's vice chairman of global operations stated:

"We have to recognize that markets like China's have evolved. The Chinese government is saying that companies can't just rely on the domestic market to be successful. They have to go global."

So, as you can plainly see, General Electric stands to be one of the hardest hit if a trade war ensues with China. Yet, what are the odds of a trade actually coming to fruition? Fairly low if you ask me, even though Trump has previously stated he believes we are already in a trade war with the global goliath.

What are the odds of a trade war?

Trump saved some of his most terse rhetoric for China stating we already have a trade war with China and we have economic power over China. Nonetheless, if Trump did attempt to impose some type of Chinese border tax or tariff, China would undoubtedly respond in kind.

What's more, China could file a case against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The WTO has the power to authorize retaliatory tariffs on American products. This would cause great harm for exporters like General Electric and others. Furthermore, China could impose similar requirements to force American manufacturers to set up factories in China. It seems as though mutually assured destruction is the most likely outcome of a trade war with China. For this reason I put the risk of a major trade war with China as extremely low. Moreover, we already tried to impose tariff on the land of the Red Dragon and it backfired. Here is why.

Obama's Chinese Tire Tariff Lesson learned

President Obama imposed a 35% tariff on imports of Chinese tires in 2009. China promptly imposed exorbitant tariffs on American chicken and automotive products. The result was basically a losing proposition for the United States. We did produce more tires. Nevertheless, tire imports from countries other than China rose significantly offsetting the drop from China. So, I do not expect any major trade war with China to evolve at this time.

Take away for dividend growth and income investors

The take away for me is a tit for tat trade war with China is a losing proposition for all parties and I believe everyone in power knows this. I do not believe Trump will follow through on any tariffs or border taxes with China. We are way too interconnected with China to really rock the boat that hard. Yet, Trump may cause a selloff as his negotiating technique seems to be to hit his opponent in the face as hard as he can right off the bat. As a current shareholder, I do not plan on selling whatsoever. I am actually hoping for some type of a selloff so I can pick up shares at a price an accretive to my current position.

If I was I new dividend growth or income investor looking to start a position, I would not buy more than a one quarter position until we hear more of Trump's plans for dealing with China. China is a completely different animal than Mexico. They are looking to become the newest super power of the 21st century. The rhetoric could get much longer and become much more extreme than what we have recently experienced with Mexico.

General Electric offers potential shareholders the opportunity for capital gains and income production if things go smoothly during Trump's tenure. If the global economic recovery continues unabated, significant shareholder wealth should be created. I say buy the dip if the stock shows any weakness due to a potential trade war with China. General Electric currently offers an excellent opportunity for dividend growth and income investors to buy and hold for the long haul.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts. I am interested to hear yours. Do you think the company is a viable dividend growth and income investment vehicle presently? Would you buy the dip if the stock sells off due to a Trump Chinese trade war tweet? What do you think the odds of a trade war with China are?

