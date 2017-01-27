Teekay Offshore Partners: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Encouragingly, its losses were reduced from those experienced the previous quarter, as was its short and long-term D/E.

Teekay continues to lose money, which was reflected by its common share price that ended the quarter slightly below where it began it.

This review updates my initial look at Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from my October 13, 2016, article, "Teekay Offshore Partners: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor."

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follow

Ultimately, I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term survivability of TOO, which I view as questionable as long as the present oil market remains as volatile as it has been. The good news as reported by Moody's concerns TOO's increased access to capital, hence its increased liquidity, which appears to have stabilized this company. I remain skeptical enough not to want to invest in this company at this time. The good news is Teekay's leading position in its business markets and the largely contracted revenue base in the family's LNG, FPSO and shuttle tankers, which partially offsets its highly leveraged profile on a consolidated basis. The bad is that continued weakness in the underlying energy markets will likely lead to profit margin pressures that would limit its ability to support material debt reduction.

Let's see how TOO's commons have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, TOO's share price movement has been on a roller coaster ride, yet it has trended upward since it bottomed in mid-December. On October 27, 2016, it traded at $6.34, and now it's priced at $6.13. That's a negligible price decrease of $0.21 in three months.

Now let's compare TOO's share price performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

This is quoted directly from my past quarter's update and an important point I want you to take notice of, which demonstrates the reason I am usually not concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls:

According to the Yahoo chart above, TOO placed close to the top of its peer group, which is really nice because at the time of my last report, TOO placed near the very bottom. In fact, TOO even outperformed the S&P 500.

Now for the current report:

According to the Yahoo chart above, TOO placed at the bottom of its peer group, which is not good because at the time of my last report, TOO placed close to the top. The peer comparisons charted above are GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOP), Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT), Dynagas LNG (NYSE:DLNG), Hoegh LNG (NYSE:HMLP), and Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS).

Before we discuss TOO's future prospects, let's see how its preferred has fared during the past three months. The following chart is provided by MarketWatch:

This is quoted directly from my past quarter's update:

Although the common performed reasonably well, even outperforming the S&P, the preferreds have not. The A Series, after a brief moment in the sun, fell back to a bit below where it was priced at the beginning of the quarter. But the B, Series, which yours truly is invested in, fell by more than a dollar in value. I am not a happy camper, yet I'm not abandoning this ship, nor its company. But, I will be paying closer attention.

Now for the current report:

Although the common underperformed its peer group and the S&P, the A preferred ended the quarter priced a tad higher. And I'm pleased to report that the B, Series, which yours truly is invested in, gained back more than that last quarter's lost dollar.

Let's start by determining which preferred is the better buy at their current prices:

TOO Preferreds 1-27-17 Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best TOO-A 1.8125 20.31 1.8125/20.31 8.92% ? TOO-B 2.125 22.51 2.125/22.51 9.44% ?

Now for that recommendation: TOO-B is callable 4/20/20, sporting a $2.49 capital gain upside when called. However, the A Series, callable 4/30/18, has a $4.69 capital gain upside when it's called. Consequently, deciding which is the best buy becomes more problematic. Although the B offers the better yield, it is more than cancelled out by the greater capital gain upside of the A series. The unknown variable is the date when these preferreds will actually be called. It could be when they first callable, or they might not be called for many years; consequently, as far as I'm concerned, it's a tossup that I'll leave for you to decide.

Now for a little forward guidance

According to the above chart of Tekay's financial highlights provided by Finviz, TOO has a market cap of 873.71 million, yet on sales of $1.22 billion it lost $76 million. It carries a current D/E of 3.28 and a long-term D/E of 2.73 - moderately better numbers than those reported last quarter, which you are able to revisit by utilizing the link to last quarter's report at the beginning of this article.

As far as I'm concerned, the preferreds of this company are not risk-free investments. It's up to you to decide if their risk is worth the reward.

