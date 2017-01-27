Twice Left At The Altar, This Dividend Aristocrat Is Poised To Grow

Investment thesis

The traditional media industry continues to face major challenges as people shift their focus to the new media. Traditional companies like New York Times (NYSE: NYT) and Gannett (NYSE: GCI) have seen their print segments overtaken by digital platforms. Most companies have also shifted their ad dollars to the new platforms which are dominated by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) has also had a challenging period, which has made the company shut a few of its underperforming magazines such as More and American Baby. While the company continues to face growth challenges, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded. In this analysis, I will demonstrate that Meredith is undervalued compared with its peers and highlight a few of its growth catalysts.

Business overview

Meredith is a media publishing and broadcasting business started more than a hundred years ago. The company operates two business segments: local media and national media. The local media segment is made up of 17 TV stations. The TV stations are affiliated to leading national broadcasters such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and MyNetwork TV. The local digital brands include 26 websites and more than 40 applications. The national media segment is made up of magazines targeting women on the topics such as food, home, parenthood and health. Some of these brands are Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, and AllRecipes. As of the latest quarter, the company's digital and mobile website averaged 90 million per month while the magazine readership remained at 125 million.

Financials

This week, the company released the Q2 earnings, which included an EPS of $1.3 and revenues of $442.64 million. The results, which were an all-time quarterly high for the company, were led by the local media segment, which was boosted by political ad spending. In the quarter, the company generated $40 million in political advertisements. As shown below, the company has been successful in increasing annual revenues despite the dynamic nature of the sector.

Source. Seeking Alpha

In the quarter, total digital advertising revenues grew 16% representing 40% of the total National Media Group advertising. In the balance sheet, MDF has total assets of $2.684 against total liabilities of $1.728 billion. Cash and short-term investments are $44.9 million with long-term debts of $674 million with a weighted average interest rate of 2.8%. $400 million of the debt is fixed at low interest rates.

In calendar year 2016, the company generated $300 million in free cash flow which was an 80% increase from the previous year. From the cash flow, MDF increased its dividend by more than 8% on an annual basis. This was the company's 23rd year of increases. The company also has committed $100 million in share repurchases.

Catalysts

As mentioned earlier, I believe MDP is a great investment for any long-term investor. In the last five years, as shown below, the company's stock has performed well compared with some of its peers and the market.

Source. YCharts

This growth has happened despite the growth in digital marketing platforms offered by Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Facebook. At the same time, the company has succeeded in diversifying its products to digital platforms. In the last quarter, digital ad revenues improved by 16%, representing 40% of the total National Media Group advertising.

In digital publishing, the biggest concern most publishers have is on the millennials. The rivalry between Facebook and Snapchat over millennials is in the public domain. In the same way, publishers are worried that they might not adopt to the new requirements by millennials. Not Meredith. The company has created products that millennial women love. In fact, MDP's products reach 72% of millennial women in both print and digital. The audience of Better Homes and Gardens is higher than that of its competitors such as Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Vogue. The chart below the growth of the company's digital advertising.

Source. Seeking Alpha

Second, the company has invested in leading brands that are recognized not only in the United States but around the world. In food, parenting, home, and health and fitness, the company's products have the number one market share as shown below. This is despite the fact that the company is involved in one of the most competitive industries which have low barriers to entry. This market share has given the company an advantage in terms of acquiring advertisers who want to reach niche clients. At the same time, the company's TV brands are affiliated to the big 4 (ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC) and have top ratings in the local areas they operate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Third, the company is focused on creating value for shareholders. As shown in the first chart above, the company has increased its annual revenues in the last 10 years. In those years, 45% of the cash flow ($1 billion) has been returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. It has a dividend yield of close to 4%. The remaining percentage has been reinvested in capital expenditures and acquisitions. MDP has achieved this while not exposing the company to significant debt. As mentioned above, the company has a debt of $600 million which are at low interest rates. Its debt to equity ratio of 0.6 is actually lower than the industrial average of 0.9. Therefore, owning a profitable company with healthy margins and consistent cash flow is the goal of any long-term investor.

Finally, the company is currently trading at a discount compared to its peers. MDP is currently valued at $2.694 billion and a trailing twelve month PE ratio of 28.95. This is below the industrial average of 31.16 and S&P 500 of 258. NYT, GCI, and Scholastic (NYSE: SCHL) have a PE of 50.92, 30.22, and 31.15 respectively. The forward PE ratio of 18.4 is lower than the industrial average of 20.1. Further, the company has an attractive margin of 12.47% which is higher than that of its peers. Finally, MDP has the EV to EBITDA of 11.82 which is lower than the industrial average of 13.70. The low valuation means that the company is a ripe acquisition target. In fact, GG has tried to acquire the company before.

Final Thoughts

While MDP operates in a competitive field, I believe the company has more room to grow. It has managed to break the millennial wall by investing in products that they love. Its investments in digital content and the strategic partnerships with the big four TV stations have already started paying off. In addition, the management has focused on creating shareholder value by increasing dividends and share repurchases while investing in strategic areas for the company's growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.