Homebuilders Set To Rise Amid Favorable Economic Conditions

Company Overview

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA), formed through a merger in October of 2015 between Standard Pacific Corporation and The Ryland Group, Inc. These two homebuilders were the nation's largest homebuilders and best in breed. The Company's homebuilding operations are divided into four segments, which include North, Southeast, Southwest and West. CalAtlantic Group builds entry level homes as well as luxury homes. Entry level homes represent 15% of the homes built compared to the 85% construction of luxury homes that are built. The average selling price of its homes were $477,000 in 2015. Homes sizes typically range from approximately 1,500 to 3,500 square feet. By the beginning of 2016, CalAtlantic owned or 70,494 home sites. In conjunction with its homebuilding segment, CalAtlantic provides mortgage, title and escrow services. Mortgage financing to its home buyers was substantial, standing at 71% of its total home buyers. As rates are near all time lows and the unemployment figures have been improving, CalAtlantic is in a good position to continue benefiting from these market conditions.

Interest Rates and New Home Sales

The homebuilding industry is sensitive to fluctuations in the economy, such as the strength of employment, wages, accessibility of financing, and interest rates. From 2007 to 2011, during the time period of the great recession, the credit market deteriorated, unemployment levels rose dramatically, home prices plummeted, mortgage financing became more difficult for borrowers, which in turn had most homebuilders on the brink of collapse. Since the great recession, the housing market has recovered in most of the geographies in which CalAtlantic develops its homes. New home sales went up 12.2 percent to 563,000 was the most since 2007. As demonstrated in the chart below, new home sales in the United States averaged 651,400 from 1963 until 2016. The peak occurred in July of 2005 with home sales reaching 1.38 million and a record low of 270,000 new home sales in February of 2011.With a strengthening overall economy coupled with lower unemployment data, CalAtlantic will continue to benefit greatly.

As the chart below reveals, interest rates continue to remain near all time lows. The Federal Reserve has effectively kept interest rates low with its QE (Quantitative Easing), in order to spur lending and borrowing which increases economic activity. Qualified home buyers have become more enticed to buy homes with extremely low financing costs. New home sales have been on an uptrend since 2010 and are edging closer to the average historical annual new home sales number.

Unemployment numbers have been improving steadily since 2011. In December of 2016, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7%. CalAtlantic relies heavily on the labor market for the success of its operations in the homebuilding industry. Its peers have also benefited from an improved labor market, such as Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN). With an overall stronger labor force, this will lead to more of the US population being able to afford a down payment and continue the upward trend in home sales. According to the Wall Street Journal, almost 40% of young Americans ages 18-34 are living with their parents, siblings or relatives. This reveals the pent up demand that the housing market has, since many these younger Americans have delayed purchasing a home. CalAtlantic is poised to benefit in the coming years from all of the pent up demand that will be released as these millennial's eventually move out of their parents homes and create new households themselves.

Standard Pacific and Ryland Group Merger

The merger of Standard Pacific Corporation and Ryland Group Inc. involved a one-time cost of $62 million. CalAtlantic ended 2015 with $187.1 million in cash compared to $218.7 million in cash at the end of the prior year. Additionally, the merger contributed to a 45% increase in homebuilding revenues in 2015 from the prior year. An increase of 46% in new home deliveries in 2015 strengthen CalAtlantic's balance sheet. CalAtlantic's 2015 results reflected the continuation of the housing market recovery and was able to generate home sale revenue of $3.4 billion, which was up 46% from the prior year. 7,237 homes were built during 2015 which contributed to a net income of $213.5 million, or $2.26 per diluted share.

Main Take Away

CalAtlantic has weathered the storm of the great recession and the subprime housing collapse. As demonstrated, the main factors that affect the homebuilding business are interest rates, unemployment rates, and pent up demand. With all of these variables improving, it should continue to provide shareholders of CalAtlantic better returns. The merger of the two biggest homebuilders in the country, Standard Pacific and Ryland Group Inc. will continue to generate higher home sales and create long-term shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAA, LEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.