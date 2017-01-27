Granite Oil Has 1 Big Hurdle Left

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) has overcome a lot of adversity to maintain a relatively high payout while keeping debt low. Far too many competitors have eliminated the dividend on the way to a lot of financial stress. This company sold some shares to pay down debt and buy some large capital items at a significant discount. Now with the latest commodity price rally, the company is in a position to make significant profits. Nevertheless, there is one operational measure that has not changed significantly. A positive change in that number could lower operating costs quite a bit and lead to a more secure competitive position during the next cyclical commodity price decline.

(click to enlarge) (Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: Granite Oil January, 2017 Corporate Presentation

The number that essentially "holds back progress" is the year one average of 108 BOD shown above the rates of return chart. The company has made tremendous progress on well costs that now average about $1.2 million per well and found enough other efficiencies that the ROR is very reasonable at WTI $40. However, some improvement in that first year average flow rate could really decrease operating costs significantly. That number really has not significantly changed in a long time.

The company has decreased lateral lengths and claimed to get more cash flow per capital dollar spent. That is a fair enough claim. Costs have declined enough that this management has a lot of credibility in its operational improvement and cost savings claims. But it would appear that sooner or later the other avenues will "max out" the possible improvements, and the average flow rate will have to change to further improve operating costs.

Source: Granite Oil January, 2017 Corporate Presentation

The rosy cash flow projection could be based on a very aggressive WTI price projection for the price of oil As an income stock, Granite needs to be prepared for far worse. So far, there have been enough cost declines and improvements to keep pace, but future options will be somewhat limited. The industry is still experimenting with more stages and different well designs to increase production. This management has foregone a lot of those (but definitely not all) to concentrate, so far successfully, on reducing well costs in excess of the commodity price drop. This has also included some major capital projects to increase reservoir pressure.

Now, with well costs down tremendously, it would appear that the majority of the savings in that area have been achieved. So it is time to tackle the average flow rates. The company has just guided to production of 3,000 BOD on a very rough average for next year. That is down from previous forecasts.

So while management has never projected anything near double digit growth, a drop in average production forecasts for next year may be spooking the market and weakening the stock price. Management has stated that wells were taken off production and converted to injector wells, and there should be some benefit from the increased pressurization. But Mr. Market often gets impatient about these things. Management has needed time to gather production history and reservoir characteristics as development has proceeded. Sometimes though, Mr. Market gets impatient waiting for results.

So while the balance sheet is very strong, and long term debt is low. Plus there is plenty of credit available should it be needed, Mr. Market may be focusing on the daily production. He has been expecting slow growth and instead is getting a "catch-up" forecast. Production did decline due to a lack of drilling in the first quarter and some major capital projects. That will cause a production lag that the market does not like. Management is predicting some significant drilling for the next year, but it does not show in the annual average production rate.

Still the dividend for this Alberta producer is very secure in all but the most extreme circumstances. But those wonderful cash flow increases will remain suspect until production meets goals and begins to slowly increase. Lower costs would probably placate the market in the event those hoped for oil prices do not materialize. The current payment is definitely enticing, but capital gains could be a considerable distance into the future until the market fears are erased.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.