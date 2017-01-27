Afrezza Sales Still Low As MannKind Prepares For Investor Update

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors have reason to be a bit nervous these days. Some say there are two sides to every story. I say sides are designed to present a certain agenda. The truth is every story has a very simple reality, and it is a melding of the bullish side and the bearish side. When it comes to investing and money, hope is not a good strategy. Understanding the risks is paramount. Here are some critical reasons MannKind investors should be concerned and cautious:

Sales of Afrezza are starting off very slowly in 2017 with about 225 scripts bought for the week ending January 20.

The company is low on cash. It has about 6 to 7 months of cash if one assumes a $10 million cash burn per month.

The company is outside of compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and could be on the verge of conducting a reverse split to correct that issue.

The company loses leverage with each passing day. This makes deals harder to negotiate in favorable terms, and opens the door for "fire-sale" type actions.

The company is hosting an investor update after the market closes on February 1. This could include some uplifting news, but it is also possible that this calls main purpose is to discuss NASDAQ listing and a possible reverse split.

The items above are all very real and very concerning. In fairness, there are some potential positives to consider. The problem with this list is that they require a lot of hope and faith.

The deal with Receptor Life Science could progress further and bring with it some additional milestone payments. Realistically, this is likely a slow moving process.

A partnership deal for U.S. or overseas could be struck on Afrezza. Realistically, the partner would have an upper hand in negotiations, and with poor sales in the U.S. thus far, there may not be many willing partners.

A partnership deal could be struck on utilizing Technosphere for other drugs. This could have the most potential, but investors should bear in mind that the Receptor Life Sciences deal did not bring much up-front cash.

A label change for Afrezza could happen in 2017. If this happens, it is likely toward the end of the year. Whether such a change can move the needle on sales is the subject of much debate.

The company can approach an extension on the Nasdaq listing issue. Investors should know that MannKind does not qualify for an extension, but can attempt to get the requirements waived. I do not think the company will try for an extension.

Turning to sales for the past week, we can see that 2017 is not very friendly at this juncture. Afrezza sold approximately 225 scripts for the week ending January 20. Sales over the past week now have the trend line for overall scripts and new scripts, trending down. This is highly problematic for a company trying to make a turnaround. The trend line on refills is only modestly positive. When one considers that refill trends trail new script trends, the outlook is not very impressive.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis the numbers are again unimpressive. Thus far sales in Q1 of 2017 are trailing what was accomplished in Q4 of 2016 by 17.59%. Typically a new year brings with it a boost in sales numbers. The fact that after 3 weeks Afrezza sales have not seen such a boost is a real cause for concern. The company had stated that it was going to expand its marketing force with direct employees, but even if those folks have not started yet, a month is a long time to see wasted when there is only 6 or 7 months worth of cash in the coffers.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers on Afrezza sales remain unimpressive. At three weeks into Q1 of 2017 sales are 47.29% lower than what Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) delivered last year. By this time last year Sanofi and MannKind had already made public that their business relationship with Afrezza was over. It is critical that MannKind get its sales numbers up above what Sanofi was delivering. The company had once stated that it felt a smaller 100% dedicated sales force would be superior to more reps that were moving several products. Thus far such an assumption is not proving to be true.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On the cash front I have included the payment for the building that the company recently sold. The tally, assuming the sale is finalized, is $61.8 million. Assuming that cash burn remains at $10 million per month, the company has cash until early in the third quarter. The company has a credit line of about $30 million that it can tap into, and also has shares reserved in an ATM facility that would dilute the stock if exercised. Essentially, having less than a year's worth of cash has been an anchor to this stock for quite some time. With the building sold, the company is running out of options.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections for early 2017 are proving to be too aggressive. When I made the projections I had felt that they might be a bit aggressive, but at this point I am actually worried that I could be off by a decent percentage. My projections had Afrezza sales approaching 300 scripts by this point. The reality is that we are seeing sales closer to 200 scripts. Crossing the Sanofi line is not going to be as easy as some once thought.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The Nasdaq listing issue is getting to its critical juncture. MannKind has come nowhere close to getting above $1.00 per share, let alone getting to that level for 10 consecutive trading days. At this point there are only 30 trading days left to gain compliance. It is my belief that the investor conference call on Monday will offer updates that can be viewed as positive, but will conclude with the company announcing that it wishes to do a reverse split. It is my opinion that they will seek approval for a reverse split with a post split stock price of $5 per share or more. Some readers seem to insist that the company can apply for an extension via getting an exception. This is certainly possible, but not very probable. In the end, getting this issue resolved sooner rather than later is the prudent course of action.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As I have always stated, this is a very speculative stock that carries a lot of potential risk. The investors call on February 1 is something every investor should listen to. This is where the rubber meets the road. For the sake of many long-term holders, it is my hope that the company pulls a rabbit out of the hat. That being said, I think the odds and facts favor those with a more bearish outlook on MannKind. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.