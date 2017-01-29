Little Known High-Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Strong Growth, Looks Undervalued

Looking for stealthy winners in the high dividend stocks world? Since late May 2016, when we first covered North State Telecom (OTCPK:NORSA) (OTCPK:NORSB) in one of our articles, it has gone from $45.40 to as high as $70.00.

At $64.00, it's up 41% from when we first uncovered it, and has outperformed its sector and the market over the past year, quarter, month and year-to-date:

Profile: One of the nation's 15 largest integrated communications companies, North State was founded in 1895. Together with its subsidiaries, it operates in the telecommunications and data center services industries in North Carolina.

The company offers local telephone, long distance, broadband and video services. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DataChambers, North State provides data center colocation, cloud, managed data and disaster recovery services to enterprise customers.

North State maintains a robust network comprising more than 68,000 miles of high-capacity fiber optic facilities used to carry everything from voice and broadband Internet services to networking and IP services as well as critical back-up and disaster recovery data for businesses (Source: NORSB website).

"Wait a minute, why the devil would a stodgy, old Telecom be up over 49% in the past year?! I thought traditional Telecoms were dyin' cuz the youngins' were cuttin the cord!" (Channeling Walter Brennan and Yosemite Sam here).

Well, that's just the point, pardner, these guys are transforming this company from old school to new school - from the hand crank phones of the 1890s, all the way to cloud services in 2017.

Management's plan is working well - its transition from being a consumer-driven business to one that emphasizes wholesale and business services has transformed the company's revenue base dramatically - over 74% of its revenues now come from its "strategic" business and wholesale customer division vs. around 26% from its consumer business.

Management calls these developing segments "strategic" vs. its legacy business. In the first nine months of 2016, legacy business dropped to being around 33% of the company's business while strategic business grew from 60% to over 67% of its business.

Here's a more detailed breakdown by segment. The Strategic IT Services and Hardware segment grew by 56.91% in the first nine months of 2016, and the Strategic Internet and Communications segment grew by 15%.

The company's legacy Consumer Internet and Communications business shrank by -11%, but this loss was replaced by strategic new business.

Dividends: This is not a dividend growth stock by any means, just a "Steady Eddie" payer. NORSB has paid a $1.30/quarter dividend steadily from September 2006 through May 2016, and didn't cut its payouts during the financial crisis.

It hasn't declared its Q1 2017 dividend yet, but it should go ex-dividend around mid-February and pay in the beginning of March.

You can track NORSB's price and current dividend yield in the Telecoms section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

We put together a table which shows NORSB's adjusted EPS after adding back depreciation and amortization. Its dividend payout ratio has gone up since Q4 2015, but it's still a very healthy 38.64% over the past four quarters.

Options: There are no call or put options available for NORSB, but you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: Stodgy old telecom, eh? Not by the look of these growth numbers...

The dollar figures over the last three quarters look pretty steady in all categories.

Management has also held the share count flat.

Valuations: Even after its big run-up, NORSB still looks cheaper on a P/B, P/S and P/E basis vs. broad industry averages. It also has one of the lower EV/EBITDA ratios we've seen in a while.

Financials: NORSB's management efficiency ratios are fairly steady, but the ROA could stand some improvement. The current ratio is lumpy due to timing of quarterly cash amounts. It has a much lower debt/equity load than broad telecom industry averages. The operating margin has improved a bit, but still looks low.

Debt: In June 2016, management announced a new $75M debt facility in order to aid its transition plan.

• Capacity to $75 million with both revolving and term loan components;

• refinances existing debt with broad discretion to use remaining capacity for general corporate purposes including capital expenditures, distributions, stock buybacks and acquisitions; and

• a maturity date to July 2021.

Liabilities as of 9/30/16:

(Source: NORSB Q3 '16 report)

One final thought before we sign off. There's a lot of talk about how a rising dollar will hurt US multinationals. If you're looking to dodge that bullet, NORSB can help; its sales are 100% US-based.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.