Gold - Each Year Is A New Adventure, But This Year Looks A Lot Like The Last

Gold had rallied for four straight weeks starting with the final sessions of 2016, until last week. Gold needed a break and with the end of the first month of 2016 upon us, the yellow metal has done enough work to make even the most committed bear think twice.

Last Friday, gold did something it has not done since the week of December 19, 2016. It closed lower on a week-on-week basis. Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull markets tend to take breaks and correct before pushing higher to the next level. The problem with gold these days is that it has a split personality. It does not know if it is a bull or a bear when it comes to the technical position of the yellow metal.

Following the election of 2016 in the United States, the price of gold moved appreciably lower in a corrective move. It fell below the 50% retracement level of the move from $1046.20 in December 2015 to highs of $1377.50 in early July 2016 at $1211.85 per ounce last November. However, gold traded to a low price of $1123.90 before the end of 2016 and began to recover. The price action over recent weeks harkens back to what we saw in late 2015 and early 2016. Last year was a bullish year for the yellow metal but the jury is still out when it comes to the path of least resistance for gold in 2017 because each year is always a new adventure.

So far a mirror image of 2016 for gold

Gold closed 2015 at $1060.20 and it closed on the last full week of January 2016 at $1118 after trading to a high of $1128. The yellow metal closed 2016 at $1152 and after the last week of trading in January it closed at $1193 after trading to highs of $1220.10. The first weeks of 2016 saw a $68.10 per ounce rise while in 2017 the number was $67.40. Gold has been looking at the past in a mirror. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the slow stochastic crossed to the upside in oversold territory in December 2015 and it did the same thing in December 2016. Gold took off like a rocket during the first two weeks of February 2016 when it moved from the $1115 level to close the week of February 8 at just under $1240. The yellow metal traded to highs of $1260.80 that week. We will have to wait for two weeks to see if the mirror in the gold market is still working this year.

Meanwhile, the weekly gold chart looked pretty bullish at the end of January 2016 and it looks the same as we enter the second month of 2017.

A correction last week, finally

Last week, gold took a well-deserved rest and corrected lower. Source: CQG

The daily gold chart tells a different story. After the recent rally, the momentum indicator crossed lower in overbought territory, the price action ran out of steam and the precious metal traded in a range from $1182.60 and $1223 on the active month April futures contract on COMEX last week. While gold traded to the lows of the week on Friday, it rebounded to close near session highs at the $1193 level.

The divergence in the gold market between the daily and weekly charts makes the future price path uncertain as we wade into February. When it comes to technical support and resistance levels, the targets appear to be clear. Technical resistance on the daily chart is at the November 16 high of $1236.10 and support is likely at the 50% retracement level of the move from December lows at around $1172 per ounce. To add to the confusion, gold put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart as the closing level was below the prior week's lows at $1195.40.

$1172 support and a series of marginal new highs

The support level for gold could turn out to be a magnet for the yellow metal in a head fake move to the downside. While 2017 is looking very different in other markets, it looks so similar in gold and the dollar. Last year the dollar was trading at just under 100 on the dollar index at the end of January, this year it is trading just over. However, last year at this time we were looking at a stock market that was on its way down 11.5% by the middle of February. This year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded and closed above the 20,000 level for the first time in history during the final week of January. Last year, the Brexit vote and U.S. election were events that caused the markets uncertainty. This year they are in the rearview mirror of the market. Last year bonds continued to rise and the Fed was putting off any short-term interest rate hikes until December. This year, a hike is likely and almost certain before the summer and the long-term bond market turned south last July.

The initial rally in gold ran out of steam in the middle of January and for the rest of the month it has only managed to make a series of marginal new highs.

Overbought short-term, bullish medium-term, and bearish long-term- What to do?

The fundamentals for gold continue to present a dilemma for traders and investors. Uncertainty and fear continue to grip markets as many do not know what to make of the new administration in Washington D.C. Moreover, while open interest is rising on gold futures, the same flows have not been seen in the ETF products. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) shows, volume in early 2017 is lower than it was in early 2016. The gold market will need to attract significant investment buying in coming weeks if it is going to continue to follow last year's trading pattern.

While the short-term daily chart is overbought and turning bearish, the weekly chart look strong like a bull with a healthy uptrend developing. However, if the long-term monthly chart is the ultimate arbiter, the emerging gold bull could be in trouble. Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial for gold remains problematic. The price action following the November election in the U.S. put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern. The slow stochastic continues to signal a downtrend and $1046.20 lows from December 2015 stands as a line in the sand for gold. However, the momentum indicator has moved from overbought to neutral territory.

When a market is in such as confusing technical position when it comes to short, medium, and long-term charts it is hard to become a committed bull or bear. When open interest is increasing in the futures market on a price recovery but other markets are not signaling a return of investors to the yellow metal it is difficult to take a stand. I continue to be agnostic on gold, but I was in the same position last year at this time. It was in February that I changed my mind and hopped aboard the bullish train. There is a price where I will do the same this year and that is around the $1240 level.

Then moment of truth is approaching - watch for head fakes

Each year is a new adventure in markets and gold is no exception. In fact, this year gold could be very adventurous over the weeks and months to come.

I can make a screaming bullish case for gold. Fear and uncertainty is still a major theme in markets across all asset classes. We have witnessed dramatic political changes in the world over recent months that will reshape the economics of the world. Currency volatility has increased, the dollar broke out to the upside rising to the highest level since 2002 only to come back down and fall below the technical breakout level. Elections in Europe could change the face of the continent and threaten the very future of the European Union in 2017. There are many uncertainties on the horizon that could create a feeding frenzy for gold. Moreover, it is starting to look like inflation will rear its ugly head and nothing can ignite the yellow metal like an inflationary spike.

On the bearish side of the gold coin, the technical picture continues to weigh on the yellow metal and interest in the market has declined after the selloff that took gold more than $250 from the July highs to the December lows. A rising interest rate environment will increase the cost of carrying gold positions. While inflation is a huge component of interest rates, a rise in real rates is traditionally not a good sign for the precious metal. Finally, if the new administration gets things right , GDP starts to grow and there is a positive contagion around the world in the months and years ahead, fear and uncertainty will dissipate and so will gold investment demand.

Gold is approaching a moment of truth and the price could become highly volatile as it makes up its mind in which direction it will travel. For now, $1236.10 is my level on the upside; above there I am a buyer. $1172 is my level on the downside; below there I am a seller. In between, I will just buy dips and sell rallies while the precious metal continues to flash bullish and bearish signals to the market causing the herd to shift from buyer to seller.

If gold is going to be a mirror image of 2016 this year, we should know in a few weeks. Each year is a new adventure in the gold market and it is likely that 2017 will look nothing like last year on the up or downside. The bottom line, when it comes to gold I am confused.

