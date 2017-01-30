Silver's Progress - Buckle Up For A Wild Ride

Silver traded to its recent low on December 20, when the March futures contract bottomed at a low of $15.675 per ounce. Since then, the speculative precious metal rallied in slow and steady fashion. Silver reminds me of the Little Engine That Could, a famous children's story about a train that through sheer perseverance and effort climbed a steep hill that no one ever would think possible. Silver made its way back up to highs of $17.36 on January 18. It broke through short-term technical resistance at the December 7 highs at $17.30 and looked set to challenge even greater highs.

Silver moved higher alongside gold from the end of December through the middle of January. The precious metal had been over $21 per ounce in July and spent almost six months giving up the lion's share of 2016 gains.

Silver was looking good during the first weeks of 2017, the little engine was grinding higher, making a new short-term high on almost a daily basis. It looked like all systems were go for an explosive move that always seems to happen in silver when you least expect. However, the little engine ran out of steam over the past eight trading seasons and silver found itself in a position where it could be do or die for the volatile metal for the weeks and months ahead. Then, just to further confuse the picture, silver put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart last Friday posting a small gain on the week of a couple of pennies.

Silver fails above $17.30

$17.30 was a technical resistance level for silver but as the metal often does, it moved above that price level and swiftly turned around. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after an attempt to trade above the $17.30 resistance the air was too thin and the price of the precious metal turned south. The slow stochastic indicates that the price momentum turned lower in overbought territory as the price rejected higher prices. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on COMEX silver futures, had increased from under 160,000 contracts when silver reached lows of $15.675 on December 20 to over 177,000 contracts indicating that some buyers had returned to the silver market as the price recovered.

Last Friday, March silver futures fell to lows of $16.635 per ounce after the dollar rallied and the price of gold moved lower. Then, it turned on a dime.

$17 may be the pivot point and it may not

Silver closed last Friday at around $17.15 level and it is possible that $17 may now stand as a pivot point if the price of silver decides to consolidate and digest its price gains over recent weeks. While the daily chart for silver is currently bearish, the monthly chart is decidedly gloomy. Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial for silver shows that the price destruction over recent months has caused the trend to shift from bull to bear back in October as the price descended from July highs of over $21 per ounce. At this point, silver will need to stabilize and do yeoman's work around the $17 level if it has a hope of adding to gains over recent weeks. Friday's price action was a good sign for the precious metal.

Silver is not in the daily and monthly bearish boat by itself. Gold is right there alongside its precious cousin paddling furiously in an attempt hold and enter a period of consolidation that is closer to the recent highs rather than attempting another challenge of the December lows. Meanwhile, the recent increase in open interest in both the silver and gold futures markets may be a mixed blessing for the metals.

Open interest is gently rising - is that good or bad?

Rising open interest with price over the first weeks of 2017 was a technical validation for the moves in both gold and silver. However, in the case of silver the increase in the number of long position could present a challenge if the price falls too far from the $17 pivot point for the metal.

It is possible, and even probable that the further silver falls from $17 those new longs will exit the market causing selling and exacerbating downside price pressure in the metal. Therefore, while the increase in open interest was at first supportive, it could turn out to be a reason that breaks the back of the recovery in the price of silver over coming weeks if it continues to probe the downside.

While the daily and monthly technical picture for silver looks shaky, the weekly chart provides hope for more price appreciation. Source: CQG

The weekly chart indicates a completely different picture for silver as momentum shifted higher in late December and has yet to reach an overbought condition. The gentle rise in open interest may be a friend or foe in coming sessions but the weekly picture stands out as the one positive hope that the failure at above $17.30 per ounce was just a temporary pullback.

2017 looks a lot like the beginning of 2016 so far but the next two weeks will provide lots of clues if the mirror image will continue.

Gold and silver face a moment of truth during the first two weeks of February

In January 2016, silver moved from the $13.80 per ounce level to $14.25. However, it was during the first two weeks of February where the price blasted off closing the second week at $15.79. As silver enters the first week of the second month of 2017 this week it could be a moment of truth for gold's little brother. Gold experienced the same upward trajectory during the first half of February 2016. Both markets have acted in lock step with early 2016 price action so far this year, but it next two weeks will tell us if we should expect more gains or if 2017 has different plans in store for the precious metals.

Silver tends to attract the most speculative interest in the precious metals sector because of its penchant for volatility. Therefore, we could get some early clues from silver as January ends and February begins.

Buckle up - it could be a wild ride in volatile silver

2017 is a different year from 2016 in many ways. While the first six weeks of 2016 saw stock prices swoon and the S&P 500 fall 11.5% by February 11, this year we have seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpass the 20,000 level during the last full week of January. Meanwhile, last year many commodities were heading for multiyear lows as we entered February but this year the bid is back in raw material markets across most sectors. Last year bond prices were on the rise, this year they are sitting close to recent lows as the market prepares for more short-term rate increases in the U.S. as fiscal stimulus is likely to replace monetary efforts to stimulate the economy. However, one market that was trading close to the same level as last year at this time is the dollar index. At the end of January 2016 it was at the top of its trading range preparing to fall while this year it is at the bottom end of its recent range and could be preparing to rise.

The question for precious metals is can they rise in price even in the face of an appreciating dollar? History says no but if we learned anything in 2016 it is that conventional wisdom can be very wrong. The fear and uncertainty that gripped markets in February of 2016 is not as strong as we enter the second month of 2017. However, a new U.S. administration making many changes to the status quo is making many people in the U.S. and around the world uncomfortable. Therefore, some may argue that fear and uncertainty is higher this year than last and others will say it is not. Moreover, with three critical European elections on the horizon this year, uncertainty will be an issue as the future of the European Union hangs in the balance.

I believe that the price action during the first two weeks of February will determine the path of least resistance for silver. Given its volatile nature, buckle up it could be a wild ride before the truth emerges. Silver has made upside progress so far in 2017. Last Friday, when it looked like it would fall out of bed; it turned around and closed at a level that was a marginal gain for the week. The next two weeks will likely tell us if that progress will continue to take the precious metal higher.

