Cracks Spreads And The Medium-Term Prospects For Crude Oil

The price of crude oil fell like a stone from June 2014 to February 2016. While there were some brief rallies, the price made lower highs and lower lows as the international oil cartel decided to follow a strategy of flooding the market with the energy commodity and shooting themselves in their collective financial feet.

On November 30, 2016, the cartel finally capitulated with the assistance of the Russians and decided that only they could remedy the situation and that fix was to announce a production cut and stop of flood of oil into the global market. Crude oil had already been on a route to recovery before the OPEC about turn. The price had increased from $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract to above $40 by April and was trading in a range from roughly $40-$50. In the aftermath of the announcement that OPEC was cutting 1.8 million barrels of output each day the price moved above the $50 level and has not come back.

Understanding and analyzing the price of crude oil is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. There are so many pieces that influence the price. One of those pieces are the price of the oil products we use each day to fuel our cars, heat our homes, transport our staples and luxury goods to market, power the planes we fly on and provide many of our energy requirements. Crack spreads are the processing margins for refining a barrel of crude oil into those products. When demand for oil products are high, inventories decline and the processing margins tend to move higher. When demand is low, the crack spreads tend to move lower. The level of crack spreads is one of the factors that provide clues for the demand for the raw crude oil that is the primary input in oil products. These days, the oil market is looking a lot healthier than it has in a while from a fundamental standpoint. However, performance when it comes to the prices of crack spreads has been less than stellar but that could change in the months ahead.

Crude oil is holding - OPEC behaves

In the wake of the late November OPEC meeting, crude oil rose and the price action on the long-term chart continues to be positive. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil illustrates, the recovery began in February when the energy commodity traded to the lowest price since 2003. Rising open interest has supported the rebound and the metric has climbed to the highest level in history. As the price of crude oil surpasses the $50 per barrel level in December, U.S. production increased as the number of oil rigs in operation has been steadily climbing. The increase in open interest in the NYMEX WTI futures market has been fueled by U.S. producer hedging to lock in prices and guaranty oil flows for the future. Nearby NYMEX futures have traded in a range from $50-$55 since December.

Meanwhile, all signs are that OPEC is living up to its promise to trim production levels in 2017. The latest news out of the cartel is that output is down around 1.5 million barrels per day on its way to 1.8 million, the promised level of the production cut. OPEC has been behaving causing some other positive action in market structure for the energy commodity.

Since Brent oil is the benchmark pricing mechanism for OPEC crude, the premium of Brent over WTI has increased since the late 2016 cartel announcement and their follow through over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the WTI minus Brent crude oil spread shows that the Brent premium has increased from 32 cents in the middle of November 2016 to around a $2.30 premium as of the end of last week. The increase in the Brent premium signals that OPEC is living up to their promise. Source: CQG

The June 2018 minus June 2017 NYMEX crude oil spread has declined from $2.60 per barrel in mid-November to under $1 and the same Brent spread was trading at a small backwardation at the end of last week. Narrowing spreads are a reflection of higher prices and a tightening of the perception of market supplies for the future. Last year at this time, one year NYMEX spreads were trading at over 25% contango, right now the June 2018-June 2017 spread is trading at a 1.6% on NYMEX and the Brent spread is negative meaning that the nearby price is higher than the deferred price.

There are many pieces of the puzzle that look quite positive for the price of crude oil these days, but processing spreads have yet to signal real strong demand.

A rebound in crack spreads might take crude even higher

Oil processing spreads, or crack spreads, are an important fundamental piece of the oil puzzle. While we have yet to see any dramatic changes in the refining spreads, it is possible that could be on the horizon in the months ahead.

The new U.S. administration has promised several initiatives that may increase demand for oil products in the not too distant future. The biggest infrastructure rebuilding project in the United States since the 1950s will provide fiscal stimulus to the economy and will increase oil product demand from two perspectives. First, the building project itself will require lots of fuel and energy to rebuild roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and railroads. Additionally, the energy required for building a security wall along the southern border of the U.S. will be significant. Second, and perhaps more importantly, an increase in GDP in the U.S. will spur energy consumption in the world's richest nation.

Therefore, it is a good time to start watching crack spreads that trade on the New York Mercantile Division of the Chicago Board of Trade for clues about increasing demand for the oil products. After all, to make oil products, the key input is crude oil.

The gasoline crack - massive inventory injections

Over recent weeks, the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy information Administration have both reported some massive increases in gasoline inventories in the United States that depressed prices. However, the winter season is the off-season for gasoline consumption which tends to peak during the summer months which are the height of the driving season. We are now in the middle of off-season for gasoline demand. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread shows, the processing margin has dropped to just below the $12 per barrel level. However, last year at the end of January, the gasoline crack traded in a range from $10 to $15 per barrel reaching the low in early February at $8.86 per barrel. The current level of the processing spread is not a matter of concern for the price of oil given the current winter season and period of low demand. In fact, if the gasoline crack spread can hold the $10 per barrel level over coming weeks it would be a positive sign for the oil market.

The heating oil crack - A nice trend

While gasoline is a seasonal product that peaks in spring and summer and falls in fall and winter, heating oil is different. One might think that heating oil would hit its peaks and troughs each year during opposite times of the year than gasoline, but the fact that heating oil is a proxy for diesel fuel makes it a year-round energy product. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX heating oil crack spread illustrates, the refining margin was trading at the $15.25 per barrel level at the end of last week. Last year at this time, the heating oil crack was trading in a range from $9-$14 and this year even though it has recently declined from $19 per barrel, it remains some $1.25 above last year's highs at this time. Moreover, the heating oil crack had made lower highs and lower lows since 2012 and in early 2016, the trend reversed. As the weekly chart shows, the heating oil crack has been in an uptrend since the beginning of 2016. As long as the heating oil processing spread stays above the $14.50 level the bullish trend in heating oil will remain intact.

Cracks could launch crude oil to the next level

Oil product prices are highly volatile and many factors such as weather and refinery issues can influence prices on a short-term basis. As the weekly charts show, the spike in late October in both cracks to the $20 per barrel level was the result of a problem at the Colonial pipeline in Alabama that supplies much of the East Coast with a myriad of oil products including gasoline, heating oil, diesel, and jet fuel. As you can see, crack spreads can be highly volatile trading instruments and tend to be more volatile than crude oil or oil product prices.

I like the current price action in the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads and while they have moved lower over recent trading sessions, they remain at levels that are higher than last year at this time. Higher cracks are another supportive factor for the price of the input, crude oil, and any appreciation in these refining margins will likely launch crude oil even higher, perhaps to the $60 per barrel level.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.