Natural Gas - Running Out Of Time For A Rally

Natural gas started moving in volatile fashion before the first withdrawal of the season and before the first frigid wind of winter. The energy commodity's ascent started at the lowest price since 1998 in March 2016. When the nearby NYMEX futures contract found a bottom at $1.6110 per MMBtu, the recovery took the price all the way to $3.366 by the second week of October. Natural gas rallied while the commodity was filling storage tanks all over the United States.

The reason for the upward trajectory of the price was the slow pace of injections throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons. The total number of Btu's in inventory had risen to over 50% above the prior year's level and 50% above the five year average during the spring and some of the summer months. However, as natural gas trickled rather than flowed into pipelines and storage facilities, those percentages over the prior years started to drop and the price of the gas steadily increased.

At the highs in October, the market finally woke up and realized that while the percentage above the previous year was still falling, there would be a record amount of gas in storage for the second straight year and that number would once again surpass four trillion cubic feet and rise to a marginal new all-time high. The price dropped from $3.366 during the week of October 10 to $2.546 in less than one month. It took eight months for the price to rally by $1.755 and less than one month for it to give up half those gains. The majority of the move occurred in less than two weeks. Natural gas took the stairs up and the elevator down. The top in natural gas in October marked a short-term high but it also began a period of wild volatility that would take the price down to almost $2.50 per MMBtu, back up to $3.777 then down to $3.242, up to $3.994 and most recently down to $3.098 per MMBtu. It has been a wild ride in the natural gas futures market but the upside potential could be slipping away for good reason, time.

Not many weeks left to winter

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles in storage across the United States fell by 119 billion cubic feet for the week ending on January 20, 2017. Total stocks stood at 2.798 trillion cubic feet, 11.1% below last year's level and 0.7% below the five year average for this time of year. The price action after the report was less than bullish. Initially the price rallied to $3.498 but they closed Thursday's session close to the lows of the day at $3.3650. On Friday, the energy commodity traded down to $3.259 on the March futures contract and closed the week near the session's highs of $3.415 at $3.375 per MMBtu.

In 2016, inventories dropped until the week of March 25 which means that there are likely nine more weeks of withdrawals. For the total amount of gas in storage to drop below two tcf, we would need to see an average weekly withdrawal of 89 bcf, which is likely. For it to drop below the one tcf level, the draw would need to average 200 bcf, which is unlikely.

The problem for those looking for a spike above the $4 per MMBtu level is that we are running out of winter weeks and if last week's report is a guide, the chances for a significant rally based on demand is declining by the day. While last week's report was slightly below market expectations, the price of the energy commodity rallied. The weather reports for the coming week in the Northeast and Mid-West are for colder temperatures. In 2016, natural gas stocks reached their nadir at 2.468 tcf. They will certainly go lower than that level this year but the 2015 lows of 1.461 tcf is questionable and the 2014 lows of 824 bcf seems to be out of the question based on the rate of declines.

However, there is a technical formation on the daily and weekly charts that could cause a rally from the current price of the now active month March futures contract at just under $3.40 per MMBtu over the coming weeks.

The magnetic gap on the chart

Price gaps tend to be magnets for price action. Source: CQG

There is a price gap on the daily chart from $3.5360 to $3.6490 that occurred from the close of business on December 30 to the open on January 3. Source: CQG

The price gap on the weekly natural gas futures chart is from $3.568 to $3.6640. The last gap on the natural gas chart dates back to December 2014 and while it was filled it took almost two years, that void was filled by price action in November 2016.

A price gap is often a target for speculators and with the bottom end of the gap about 20 cents away from the price at the end of last week, it is still possible that price action could erase the void over coming weeks.

Inventory injection is not enough but the new Administration could give a boost to exports

While inventory declines are not likely to cause a rally like the one seen in February 2014 that took the price of the energy commodity to highs of $6.493 per MMBtu, the natural gas market will undergo an important fundamental change that could support prices over the years to come.

Fewer regulations in the energy industry will lower the production cost of natural gas for U.S. producer under the new administration as President Trump and both houses of Congress have pledges to support energy independence with less regulatory constraints. A more favorable regulatory environment is not necessarily bullish for prices but a thriving production environment could be given a new vertical for demand. In 2016, the first shipment of liquid natural gas sailed by ocean tanker from the Louisiana Coast. The U.S. gas massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the nation and liquefication technology developed by companies like Cheniere Energy promise to exploit the demand for the energy commodity that exists all over the world. Source: Barchart

As the chart of Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) shows the stock has rallied from lows of $20.80 during the week of February 8, 2016 to close last week around the $49.07 level, an increase of 136% in just under one year. The prospects for LNG enhance the longer-term prospects for nature gas, not just the company but the product.

If we cannot rally soon we are going lower in the short-term

While LNG opens a new demand vehicle for natural gas output in the United States, the futures market rarely looks too far down the road as the commodity is a volatile trading sardine. Over the coming weeks, it will be weather and inventory withdrawals that set the tone for the path of least resistance for the price of the commodity.

Temperatures in the Northeast and Mid-West are heading back below freezing at the beginning of this week and the longer-term forecasts are for colder temperatures than seen over recent weeks. If the weather reports pan out over the coming weeks through the end of February and into early March, it is likely that weekly withdrawals from storage will increase and the futures price will fill those gaps on the daily and weekly chart. However, if it gets warmer, the bulls could get an ugly February surprise in the natural gas market.

Watch out - we could be in for a huge February surprise in natural gas

Last February was a particularly nasty month for the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, February 2016 began with active month NYMEX natural gas futures trading at the $2.23 per MMBtu level and by the end of the month they were trading at the lowest level since 1998, a decline of 27.7%. While it tends to be cold in February, January is generally the coldest month of the year across the United States.

If the forecasts are wrong, as they can be, natural gas could see disappointed longs heading for exits as trend following shorts push the price lower just like they did last February. A price below $3 could be a sign of danger for the natural gas market over the coming trading sessions.

I am reasonably bullish on the price of natural gas for the future based on the potential for a thriving export market for the energy commodity in the U.S. However, for the coming weeks, we are running out of time for a rally. The EIA withdrawal reports need to show a lot more gas moving out of storage over the coming weeks than we saw last Thursday to fill the gap on the charts and to have any chance of seeing a $4 handle on the energy commodity.

