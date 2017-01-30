Grains Showing Signs Of Real Life

Carryover stocks remain high, but it looks like more beans than corn in 2017 right now.

The price action in recent months has been difficult for anyone who believes that grain prices will rally in the months ahead. There has been little to hang bullish hats on as 2016 turned out to be the fourth straight year of bumper grain crops in the U.S. When it comes to wheat, the abundant crops came from all over the globe.

All three grains tried to rally during the 2016 planting season but as it became apparent that weather conditions in the United States would support another year of big crop yields prices fell. When it comes to wheat, a huge Russian crop caused the main ingredient in bread to be the weakest of all primary grains.

Each year is always a new adventure in the grain markets. While storage technology has improved and it is possible to store corn, soybeans, and wheat for much longer periods than in the past, the shelf life of these staple foodstuffs are not unlimited. The planting, growing and harvest season of 2017 is an unknown as farmers are just now beginning to plan their crops, calculate costs and hope that their profit margins are better than in past years. Farmers face a Catch-22 when it comes to their crops. If the prices rise because yields decline or crop diseases or Mother Nature intervenes to cause issues, prices rise but they have less to sell. On the other hand, when crops are abundant and prices fall, the economics of farming deteriorates and at time, the market prices for their crops are, in some cases, less than production costs.

Over recent weeks, grain producers have taken heart as the prices have stopped falling, stabilized and showed some signs of a rebound.

A rebound in grains

Grains markets have displayed some promising signs from both a fundamental and technical perspective so far in 2017. While massive inventory levels in wheat, corn, and soybeans are to keep prices in check we have witnessed a price recovery across the sector. Source: CQG

The daily chart of March soybean futures shows that the oilseed ended 2016 at the $10.05 per bushel level and proceeded to rally to highs of $10.80 on January 18, the highest price since July 14, 2016. Support for the raw beans has come from a pickup in demand for soybean meal. March soybean futures closed last Friday at $10.4925 per bushel. The price of the processed product that is a main ingredient in animal feed has rallied from $313.50 per ton on December 30 to highs of $353.70 on January 18. Source: CQG

The synthetic crush spread has gone from 73.75 at the end of 2016 to highs of 92.75 and was trading at the 82.25 level on January 27 with the raw beans at the $10.50 per bushel level. From a fundamental perspective, the USDA recently announced a big cut in soybean inventories. All eyes are now on South American weather. A good crop from the Southern Hemisphere will take some of the pressure off the 2017 U.S. crop but since the U.S. is the world's leading producer of beans it will be weather in the spring and summer seasons that will determine the path of least resistance for prices.

Meanwhile, the longer-term chart for soybeans shows that a bullish technical pattern could be forming. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, a close at the end of January above the $10.6175 per bushel level would create a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart in soybeans. Open interest has been moving higher with price over recent weeks which provide technical support for the price appreciation. Additionally, both the slow stochastic and relative strength measures are in neutral territory indicating that the oilseed could have room to rally. Technical resistance for soybeans is at recent highs at $10.80 per bushel while support is at around the $10.00 level.

When it comes to corn, the price action has also been positive so far in 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, March corn futures closed 2016 at $3.51 per bushel and rallied to highs of $3.71 on January 24, then highest price since July 19, 2016. Massive inventories of corn continue to weigh on the price of the grain but increasing global demand has offset the abundant supplies, to some extent. Open interest has been moving higher with price which is supportive of the recent price action. On the daily chart, corn has been making higher highs and higher lows since August. Source: CQG

The monthly corn chart is starting to look constructive for more upside gains as the slow stochastic crossed in oversold territory and relative strength has begun to rise indicating that corn could be in for future price gains. Additionally, when farmers decide which crop to plant this coming spring season, corn could now be in a position to receive a boost. On the bearish side, growing gasoline inventories in the U.S. has depressed the price of ethanol futures. March ethanol has moved from $1.559 at the end of 2016 to $1.502 per gallon at the end of last week. In the U.S. corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol and weakness in gasoline prices due to big stockpiles could weigh on the price of corn in the weeks and months ahead. Corn has bullish and bearish factors at play and it will be weeks if not months before they can resolve themselves. March corn futures settled at $3.6250 per bushel last Friday.

Wheat had been the weakest grain, falling to decade lows in 2016. Source: CQG

March wheat futures closed 2016 at $4.0875 per bushel but rallied to $4.3750 on January 17. Wheat was trading at $4.24 per bushel at the end of last week. The wheat crop around the world in 2016 was massive. Some shortfalls in Europe were more than made up by the record production from Russia. However, because of big stockpiles, plantings of winter wheat this year declined to the lost level in over a century in the United States. Less winter planting has caused a premium to return to the Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat futures contract over the CBOT contract which recently traded to over 20 cents. Last year the KCBT wheat traded at a discount to CBOT wheat. The spread was trading at the 14 cent premium level for KCBT at the end of last week. The nearby March CBOT wheat futures settling at $4.2050 last Friday. The monthly chart of CBOT is currently showing some signs of bullish life. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, crossed in oversold territory and relative strength is moving higher over recent months which could be a sign of a bottom in wheat prices.

As farmers begin to contemplate their 2017 crop plans, they may be facing higher input prices. The recent move in fertilizer stocks could be a positive sign for crop prices.

A signal from fertilizers and Ag servicing

Over recent weeks we have seen some bullish action in fertilizer stocks as the planting season of 2017 approaches. Source: Barchart

Potash (NYSE:POT) closed 2016 at $18.09 per share and was trading at the $18.74 level at the close last Friday after trading to highs of $20.26 during the last week. Source: Barchart

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) has moved from $100.55 at the end of 2016 t0 $104.29, it traded as high as $111.88 last week. Source: Barchart

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) rallied from $29.33 on December 30 to $31.42 after trading as high as $33.99 on January 24. Source: Barchart

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) moved from $31.48 on 12/30/16 to $36.51 after last week's highs of $37.17.

While the rally in the overall stock market is a likely reason that prices of fertilizer stocks have moved higher, other agricultural servicing companies are also moving to the upside. Source: Barchart

Monsanto (NYSE:MON), the seed giant, has gained in 2016 moving from $105.21 at the end of last year to $109.40 after trading at highs of over $111 per share last week. Source: Barchart

Finally, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has moved from 103.04 to $108.

It is probable that input costs for farmers are going to rise meaning that producers need higher crop prices in the months ahead to keep up with increasing costs. In a sign of pressure on the agricultural sector, shares in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), two agricultural processing companies have been weak over the first weeks of 2017. Source: Barchart

BG has declined from $72.24 at the end of 2016 to around $68.66. Source: Barchart

ADM is down from $45.65 at the end of last year to $44.52 level. Both ADM and BG reflect a downturn in processing spreads in the agricultural sector.

It's 2017 and every year is a new adventure

The charts for all of the primary grains are looking positive these days but processing is weak and input prices are rising at the beginning of 2017 as the planting season approaches. The agricultural sector is looking at a mixed picture as we head into the 2017 crop year.

Every year is a new adventure in the grain markets and it will be Mother Nature, not fertilizer, seed, or farm equipment prices that will be the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for grain prices. Last year we saw what can happen when poor weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina caused a short but powerful price spike to the upside in soybeans that led rallies in corn and wheat in June.

Grains start 2017 behind the curve as carryover stocks remain high.

Carryover stocks remain high, but it looks like more beans than corn in 2017 right now

In January, the USDA reported double digit increases in stockpiles for corn and wheat and a large increase in soybeans on a year-on-year basis from December 2015-December 2016. These inventories continue to weigh on prices and have put a ceiling on rallies. After recent highs in the middle of January, all of the grains pulled back when the market remembered that there are plenty of supplies in the terminals and silos and that it is going to take a lot more than technical action or demand to get prices going on the upside. Soybeans continue to be the strongest from a price perspective in the sector and that could be good news for corn in 2017.

As farmers decide how best to utilize their acreage, many have a choice to make between planting corn or soybeans in the spring. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of soybeans divided by the price of corn illustrates, the average for this price relationship over the past twenty seven years has been 2.4-2.6 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. When this ratio is above 2.6:1, soybeans are more expensive than corn and when it is below 2.4:1, corn is more expensive that soybeans. Farmers are wise economists and each year they seek to plant the crop that offers the best economic result. Source: CQG

The chart of the 2017 new crop November soybean futures divided the new crop December corn futures shows that the spread is at the higher end of normal at 2.63:1 . The current level of the spread tells us that soybeans are trending and moving toward a level where they are the more economic crop. Farmers will likely plant more beans in 2017 instead of corn which could cause corn inventories to decline adding fundamental support to the price of corn in the months ahead.

All of the inputs discussed in this piece give us a preview of the factors facing the agricultural sector in 2017. For now, we need to keep our eyes on the South American crops.

South American weather will set the tone and planting season is only weeks away

Right now, all systems look good in South America. Over recent weeks, dry weather conditions in Brazil have been speeding up the pace of the soybean harvest. Last year, prices spiked when Brazilian weather caused the harvest to come in below market expectations. Although things are looking good right now, last year at this time the price of beans was $1 per bushel lower than they are now. Therefore, there is plenty of time for things to go wrong with the South American crop.

Whatever happens in the Southern Hemisphere, it will be U.S. weather from March through September that will determine the total crop yields and prices for corn and beans. When it comes to wheat, it will be weather all over the globe and particularly in Russia which has emerged as a major output center.

Planting season in the U.S. is only weeks away. In baseball, pitchers and catchers report on February 14, which is only three weeks away. If baseball is starting soon, then planting season is not far off.

Technically grain prices are showing signs of life and look like they are poised to gain in the months ahead. The one constant in the grain markets is that demand is moving higher each year due to exponential population growth around the world. The next time we get a year in the U.S. where crop yields are below market expectations, watch out on the upside as all three of the major grains could become explosive.

The rising level of demand for grains around the world limits the potential downside in prices as we head into the 2017 crop year. However, we will need to see yields below expectations for the first time in five years to see any significant price appreciation. I would only buy futures or ETF vehicles in the grains on price weakness while holding a small core long position. I suggest taking profits on rallies over the coming weeks and months while leaving that small core long. Grains are a staple for the world and the next time we see a weak crop year, look out for some wild upside price action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.