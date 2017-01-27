Prospect Capital: Be Careful What You Wish For

High-yield dividend stocks are overvalued and overbought, and Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) is not an exception. While dividend stocks seem to only go up in value these days, investors should start turning their attention to sentiment indicators. Prospect Capital today sells for 91 cents on the dollar, a big difference to a year ago. Investors need to tread carefully here.

Donald Trump's election as U.S. president was an astonishing upset win, and though a lot of investors and pundits expected Donald Trump's heated and unpredictable rhetoric to weigh on stock prices, the opposite has become a reality. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crushed the 20,000 mark lately (and so far has held its ground), proving nearly everyone wrong with their pessimistic predictions. The reality is this: Investors love Donald Trump. Expectations of substantial tax and regulatory relief helped stocks and more than offset concerns over Trump's protectionist trade policies. In short, investors have been chasing risk assets including dividend stocks since November, but they have inflated their prices in the process, too.

There is no better example to make than Prospect Capital. While Prospect Capital was one of the most hated business development companies (if not the most hated) out there a year ago, investors have done a 180 on the BDC since. A year ago Prospect Capital's shares fell to new lows in light of the energy price crash and higher expected energy loan default rates that were said to hurt Net Asset Values in the BDC sector. A year later, Prospect Capital sells for nearly Net Asset Value as investors poured money into high yield after Trump's election win. Today, Prospect Capital's shares are selling for ~0.91x Net Asset Value.

What is of particular concern to me, though, is that we haven't seen the tiniest market correction since November. In other words, optimism about Trump's fiscal, tax and regulatory policies has lifted valuations sharply higher in the last three months, while interest rate-sensitive assets got another boost from the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates in December. As it stands, investors price about three interest rate hikes in 2017 into valuations.

Overvalued And Overbought - Be Careful What You Wish For

It is usually not a good combination if a stock is getting overvalued and at the same time overbought, too, but that is the case for Prospect Capital.

The BDC sells for a very small discount to net asset value, and ~10.0x run-rate net investment income, which is on the expensive side for Prospect Capital given its risk profile. What's more, the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 69.16, pushing Prospect Capital into overbought sentiment. As far as I am concerned, there is no reason why Prospect Capital's shares couldn't fall back to the $7.50-$8.00 support level during an overdue market correction. The current rate of price appreciation is not sustainable!

Your Takeaway



As much as I love Prospect Capital's monthly dividend, optimism about high-yield, high-risk dividend stocks is overflowing, which traditionally is not a bad time to sell. Prospect Capital's net asset value discount has all but disappeared, and with it has a big reason to buy the BDC's shares. A market correction is overdue, and high risk assets are likely going to get kicked to the curb first. I still own a couple of hundred shares in Prospect Capital but plan on selling down my stake before the end of this month. Sell.

