Crude Oil Positioning May Have Priced In OPEC Cuts, Awaiting 'New News'

Crude futures prices slipped $0.08/b (0.1%) lower in the week ending January 24th (to correspond to the data below) to $53.18. Over the balance of the week, crude futures ended within a few cents.

The peak in prices this cycle reached just before the OPEC and non-OPEC agreements went into effect has held. U.S. data has reflected increases in crude imports from OPEC, but it remains uncertain how much OPEC will cut production, how that will affect exports, and how it will allocate any cuts in exports. This was the context in which traders were rebalancing short and long positions during the week.

Commitments of Traders

Utilizing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders (COT) reports for crude oil, I was able to dissect how traders were re-positioning in the week ending January 24th.

The four groups I follow - Hedgers (Producer/Merchant/Processor/User) Longs and Shorts, and Speculators (Money Managers) Longs and Shorts - are defined below:

Hedgers: A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

Speculators: A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA), a registered commodity pool operator (CPO) or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

The latest data include data for both options and futures combined for the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). All comments below pertain to each group as a whole, on balance, noting there are exceptions among individuals.

Findings

Long oil speculators set another record high in long positions buying 14 million more barrels. Their new position of 421 million barrels was the highest long position they have held in the history of the CFTC stats going back to 2006. The historical highs do not limit how high these positions may go, but the fact is that all of this length has been priced into the market.

Unlike spec longs, hedge longs covered (sold) 7 million barrels to end at 410 million barrels. Hedge long positions remain near their highs position since 2013.

Spec shorts covered (bought) 6 million barrels to end at 51 million barrels. This at the low end of the cycles since 2014. There is no barrier to them going lower but significant short covering is all priced in, and short sellers have minimal positions relative to the past three years.

Short hedgers (oil producers) covered (bought) their hedges last week by 1 million barrels to 676 million. Short hedges remain near their highest hedge level since 2007.

Netting the long and short positions of both these hedgers and speculators, there was a net purchase of 15 million barrels. As a result, they held a net long position of 104 million barrels.

Conclusions

Compared to prior weeks, there was little change in positioning, and so prices remained in a relatively tight trading range. It seems the market is waiting for "new news" to break one way or the other, such the export cuts coming in higher or lower than expected or some executive order from President Trump that will provide incentives to unleash new U.S. production.