Why Cogint Is Undervalued

Cogint’s gross margins are the same or better than its competitors. Once its operations scale because of the implementation of its new segments, its gross margins will increase even more.

Brief Business Description:

Cogint is a big data and analytics company that provides solutions to its customers in three main segments: Risk Management, Consumer Marketing, and Custom Analytics. They are a cloud-based company that offers their services to a variety of sectors and industries, with a focus on new data driven marketing solutions. Cogint also helps companies manage risk and identify fraud within the company's technology

Investment Overview

Small capitalization stocks are known for their risk and Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) is no different. That said, we recommend the company, even though it suffered a loss last quarter. One of the reasons it suffered a loss was a one time write off of $4M for purchased IP and litigation costs. The reason for this fee was that Cogint's subsidiary company, The Best One, purchased intellectual property from Ole Poulson on October 14, 2014. Since the company had to defend its claim to the property from TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions (Source), we do not expect this to be a recurring expense.

The company is in a development phase and still discovering its capabilities. In the past, Cogint's gross margin have been substantially higher than its competitors. In the third quarter, gross margins suffered as the company invested in growing its various business segments. The Company's gross margins came in at 24%, 3% lower than the last two quarters. Compared to its competitors, such as TransUnion whose gross margin is 21.8% (last quarter), or CoreLogic who's gross margin 16%, Cogint is still outperforming its competitors. These strengths will likely scale soon. COGS will lower and gross margins will increase substantially as the company begins to benefit from economies of scale. Cogint will outperform its competitors considerably in this area.

Cogint increased its revenue by 27% over second quarter 2016, according to their press release, which is a positive indicator of growth. The company is in a great position to increase revenue moving forward by creating new products that showcase its ability to combine different technologies that stem from its access to proprietary data.

Another influential reason to purchase shares is the extensive list of the companies who use its services. Fortune 500 companies such as CheapFlights.com, Western Union, Shoe Carnival all use Cogint's services. They have been recurring customers of the business and are not simply one-time trial customers. This recurring revenue stream is unique and great for investors as it provides a greater ability to predict earnings and free cash flow, compared to other businesses.

Valuation

Source: Author Analysis

Source: Author Analysis

In order to value Cogint, we screened for comparable information and analytics companies. Using Cogint's projected consensus 2017 revenue of $235 million, and an average comparable company enterprise value to revenue multiple, based on the 50,663,171 number of shares outstanding, we are setting a 12-month price target of $12. Thus investors purchasing shares at current levels would enjoy substantial upside if our price target is achieved.

Competition

Observing Cogint's competition, they have a rustic, dated feel about them. Transunion, founded in 1968, and Fair Isaac Corporation, founded in 1956, especially seem to not have the relevancy or innovation that Cogint exhibits. Working in the data analytics industry, companies must not fall behind or they will be left behind. These companies are ahead of Cogint regarding their financial stance, but this does not reflect Cogint's unique position in the market driven by its technology. Cogint has an important advantage over its competition namely its adaptability and catering to millennials and their unique needs. Additionally, Cogint has an experienced management team which has built and sold companies in this sector.

In the last decade, it has become much difficult for companies to market to consumers. People are accessing content in a variety of ways. Unlike its peers, Cogint combats this elusiveness by having 80% of consumer interactions through mobile devices. We view Cogint's mobile strategy as powerful, and also necessary as we move to an all mobile world.

Insider trading at Cogint is also a positive reflection on the outlook of the company. The largest inside shareholder is Ryan Schulke, the Chief Executive Officer of Fluent, LLC, with 550,000 shares. Overall, key insiders hold a total of 1,207,566, which is 2.4% of total shares and a market value of $4,709,507. For being in the early stages of this company, it is a positive sign to see management so invested in it.

With Cogint's acquisitions of both Fluent, LLC and Q Interactive Inc., the opportunity for growth has increased exponentially for the company as well as an increase in shareholder value. Each subsidiary has come with an improvement in leadership and management as well as an expansion of technology, unique to both companies. Fluent LLC will bring its expertise in people-based digital marketing and customer acquisition, which uses mobile devices and survey responses to gain a deeper insight into Customers buying decisions. Q Interactive Inc, compliments Fluents' digital marketing by providing hundreds of millions of leads to advertisers as well as validating consumer data such as email, home address and phone number.

We expect these acquisitions will significantly benefit shareholders through synergistic growth. An example of past big data mergers support this assumption. IHS Markit, one of Cogint's competitors has used this tactic for the last couple of years to increase market share and shareholder value by bolting on smaller competitor companies. When IHS acquired Markit, they received a tax break of around 15% as well as an increase in share price by nearly 12%. Thus we view acquisitions as a viable strategy for growth in this industry.

Another highly publicized big data merger took place when Dell Inc. acquired EMC Corp. for $67 Billion. This buy out positions Dell for significant growth, as well as helping their transition from being a personal computer provider to a big data company. EMC specializes in information security, data storage, cloud computing, big data analytics and covers around 20% of the data storage market (to put that into perspective, it's double the amount of Dell).

Reflects the consideration paid at closing to Fluent's shareholders in IDI's common stock.

Convertible preferred shares issued to Sellers as purchase consideration 300,000 Conversion ratio 50:1 Equivalent common shares 15,000,000 Share price of common stock as of December 8, 2015 $ 8.45 Purchase Price amount paid in shares $ 126,750,000

Acquisition of Q Interactive

Core Risk Factors: Cogint operates in highly competitive and lucrative markets with many competitors that are larger. Failure to appeal to companies and gain understanding in how Cogint's products may benefit them may also be reflective in lower than expected sales. Finally too much emphasis on a variety of products may lead individual product lines to be underdeveloped and/or not gain sufficient market share.

Summary

Cogint is a company that is still in its infancy and has financials that do not accurately reflect its potential. This company is entering markets with a lot of opportunity for ingenuity and growth, and has an advantage with it's leading edge technological products and proprietary data. It will likely continue to exhibit strong top line growth.

Cogint differentiates itself from its competitors by being cloud based and targeting consumers 80% through mobile devices. The company has established itself as today's generations data analytics company through it's adaptive strategy, while older and dated companies are likely to get left behind. Cogint's proven management and large insider ownership give confidence to shareholders that the company is headed in the right direction. Finally, the acquisition of Fluent, LLC and Q Interactive, Inc. increases shareholder value significantly and opens opportunities that would have been unavailable to the company if it stood on its own.

