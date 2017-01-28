Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On Alternative Energy

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Chesapeake, Hess vs. ConocoPhillips, and offshore drilling, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we're dipping our toes into the world of alternative energy with a few recent articles that we wanted to pass along:

"Solar-Energy Jobs Are Growing 12 Times As Fast As The U.S. Economy"

"Is Renewable Energy News At Risk Of Becoming Clickbait?"

"Trump May Not Like Alternative Energy, But Investors Should"

"Electric Cars Will Not Stem Global Demand For Oil, Says BP"

"China To Invest £292bn In Renewable Power By 2020"

Let us know in the comments what you think about any or all of the above-mentioned topics.

Energy Articles of Note

"Chesapeake: Gleefully Riding Higher" By Callum Turcan

"Hess Or ConocoPhillips?" By Michael Fitzsimmons

"First Insights On Offshore Drilling Fate In 2017" By Vladimir Zernov

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Jan. 27, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- Forbes Energy Services (OTCPK:FESLQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, Jan. 23.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.