Market Challenge: Defense Stocks

Defense stocks are in the spotlight - for better or worse.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares fell last week after the Defense Department ordered a review of the F-35 fighter program. Scrutiny of the program has been ongoing for some time, and Lockheed Martin said it welcomed the review.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been under the microscope as well for costs associated with the under-development Air Force One.
That said, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock reached a new all-time high after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. Boeing and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) aren't that far off their 52-week highs.
Is defense a sector worthy of investor attention?
