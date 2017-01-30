Market Challenge: Defense Stocks

Still, some defense stocks, such as General Dynamics, are delivering for investors.

Scrutiny of defense programs have put Lockheed Martin and Boeing in the hot seat.

Defense stocks are in the spotlight - for better or worse.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares fell last week after the Defense Department ordered a review of the F-35 fighter program. Scrutiny of the program has been ongoing for some time, and Lockheed Martin said it welcomed the review.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been under the microscope as well for costs associated with the under-development Air Force One.

That said, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock reached a new all-time high after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. Boeing and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) aren't that far off their 52-week highs.

Is defense a sector worthy of investor attention?

Your thoughts on the defense sector? Which stocks are buys? Which one are sells?

