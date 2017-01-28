Natural Gas Storage And Price Outlook

Probably have to wait until next season's futures contracts to see a nice price run-up.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas in underground storage dropped by 119 billion cubic feet (bcf) in the week ending January 20th. That figure was 11.1% lower than a year ago and 0.7% below the five year average.

Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes over the next four weeks, including this week's data, show a drop of 553 bcf. This average is only slightly (10 bcf) faster than the same weeks last year, and about 40 bcf slower than the five-year average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 1/27/2017 -84 -152 -166 2/3/2017 -172 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -165 -163 -156 2/17/2017 -132 -158 -131 Total -553 -543 -591

A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. Price strength, in terms of a move much higher, was only exhibited in 2014. Otherwise prices were relatively flat. With the current nearby price around $3.35, and the forecasts above, I would expect relative price stability.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 1/27/2017 $ 2.19 $ 2.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 2/3/2017 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10/2017 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 2/17/2017 $ 1.94 $ 2.76 $ 5.21 $ 3.15 $ 2.68 $ 3.15 High $ 2.30 $ 2.98 $ 5.56 $ 3.42 $ 2.71 $ 3.39 Low $ 1.90 $ 2.58 $ 4.78 $ 3.15 $ 2.38 $ 2.96 Average $ 2.07 $ 2.73 $ 5.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.52 $ 3.12

The end of season storage level is expected to be 1,685 bcf. That is 792 bcf lower than last year, and 113 bcf lower than the 5-year average.

End of Draw (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 7-Apr 1685 2477 1798 2482 837

Looking further down the road, the market expects storage to peak at 3,700 bcff in the fall. That is 309 bcf higher than a year ago, and 161 bcf above the 5-year average.

End of Storage (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 3-Nov 3700 4009 3861 4009 3588

Conclusions

Supplies shifted from a massive surplus last spring to a modest deficit this winter. The above-normal temperatures prevented a major deficit from developing, and so I think we will have to wait until next season to see the sort of price appreciation traders were hoping for this winter. But we should be starting off next winter with a modest deficit, and so with normal temperatures, we will develop a larger deficit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.