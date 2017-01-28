Mindbody: A Straight-Up Play On Yoga

Background

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) through its SaaS model provides cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry. The company offers a range of business management software from scheduling, CRM, point of sale, payments, and marketing to its 58,566 subscribers across over 130 countries. Its customers include spas, gyms, and yoga studios. Hence, the title of this article reflects the fact that Mindbody effectively gives exposure to the $27bn a year yoga industry.

Strategy, Competitive Risk, and Q3 Results

Mindbody's strategy has been to grow revenue through both geographic expansion and cross selling of its different software solutions. It repeatedly stresses the former as a reason its growth opportunity is still vast.

Source: Mindbody Q3 Investor Overview

With just 1% penetration of the $9.5bn global market, one could infer that Mindbody's growth is still far from over. Furthermore, the company's presence in over 130 countries places it in a prime position to further penetrate the market and grow revenue for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, growth across all its performance metrics was strong.

In particular, its payments volume growth in Q3 2016 grew 26% year on year to $1.6bn. This is important as the company generated 38% of Q3 revenue from this vertical, with the remaining 60% coming from subscription to its suite of software management solutions.

However, the company's revenue and subscriber growth rate has slowed markedly. This creates a problem as with any SaaS company where new subscribers have to offset the natural rate of churn. Hence, if subscriber growth was to flat line, natural churn would apply substantial pressure on the company especially as it is still loss making.

Overall, the compound growth rate from Q1 2016 to Q3 2016 was 3.2%. A slowdown as substantial as this compared to its historical average has seen its dollar-based net expansion rates fall from 119% to 115%, albeit still a positive figure. Thus, it is imperative for the company to maintain its market-leading position and ramp up its customer acquisition in light of the global opportunity available. The case for initiating a long position is further dampened with the marked slowdown of Mindbody's average monthly recurring revenue per subscriber (AMRRPS)

AMRRPS grew by just 0.50% from Q1 2016 to Q3 2016 compared against 1.51% from the comparable period in 2015. Mindbody also faces a large amount of competition, and the superiority of its software solutions is questionable. Also, the company was ranked amongst the lowest grade of business management software providers. With just 48% of people stating they would recommend the company to a friend.

Source: GetApp Software Reviews

The company is also one of the most expensive, with its starting cost at $75 per month. Its value for money case was repeatedly brought up in the reviews, with ex-customers mentioning they had switched to cheaper, more superior competitors.

Revenue, Earnings and Balance Sheet

Mindbody grew revenue from $26mn in Q3 2015 to $35mn in Q3 2016. This gave the company a year-on-year revenue growth of 35.6%. Furthermore, as it has sustained a four-year revenue CAGR of 33.29%, Q3 growth was slightly higher than average.

Source: Financial Times

As with most SaaS companies, Mindbody remains unprofitable. Net loss for Q3 2016 was $5.9mn. Although, this was 38.7% lower than the year-on-year net loss of $9.63mn.

Net cash was also at $70mn for the period, giving the company a total enterprise value slightly less than a billion dollars. Valuation wise, the company trades on a reasonable price/sales of 7.73. This is perhaps reflective of its slowing growth in spite of its total addressable market.

Conclusion

Mindbody targets a vast market, as evidenced by its low total penetration. However, the company's slowing growth and questionable competitive advantage make a less compelling case for building a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.