The short-term technicals are rolling over from bad to worse. You are not seeing confirming moves in other asset classes, such as with bonds and foreign exchange.

However, the time to pay the piper is fast approaching.

The market has had a fabulous run. Instead of going straight down after a Trump win, as most strategists expected, it went straight up.

Trade Alert - (NYSEARCA:SPY)- BUY

BUY the SPDR S&P 500 ETF February, 2017 $233-$236 in-the-money vertical bear put spread at $2.72 or best

Opening Trade

1-27-2017

Expiration Date: February 17, 2017

Portfolio Weighting: 10%

Number of Contracts = 37 contracts

The Worm is Turning

This is a bet that SPY will not trade above $233 by the February 17th expiration in 15 trading days, or $4.02 above the current prices.

Let's face it.

Red alerts are flashing everywhere.

Sector leaders, like banks and energy, have definitely lost their mojo.

So, I am therefore flipping from the long to the short side for the first time since November 8th, shifting my net risk position from 60% long two weeks ago, to 10% long this morning to -10% short right now.

History argues vociferously for my dramatic change in outlook.

The first quarter after every presidential election since 1900 has been down 27 out of 29 times. The only exceptions were in 1929 (Hoover), and 2013 (Obama).

Furthermore, companies are starting to scale back their share purchases, waiting to see which way the impending trade war and new tax policies fall.

The situation with Mexico that has developed is not exactly market friendly.

The uneven powers of the presidency mean the near term news flow will be front end loaded with shocks and surprises. A president can launch a trade war with the mere slash of a pen.

The good new will come from Congress. But tax reform will take six to nine months, and deregulation even longer. This may give us a year in which the performance is to be found more in the second half than the first.

That sets up a February that could be positively dire.

I firmly believe that stocks will end up 10% in 2017 off the back of exploding corporate profits that will take S&P 500 earnings from $122 to $140.

Just the energy sector alone will add $10 to these numbers. The elimination of only four financial regulations will cut $60 billion off of bank overheads.

However, I believe that we may have to endure a 5%-10% correction first. That nosedive may be right in front of us.

To see how to enter this trade in your online platform, please look at the order ticket below, which I pulled off of OptionsHouse.

If you are uncertain about how to execute this options spread, please watch my training video "How to Execute a Vertical Bear Put Debit Spread".

The best execution can be had by placing your bid for the entire spread in the middle market and waiting for the market to come to you. The difference between the bid and the offer on these deep in-the-money spread trades can be enormous.

Don't execute the legs individually or you will end up losing much of your profit. Spread pricing can be very volatile with only 15 days to expiration.

Please keep in mind these are ballpark prices at best. After the text alerts go out, prices can be all over the map. There is no telling how much the market will have moved by the time you get this email.

Here Are the Specific Trades You Need to Execute This Position:

Buy 37 February, 2017 SPY $236 Puts at…….….……$7.15

Sell short 37 February, 2017 SPY $233 Puts at……….$4.43

Net Cost:…………………………………………......$2.72

Potential Profit: $3.00 - $2.72 = $0.28

(37 X 100 X $0.28) = $1,036 or 10.29% profit in 15 trading days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.