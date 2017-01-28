S&P 500 Weekly Update: 'Sell The Inauguration' Is Set Aside As The Major Indices Vault To New Highs

"It was never my thinking that made the big money for me, it always was sitting." - Jesse Livermore

By now each market analyst, pundit and investment firm has put together his/her ideas as to what might transpire in the market during 2017. It is never an easy exercise to inform their investors of what they believe the investing landscape might look like in the coming year. 2017 represented many more challenges, because the simple fact is we are facing change, the likes of which many investors have never experienced.

That has become an unsettling fact for some. While we all can't agree on every issue or how each piece of data is interpreted, we can agree that every investor is different. Each has his/her personal situation, their station in life, their goals to consider as they make these decisions. One size doesn't fit all. Whether it be dividend income, generating wealth, or preservation of capital, there are plenty of "general" rules that apply to assist in making the right choices. Just because we have change in the air it doesn't mean those principles should be abandoned.

Market participants will be absolutely bombarded now with the talk of every executive order, proposed rule change, regulation, etc. More so than we have seen during past transitions in our government.

If you have a clear understanding of where you are financially and what your goals are, then the first and foremost action would be to stick to that plan.

As an "investor" you must not lose sight of the long term by confusing what you are seeing in the short term. The "noise" gets ramped up as fear takes over. The most common mistake when an investor finds themselves surrounded by fear is to overreact and make bad "snap" decisions.

I don't make changes based on what I think may happen, because I have done that in a past life and it doesn't work. So many proposals never come to pass, or if they do, these changes take on a very different form than what was originally put forth. Change brings uncertainty and uncertainty brings emotion. Smart money sits and reviews the landscape before embarking on a path that may stray away from the original goal.

Most investors are constantly changing their portfolio holdings based on the market's movements, not their own unique situation or goals. This is a mantra of mine that I have shared before. Avoid making short term decisions with long term capital. Last week I discussed the long term trend and its importance to how strategies need to be tailored today.

If an investor wishes to make money over time, they are never going to be able to avoid risk. What they need to do is avoid making a huge mistake with risky assets at the wrong time. The best investors understand how to minimize their own irrationality and take advantage of the irrationality of others. In summary, I follow my first rule of investing, use the "Fear and Greed" cycles to my advantage.

Now as we all embark on this new road, remember that a lot can, and probably will, change in the months ahead to impact market performance. Washington is just one piece of the puzzle! It is best not to get obsessed over that one piece.

Economy

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Monthly Confidence Index jumped in January to its highest level since data started in May 2009, reflecting expectations that lower taxes, less regulation and rising interest rates will spur demand for capital expenditures (Capex).

Bloomberg consumer expectations survey reports the share of respondents who think the economy will do better in the near term rose in the survey by the most since the financial crisis.

The final results for the Michigan consumer survey were extremely strong. Readings posted for January are the highest seen in 12 years.

Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI reported an upside surprise as it improved at its quickest pace in two years. The reading of 55.1 was the highest reading since March 2015.

The Richmond Fed reported an increase in manufacturing activity from a reading of 8 in December, to 12 in January.

Chicago Fed Manufacturing survey showed a move back to positive territory with a reading of .14. The November reading was -.33.

Markit U.S. Services PMI jumped from 53.9 to 55.1 in January. That marked 11 months of sustained expansion and is expanding at the fastest pace since late 2015.

The advanced look at Q4 GDP came in below expectations with a reading of 1.9%. Consensus estimates were for 2.2% growth.

Existing Home sales disappointed, down 2.8% in December. Historical low supply causing prices to continue their strength were cited for the recent weakness. Inventory fell to 1.6 million units. That is the lowest level on an outright basis in the history of the survey, despite sales in a historically normal range. Solid demand and low supply with existing inventory constrained means one thing, higher prices

New home sales came in 10 percent below the November results. Strong prices and solid demand above the $300,000 price point suggest more tight inventory conditions. The demand is there as the median new home is on the market for 3.2 months, near all time lows.

Global Economy

Japan's Flash Manufacturing PMI for January improved to a reading of 52.8 That is the strongest Manufacturing PMI reading for the country since March 2014, and there were accelerations in new orders and new export orders to fresh multi-year highs.

December trade data for Japan came in better than anticipated as exports notched their first increase in 15 months, rising 5.4%.

Overall Eurozone PMI activity was positive as it increased to 55.1 from 54.9 in the prior month.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

The manufacturing data from the last year shows a region that appears to be in recovery mode.

Markit flash PMI for France hit a 67 month high. German Markit flash PMI came in a bit light but the manufacturing component remained strong.

Chinese Industrial Output came in slightly lower than lighter than expected while China's Retail Sales were reported slightly higher. A measure that I use to gauge how the Chinese consumer is doing follows the results from their consumer giant, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). They delivered another outstanding quarter that oozes growth across the board.

Many analysts are drawing parallels to the Brexit situation to our recent Presidential election. The comparison is that the victory by Trump over the status quo Clinton is similar to the decision to stay with the Status quo or go for the wild card and leave the E.U.

In doing so they start to come up with the idea that U.S. stocks will perform the same way stocks performed in the U.K. after their vote. The FTSE 100 embarked on a strong upside rally moving 14% higher since the Brexit vote.

I am not inclined to go that route, since the bulk of the move in their stock market was due to the quick depreciation of the British pound.

Additionally the Bank of England eased monetary policy following the Brexit vote. The federal Reserve is in the process of moving rates higher as our economy slowly improves.

In summary I believe these comparisons, along with the market expectations to mirror the U.K. equity market need to be put aside. The S&P may indeed rise but it won't be due to what some analysts are saying regarding Brexit and a Trump victory.

The U.K. Supreme Court rules Theresa May cannot start Brexit without Parliament vote. Even with the Parliament requirement, it appears Article 50 will go forward based on the current balance of power. The leader of the official opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, has said explicitly in the past week "We will not block Article 50."

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told a Davos gathering that an inflation pickup will put a damper on consumers this year. The first signs have appeared. It was mentioned here last week that retail sales fell at the fastest pace in almost five years in December, recording a 1.9 percent drop that far exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts.

Earnings Observations

A list of headlines for this earnings season are compiled daily and can be found here.

For much of this cycle, earnings have surprised because analysts have revised down expectations over the course of the year as companies updated guidance. Since Trump's election, 2017 estimates have actually risen modestly, helped by higher rates and increased business confidence. Historically, they would have fallen by over 2% during the post election period leading up to the inauguration.

Bespoke Investment Group checks in with this missive on how the earnings season is progressing.

From Factset Research;

"As of January 27th with 34% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results, 65% have beat the mean EPS estimate and 52% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate." "For Q4 2016, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 4.2%." That is ahead of the 3.1% forecast for growth that was put forth on December 31." "The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.2. That is based on an earnings estimate of $133.37, and a closing price of 2294."

The Political Scene

The four year presidential cycle now resets to year one. Since 1980, the S&P 500 has been up seven out of nine times for an average gain of 13.9%.

This was sure to happen, as the animal spirits unleashed by the pro growth agenda slowly abates. No surprise, the rubber meets the road after the inauguration, and with that comes questions and uncertainty.

One of the biggest and perhaps the most troubling for the markets, the specter of dealing with trade policies. The negative effects on global trade and the rippling effect on certain areas of the stock market looms large in the minds of many. No need to sugar coat what the idea of what a trade war might do to upsetting global trade. Global trade and supply chain interdependencies have been a tailwind for corporate earnings for decades.

It is premature to make investment decisions based on rhetoric. As we have seen with other "threats", positioning has moderated. Much of this saber rattling could simply be the opening bid in what will become a peaceful renegotiation of global trade agreements. To the extent that global growth and trade has been the beneficiary of years of inequality at the expense of the United States, then change is overdue.

The objective is that the Trump administration can impose the discipline of smart business with the tact of shrewd diplomacy to affect these changes in an orderly manner. Regardless, we must pay close attention as trade conflicts and their consequences can escalate quickly.

What I heard and witnessed out of D.C. in the last week as far as direction and actions is crystal clear. The reason the markets moved higher right after the election was the belief that a pro growth agenda would ensue. What has transpired in the first few days of the new administration has not disappointed those views. Perhaps they served as the catalyst for the new highs this week.

One factor that I believe is key to what could take place is a functioning Congress. On the rebuilding of our infrastructure, it seems there is some common ground.

Now the market will look ahead to the magnitude and effectiveness of change as we move forward. These issues, like a host of other proposals will need to be closely monitored by all investors.

The Fed

The conversation regarding inflation has ramped up lately. It is a topic that is on the Fed's list of issues they continue to monitor as they move forward on implementing interest rate policy.

The Fed is on record stating they are using Personal Consumption Expenditures as their primary measure of inflation. With energy prices stabilizing and some saying we may see prices of crude oil rise, the issue rises to the forefront again.

Labor productivity has declined over the past few years and is currently flat. There are numerous theories about why this is happening. One such idea centers around the fact that a slowdown in capital spending by businesses since the 2008 recession has been long and deep. That translates to workers not getting better equipment or software that might help them do their jobs more efficiently.

With the backdrop in corporate America changing to a more optimistic outlook, all of that could change. Increased capex might help increase productivity growth and that may in turn keep inflation in check.

Worker compensation is currently climbing by 2.3%. Productivity is essentially flat. 0.4% in the last 5 years. Hence, unit labor costs (or labor costs adjusted for the increase in productivity) are currently rising by 2.3%. There are forecasts out now suggesting worker compensation will accelerate to 3.7%, with productivity growth accelerating to 1.2%. That implies unit labor costs in this instance will increase 2.5%, not much of an increase from the past year. The key will be whether productivity gains offset much of the increase in compensation. If they do, inflation will not accelerate in any meaningful way.

Using this view as my base case and applying that to inflation measures, it brings PCE to approximately 2.2% or so. The CPI may increase to the 2.7% level, as it tends to outpace PCE by about 0.5%. Keep in mind though the Fed's target inflation rate, PCE is 2%, and in my view the difference won't move the Fed to accelerate pace of tightening it has described previously. Right now it expects the funds rate to be 1.0% at the end of 2017.

The economists that provide this information for me put forth their view that with a 1% fed funds rate, the 10-year note at the end of next year will be 2.6% to 2.7% versus 2.4% currently.

Therefore the increase in long rates since the election is partially justified give the expectation of considerable fiscal stimulus next year. However, if productivity gains keep the increase in the inflation rate in check, then little further increase in long rates is in store between now and the end of next year.

Right, wrong, or indifferent, I am using the interest rate backdrop just outlined to put forth a strategy that watches the economy continue to chug along at a respectable pace in 2017, accompanied by a slightly faster rate of inflation and somewhat higher interest rates.

With this in mind if the Fed does not raise short rates any more quickly than it has previously indicated, the economy is not in any danger of deviating from its expected moderate growth track. Ms. Yellen recently indicated that the Fed is not behind the curve in curbing inflation pressures.

It is now incumbent on all investors to watch for subtle changes that may force changes to that outlook.

Sentiment

BofA Global Fund Manager Survey reports;

"Fund manager cash levels dropped from 5.8% in October to 5.1% in January. That is up slightly from December. The October 2106 cash levels was the highest since November 2001. During all of last year cash remained above 5%. That is the longest stretch of elevated cash in the history of the survey." "U.S. stock exposure had been near an 8 year low during the past year and a half. A period where The S&P outperformed. There is little doubt that U.S. equities have been under owned for a long time now. January has brought about a change as fund managers were +14% overweight. That was the same last month as well."

As indicated in the graphic below, the survey concludes that the move from bonds to stocks is responsible for the inflows, not the general public.

For those that continually argue against the idea that this has been the most despised bull market in history, I find the graphic below to be quite astonishing. Pension Funds have missed this entire bull market.

In this week's survey from AAII, bullish sentiment on the part of individual investors dropped from 37.01% down to 31.58%, marking the second straight week where bullish sentiment has declined by five percentage points or more. This week's survey also marked the 108th straight week where bullish sentiment was below 50%. The commentary that people are flocking into this market as new highs are being achieved needs to be rewritten. They aren't here and there is no euphoria.

Crude Oil

A bearish headline did not seem to deter the price of WTI last week. The Baker Hughes Rig count survey reported a large jump in drilling rigs for the week ending January 20th.

Crude Oil may have gotten a lift with the actions out of D.C. this past week. The energy sector represents a large part of the manufacturing renaissance that is being planned by Washington. The Keystone and Dakota pipelines were brought back to life after years of procrastination. No doubt the debate will continue but my guess is that the political road to get these projects done is now paved. Energy stocks got a lift on the news, many now looking to start a new uptrend after recent consolidation.

Here is an SA article that will give an investor all they need to know about the latest inventory situation.

WTI closed at $53.12, up $0.79 for the week. The price remains above what I believe is a critical pivot point, the $52 level.

The Technical Picture

Dow 20,000 finally arrived this past week. For those that want to celebrate, have fun. If we go back and look at history, sometimes the celebration happens over and over. The DJIA first crossed 10K in 1999, but over the years following that first cross, it moved above and below that level 66 times.

Last week one of the possibilities regarding market direction was;

"The S&P consolidates, and makes a run higher. There are three issues that make this possible. The first, there is no election uncertainty which weighed on investors after the first S&P breakout last year. Secondly, the new found animal spirits applied to a pro growth outlook. Third, the majority are of the mindset to hit the sell button on the inauguration news. If the S&P doesn't blink, the majority starts to scratch their collective heads, blinks and concludes they had it wrong. These issues put that scenario on the table as well.

While I did assign that scenario a lower probability, the S&P responded that way during the week of trading, and in the course of doing so set another new all time high. The Dow and Nasdaq which has been the strongest of the indices all year, joined in with new highs as well.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The markets answered the question that many had on their minds. Which way would the market go after languishing in a trading range for the better part of six weeks. The recent breakout gives the Bulls new found enthusiasm and puts the sell the inauguration talk aside.

The Dow Transports saw a strong rally this week and signaled another Dow Theory Buy signal when the index recorded an all time high as well. This bodes well for the market going forward as it adds another positive piece to a strong technical picture. However, as I witnessed all during 2013 and 2014 when multiple Dow signals were generated, a pullback could and usually does come first.

The latest breakout to new highs should be viewed in the same context as the break at S&P 2131 and S&P 2193. Those taking this lightly and position themselves incorrectly might be disappointed. I would not step in front, or doubt this move.

The interim target that was laid out in December;

"My upside target for the S&P remains at 2,350-2,380."

That view is now in play. No guarantees, but a decent probability in my mind. Just as the other upside bursts in 2016, the skepticism was everywhere and that proved most investors wrong. A close above S&P 2305 should confirm that view, keeping in mind the possibility of a contained pullback first. Either way the bull market continues with the long term trend firmly in place.

Short term support is now at the 2271 and 2254 pivots, with resistance at the 2321 pivot.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

One strategy that I favor especially in a quiet sideways market is the use of covered call writing. The practice is explained very nicely in this missive from See It Market.

As mentioned earlier, Alibaba is a growth machine. I look for the shares to revisit, and then surpass the old high of $110. Continued growth at this pace will propel this stock to the $140-$150 level over time.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is back below $115 on the ever present fears of a tweet. They reported a solid quarter this past week. The stock looks poised for a run back to $125. I like the company as a solid long term core position.

The loud shouting I heard last week to Sell the Inauguration has turned to whispers after the big three, the DJIA, S&P, and Nasdaq all made new recovery highs.

Investing at times can be complex, but then there are times when we can take that complexity and translate it into simple terms. What I see being presented to me now is significant fiscal stimulus being discussed when the economy is fairly healthy. Over simplifying that comment suggests that we could see stronger stock markets, stronger commodity markets, and weaker bond markets.

The focus is on change, and the new Trump administration could have a tremendous influence on the shape and direction of U.S and global policy. Keep in mind though that financial markets are driven by more than one person. Public sector policy is influenced by Congress, the Federal Reserve drives monetary policy. Corporate profits are influenced by internal management decisions. Market valuations, and as I have said for a long time now, sentiment and human behavioral traits all matter.

The good news is that the new administration inherited an economy that was on the mend. Many positives were noted prior to the election results. The latest global economic data that is slanted to the positive now has nothing to do with the new administration. A synchronized global growth theme seems to be taking root.

What I have seen so far leads me to believe that the language and actions coming out of Washington have a high probability of keeping the positive economic trend going forward. The slow change in the economic data to a positive lean is now being enhanced by the administration's impact on confidence. That should not be underestimated.

Nearly every consumer and business confidence survey is at highs. CEO's on conference calls have also expressed their confidence that the environment in which they will be operating is more business friendly. I see no derailment here.

This isn't a "hope" trade that so many are talking about. The global economic data being reported lately is solid. Earnings are Ok, not fantastic, they shouldn't be, none of the new proposals to lift them have been enacted. However, they are solid, and estimates without any added lift from D.C. are moving higher.

The idea that the economy is in the latter stage of the cycle dominates the narrative. My position has differed on that viewpoint for quite some time. Now with change in the air, it brings a wild card that makes my view that this cycle can continue, more probable.

Connecting the dots, history dictates that large sustained drawdowns are rare outside of recessions. While it is inevitable that one will occur, there appears to be no recession on the immediate horizon. Assigning probabilities to the current environment as an ingredient to form a strategy, market participants need to lean to the upside as the path of least resistance. Couple that mindset with the idea that a large drawdown doesn't appear to be in the cards in the near term, and we have a recipe for higher stock prices.

Adding to this outlook, continued strength and resilience in the markets will now take the crowd that was waiting for the sell the inauguration pullback and force them to make a decision. Every hour and day that goes by adds to the anxiety of when to enter.

I do get a chuckle when I hear the same people who were extolling their idea to sell the inauguration now trumpet the view that they don't see the market taking off from here. Here is a newsflash, it already has taken off.

The S&P is up 7.8% from the first breakout that was dismissed by many last July. The whining at the time was the S&P had gone nowhere for over a year. For those that uttered those words, here is the definition of consolidation. The index is some 27% higher from the February 2016 lows. The same time many of the pundits and institutions told all to sell.

The plan is to remain focused on the long term trend and monitor the data for changes that could upset what has been working now for the last few years. Most important, avoid the rhetoric that I just spoke to in the preceding paragraph. Bull market rules state that an investor stay involved. We have done that. There is no reason to jump off the bull train just yet.

Best of luck to all!

Personal Note: Next week's article may be shortened version and/or delayed as personal business will have my attention for the better part of the week.