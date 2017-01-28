InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/26/17: CARO, OZM, OPK

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Och-Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM);

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Chs (CHSCP), and;

AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY);

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK);

Rise Resources (OTCPK:RYES);

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

Pultegroup (NYSE:PHM);

Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC);

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and;

Comerica Inc New (NYSE:CMA).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Ocm Principal Opportunities Fund Iv Delaware DIR,BO Advancepierre Foods APFH JS* $622,966,592 2 Narayen Shantanu CEO,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE AS $19,787,246 3 Simons John Nelson Jr CEO,DIR Advancepierre Foods APFH S $7,986,762 4 Dugas Richard J Jr DIR Pultegroup PHM AS $7,088,928 5 Pitango Venture Capital Fund Iv BO Varonis Systems VRNS S $6,560,488 6 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,552,908 7 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $4,779,883 8 Sims Michael B VP,CFO,TR Advancepierre Foods APFH S $2,097,063 9 Cooper Edith W VP Goldman Sachs GS JS* $1,986,176 10 Swanson Robert H Jr CB,DIR Linear Technology LLTC S $1,984,102

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

