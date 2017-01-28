InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/26/17: CARO, OZM, OPK

Includes: ADBE, APFH, CARO, CMA, CPS, GS, JAKK, LLTC, OPK, OZM, PHM, RILY, RYES, SQ, VRNS, ZDGE
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/26/17 based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Och-Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM);
  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;
  • Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Chs (CHSCP), and;
  • AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY);
  • JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK);
  • Rise Resources (OTCPK:RYES);
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • Pultegroup (NYSE:PHM);
  • Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC);
  • Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;
  • Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and;
  • Comerica Inc New (NYSE:CMA).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $4,344,576
2 Van De Ven Michael G DIR Comerica Inc New CMA B $345,677
3 Oasis Mgt BO Jakks Pacific JAKK B $227,364
4 Isaac Daniel H Jr DIR Carolina Financial CARO JB* $225,008
5 Watts Claudius E Iv DIR Carolina Financial CARO JB* $140,000
6 Jonas Howard S DIR Zedge ZDGE AB $87,946
7 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $85,507
8 Scharfe Bradley DIR,BO Rise Resources RYES JB* $62,000
9 Farrell Mark L DIR Chs CHSCP B $59,526
10 Asher Daniel BO B Riley Financial RILY B $55,651

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Ocm Principal Opportunities Fund Iv Delaware DIR,BO Advancepierre Foods APFH JS* $622,966,592
2 Narayen Shantanu CEO,DIR Adobe Systems ADBE AS $19,787,246
3 Simons John Nelson Jr CEO,DIR Advancepierre Foods APFH S $7,986,762
4 Dugas Richard J Jr DIR Pultegroup PHM AS $7,088,928
5 Pitango Venture Capital Fund Iv BO Varonis Systems VRNS S $6,560,488
6 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,552,908
7 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $4,779,883
8 Sims Michael B VP,CFO,TR Advancepierre Foods APFH S $2,097,063
9 Cooper Edith W VP Goldman Sachs GS JS* $1,986,176
10 Swanson Robert H Jr CB,DIR Linear Technology LLTC S $1,984,102

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

