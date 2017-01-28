The Trump Dump In Muni High Yield Creates Opportunity

An oddity that has become evident in the weeks following the U.S. presidential election of Donald Trump has been not the rapid response by U.S. Treasury yields to move to higher, but the near inverse move by municipal high yield compared with corporate high yield. Corporate high yield performed quite well during the turbulence of the last half of 4Q 2016, with yields declining and prices appreciating. As the equity markets soared in anticipation of greater government spending and tax reduction measures, so, too, did assets in corporate high yield funds. By contrast, municipal high yield unexpectedly struggled during this period, with yields rising and values dropping. As I explore below, however, this means that opportunity has returned to municipal high yield.

Municipal High Yield Behaves Abnormally Following the U.S. Election

With the prospect that interest rates were likely to rise given the expected Trump initiatives, it comes as no surprise to me that portfolio adjustments would lead to selling and repositioning. And a near-term move to higher rates would, for high grade corporates as well as high grade municipals, result in negative performance. In fact, this is what occurred through the second week of December. But what was odd and abnormal, for the muni market at least, was an even more severe negative response by investors to municipal high yield.

If the proposition that high yield is far less volatile and less liquid than its high grade counterparts, it would stand to reason that in the selloff, muni high yield would be the better bet as far as holding its value. In fact, given the direct connectivity of a significant number of sectors to benefits from Trump's initiatives, high yield should have outperformed not underperformed.

Opportunity Returns to Municipal High Yield

The good news is measurable opportunity has returned to municipal high yield. Currently yields are well above the long-term average and nominally above corporate high yield, a measure I have often spoken of as a signal for tactical allocation. The accompanying charts make the point that despite the end of year performance downturn, municipal high yield is currently offering both outstanding relative value and attractive yields. I believe it's time to hit the "reset" button and reconsider municipal high yield.

Index/Benchmark Yields

Month-End November and December 2016

HY Muni Bonds / U.S. HY Corps Yield Ratio

December 1995 – December 2016

HY Muni Bonds: Bloomberg Barclays Municipal High Yield Bond Index is a rules-based, market value-weighted index engineered for the long-term below investment-grade tax-exempt bond market. U.S. HY Corps: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Bond Index is a rules-based, market value-weighted index engineered for the long-term below investment-grade corporate bond market. U.S. Corps: Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond Index is a rules-based, market value-weighted index engineered for the long-term taxable corporate bond market. Muni Bonds: Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index is a rules-based, market value-weighted index engineered for the long-term tax-exempt bond market. Global Aggregate: Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index provides a broad-based measure of the global investment-grade fixed income markets. The three major components of this index are the U.S. Aggregate, the Pan-European Aggregate, and the Asian-Pacific Aggregate Indices. The index also includes Eurodollar and Euro-Yen corporate bonds, Canadian government, agency and corporate securities, and USD investment grade 144A securities.

