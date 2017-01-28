5 Observations From The Bond Market

While the first week of the Trump presidency has grabbed the headlines, other market-shaping events could influence portfolio returns. Below are five observations from the bond market which can have widespread implications for your portfolio.

TMT TNT: A Bombshell Deal Rumor

Rumors of a pending transaction between Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) prompted spread widening for the wireless giant and rallying bond and equity values for the country's second largest cable company. Verizon already holds the belt for the largest leveraging transaction in corporate history. The company's $49B transaction to purchase Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) stake in Verizon Wireless in September 2013 was a landmark deal that has not since been repeated.

Charter Communications printed its own $15.5B secured deal as part of the acquisition of Time Warner Cable. Combined, these two companies have over $170B in debt, a figure that would grow given the likelihood of incremental debt financing to facilitate the purchase. If the deal seems unlikely, note that Ajit Pai, the man that Trump recently tapped to run the Federal Communications Commission, is a former counsel for Verizon and noted in 2013 that a Republican administration would have been more likely to approve the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Time Warner Cable tie-up that the Obama administration nixed.

While a deal of this magnitude seems less than likely, the proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by AT&T (NYSE:T) demonstrates the reshaping of boundaries that formerly separated telecom, television, and the content produced for both mediums. The scope of potential transactions seems to have widened under the new administration. A faster pace of mergers and acquisitions could spur the elevated equity market higher still in the short run. Receptive credit markets could spur aggressively debt-financed transactions that ultimately precipitate the turn in the credit cycle. We could well see the Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) tie-up I anticipated in my 50 Predictions for 2017.

Investment Grade Supply

Many Wall Street credit strategists pointed towards lower primary supply in 2017, and a favorable technical backdrop given heightened global demand for higher yielding U.S. dollar debt. The M&A pipeline looked scarce, and many assumed that foreign companies would eschew issuing in dollars given the rising yield differential between the U.S. and most of the developed world. Those predictions have not come to fruition as issuance in investment grade credit has topped $130B and is heading for one of its busiest half-dozen months on record. Despite this onslaught, corporate credit spreads closed at an average spread of 120 bps, the tightest level since November 2014. The potential for an M&A pickup could accelerate supply further. Corporate credit spreads exhibit momentum, and we are on the tightening trend. An uptick in supply could satiate feverish demand. A deluge of supply could stress the market and reverse the trend.

Santa Claus Delivered

In early December, I noted that December and January typically offer the best returns for high yield investors. The Christmas and New Year's holidays slow corporate issuance, providing a favorable tailwind to the high yield debt market. These two calendar months have delivered one-third of the market's historic returns over the past thirty-plus years. The trend has continued as December saw a 1.88% excess return, and January has produced a 1.44% return through Friday's close. While supply has revved up to historically high levels in investment grade, we have not seen follow-through in more speculative grade credits. It's coming. Given last year's incredibly strong performance for high yield, investors should be happy with coupon-like returns of 5%-6% in 2017. We are already a quarter of the way there, meaning returns over the next eleven months may disappoint some investors.

Index Changes

Michael Bloomberg may have been unable to keep fellow New Yorker Donald Trump out of the White House, but his eponymous financial technology company continues to dominate. The company took control of a market-leading set of fixed income indices from Barclays (BARC.LN), which had in turn acquired the indices from Lehman Brothers. Now Bloomberg is making some changes. Effective April 1, 2017, the minimum amount of outstanding for inclusion in the index will be raised from $250M to $300M. Late in the week, we already began to see some sellers of issues heading out of the index sold by index-focused mandates. Market frictions and liquidity constraints in fixed income can lead to opportunities. I have noted in the past that the market delineation between the lowest levels of investment grade and the highest levels of speculative grade leads to supernormal returns for BB securities. Investors may have some opportunities to pick up some small issues from forced sellers at marginally attractive spreads. Exchange-trade investors who replicate Bloomberg indices may experience modest underperformance versus funds tracking indices from other providers given this change. Additionally, U.S. MBS Hybrid Adjustable Rate Mortgages are being removed from the U.S. Aggregate, which may provide some opportunity for mortgage REITs to acquire these cash flows incrementally cheaper.

Chicago vs. Argentina

Chicago has been in the news recently given President Trump's noted concern about the crime-level in the Democratic stronghold. The City of Chicago printed $274M of taxable securities due in 2029 at 7.045%, a spread of 457 bps over the 10-yr Treasury. The securities have a seven-year average life given a sinking fund schedule. Chicago was recently cut one step into junk territory at Moody's (Ba1), but remains investment grade at S&P (BBB+) and Fitch (BBB-). An interesting comp is the sovereign debt of Argentina, a serial defaulter recently locked out of international markets for over a decade. Argentina, rated B3/B-, printed 5-yr debt at 5.625% and 10-yr debt to yield 7%. Why are these interesting comps? The gross product of Chicago and Argentina are both around $550B. Despite the strength in U.S. capital markets, an important U.S. city is borrowing at rates akin to a country with a similarly broad economy that has historically been a serial defaulter. The market is pricing Chicago heading the way of Detroit, which could have broad implications on the Midwest economic recovery and real estate values in The Windy City. Additionally, this may be the sign of forth in emerging market debt.

