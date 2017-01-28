Dollar Divergence Decoded: 'This Is A Big Deal'

As one trader put it on Friday, "this is a big deal for a whole host of reasons".

This week, the macro story was all about the dollar's divergence from the rest of the reflation trade.

Where are the "alternative facts" when you need them?

The US economy expanded at a rather sluggish 1.6% pace in 2016 and the Q4 print (1.9%) missed estimates. Bummer.

That presents an interesting challenge for the reflation narrative and it was highly entertaining to watch the reaction of the reflation trinity to the data.

If you were interested to see what a schizophrenic market looks like, look no further than that visual. It was "reflation off" immediately, and then reflation back on again with USD/JPY hitting a new high at 115.38, and then reflation back off again as yields, the dollar, and futs all fell.

This week was all about the dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) divergence from the reflation trinity. The link between USD and bond yields apparently broke, as did the dollar's positive correlation with stocks as Treasurys rallied, equities made new highs and the dollar faded.

The question of the week was: "what's up with the dollar vs. bonds/equities?"

One explanation is that as rising yields in the US spilled over into European markets, rate differentials narrowed. Consider the following from Bloomberg's Richard Breslow (my highlights):

Creating almost as much interest as the Trump trends, and their forecast longevity, has been the curious case of why the very neat correlation between U.S. Treasury prices and the level of the dollar hasn't been working so well. This is a big deal for a whole host of reasons. After the election, everyone was focused on the U.S. effects. And the yield spread of USTs to other sovereign curves galloped wider. U.S. to German 10-year yields widened over 60 bps! But then global yields rose and quickly, such that the spread narrowed by 30 bps. Not because U.S. yields were coming off. This pattern played out globally. Lo and behold, that spread narrowing fit the timing of the dollar index's travails with uncanny precision. And has largely driven it ever since.

Here's a chart that illustrates Breslow's point:

In other words, it's relative yields that are driving the dollar - hence the recent dollar strength against the yen. "The dollar is doing better again, in particular against the yen, the currency where bond yields are most effectively anchored," SocGen wrote this morning, underscoring the discrepancy between the broad dollar's performance and USD/JPY.

So where do things go from here now that the dollar has regained some momentum headed into the weekend (any post-GDP weakness notwithstanding)? Well, according to SocGen, the "dollar rally's not over yet" and wouldn't you know it, further strength is likely to depend on yield differentials (my highlights):

Markets are more likely to focus on whether [Trump's] economic policies buoy corporate earnings and domestic demand. And as long as there's a good chance that the Fed responds with tighter monetary policy, the dollar can rise. A 50-bp rise in US real yields can get USD/JPY above 120, the Dollar Index above 106 and EUR/USD to new lows under 1.03. Getting the dollar to rally much further may require 10-year US yields to get significantly above 3%, or a catalyst from elsewhere, either from the French elections or from a deeper loss of confidence in emerging market assets. Neither is impossible, but for now we're focused on a 5% dollar rally in the coming weeks.

So there's your trade if you're so inclined.

Of course, I wouldn't be so inclined because as we saw on Friday morning, things like "domestic demand" are still subject to quite a bit of uncertainty and that uncertainty translates into a gun shy Fed.

As for corporate earnings, well, just be aware that not everything is as clear-cut as it seems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.