Russia: The Economy Revives

In December 2016, the industrial production growth in Russia amounted to 3.2% YOY, which exceeded indicator of the previous month and is the best result since January 2015.

Utilities made the most significant contribution among the components of the industrial production, growing by 5.5% YOY. This is associated with increased electricity consumption due to abnormally low temperatures in the current season. January in Russia has not been as cold as December. Therefore, in the future, the growth of this component will slow down.

In December, the business activity in the Russian manufacturing industry increased. Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI reached 69-month peak, amounting to 53.7 p. Markit research also indicated maximum employment growth in the industry over the past five and a half years.

Business activity in Russia's service sector also rose to record levels in December. Markit Russia Services PMI rose to 49-month high, amounting to 56.5 p. The jobs are not being cut in this sector, which is already a good result.

The sales of the new passenger cars, as well as the light commercial vehicles in Russia reduced by 0.6% YOY in December. In 2016, 1,423,880 cars were sold in Russia, which is 11% lower than in 2015. It is obvious that this market has almost reached bottom in Russia.

The volume of Russia's retail trade fell by 5.9% YOY in December, despite the low base effect - a year ago this indicator declined by a record 14.1% YOY.

The domestic demand in Russia still has not reached the bottom because the real disposable income of Russian citizens fell by 6.1% YOY in December, continuing the ongoing 26-month reduction.

So, industry and services of Russia show distinct growth amid record business activity. But, at the moment, this growth has not yet had a positive impact on real incomes of the citizens. As a result, the domestic demand remains very weak.

However, it can be expected that this situation will change soon. Firstly, in 2017, the ruble promises to be less volatile amid relatively low inflation. Let me remind you, that the central bank's goal is to achieve 4% inflation by the end of this year. Secondly, as I have already shown, business activity is growing, which will gradually result in increased employment and wages. Consequently, the domestic demand will inevitably improve, and you can build a trading strategy on it.

In 2016, retail trade sector demonstrated the worst result on the Russian stock market. Therefore, the multiples of the Russian companies operating in this sector are among the lowest in the world. I believe the domestic demand in Russia will gradually recover, which, first of all, will have a positive impact on the shares of the largest Russian retailers - LENTA (P/E ~ 1, EV/EBIDTA ~ 1) and MAGNIT (P/E ~ 2, EV/EBIDTA ~ 2). Perhaps, now is a good time to invest in this sector of the Russian economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.