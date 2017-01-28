Durable Goods Orders Rip To Multi-Year Highs

In this article, I want to tell you everything you need to know about the December durable goods orders. But first, let me tell you something really important.

Durable goods orders were expected to be 2.6% higher than one month ago, but they fell 0.4%. These were the first things one says on platforms like Twitter after the official release.

I often mention that the month-on-month performance is totally useless. You shouldn't even look at it. Durable goods are not weak. They are actually very strong as you can see in the graph below.

Durable goods orders are 2.8% higher than one year ago. Note that durable goods followed the ISM index very closely. This is no surprise since the ISM index is the most important leading indicator when it comes to predicting the economy. I added leading indicators to every graph in this article.

Durable goods orders printed their first positive month since 2014. Note that durable orders growth has been rather low even in months of a very strong ISM index. The current growth rate indicates moderate growth.

The cyclical machinery orders jumped to 4.5% growth in December from 2.8% contraction in November. It is really great to see that cyclical industries are also jumping after the strong leading indicator rally since August. This adds to the strength of the recovery and confirms that we are seeing 'real' growth.

Durable goods shipments are still contracting. Shipments are currently 2.5% lower than one year ago after contracting 3.7% in November. There is a clear trend and I expect that shipments are going to be positive in either January or February of this year.

Last but not least, I am looking at the orders for the motor vehicles and parts industry. This industry is a very big part of total retail spending and a very cyclical business. Motor vehicles and parts growth is currently in a uptrend and well above 4% growth. I expect to see at least 7% growth if retail sentiment stays high and if the general economy keeps accelerating of course.

Conclusion

I am very happy to see that durable goods orders are doing what they should do. Durable goods are following the lead from leading indicators and should go up even higher if the ISM index goes higher or stays at current levels. It is also important that cyclical industries perform really well. I believe that we are seeing a strong economic rally with support from the most cyclical industries. This should boost earnings in the first quarter of this year.

