2017 Oil Demand Growth Being Offset By Several Producers - More Rigs And Crude Coming

As the oil market for 2017 gets clearer, it further reinforces the thesis that the production cut by OPEC, Russia and others will do little to sustainably improve market conditions, or the price of oil.

The most obvious catalyst is the soaring rig count being added by shale producers in the U.S., but in fact, there are several other producers that will bring a lot of oil to the market in 2017 as well, completely offsetting the growth in demand in 2017; depending on the baseline being worked from.

Overall, the consensus range is from a low of an additional 1.2 million barrels per day being added, to as high as 1.6 million barrels per day. I'm looking at it being closer to the bottom of the range, coming in at 1.2 million barrels to 1.3 million barrels. But even on the top of the range, the amount of oil coming from only a few producers will significantly weaken the effect of the cut.

Even more ominous is what is going to happen when those participating in the output cut deal return their oil to global supply. The market will be flooded with oil because of the ongoing soaring supply that will continue on unabated.

Let's look at U.S. shale first.

U.S. shale oil rigs and production

The latest figures from Baker Hughes show U.S. oil companies increased their rig count for the 12th week of the last 13 weeks, making it the eighth month in a row that has happened. Last week another 15 oil rigs were added, bringing the total count now to 566. That's the highest it's been since November 2015.

Last year, in the same week, the active oil rig count in the U.S. stood at 498.

Piper Jaffray energy analysts at Simmons & Co. projected "total oil and gas rig count would average 783 in 2017, 898 in 2018 and 1,009 in 2019. Most wells produce both oil and gas."

For the remainder of 2017, futures are trading at close to $54 per barrel, and for 2018 they're trading at close to $55 per barrel. This suggests support for the price of oil at not much more than it is today.

Spending from 30 companies tracked by Cowen & Co. shows spending on exploration and production will jump by over a third in comparison to 2016 CapEx.

To me it's far more important to know the why of this, rather than the increase in rigs, spending and supply from U.S. shale producers. The wrong conclusion by many is it's because of the cut in output by OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the deal. That is part of it, of course, in the short term, but shale producers in the U.S. were already increasing rigs and announcing they would spend more in 2017 before there was an announcement of a deal in the works. That means something else was driving the decision outside of temporary production cuts that had no chance of sustainability over the long term.

What it was and is today is the improvement of technology and methodology, which in turn has increased efficiencies and removed a lot of cost out of the production process. Also a part of that is a significant increase in productivity which has vastly improved the production from each well, and by extension, each rig being brought into service.

For that reason we really don't know the level of the boost in supply coming in 2017, but for now it's estimated at over 300,000 barrels per day. The U.S. Energy Information Administration sees production climbing from 8.9 barrels per day in "December 2016 to around 9.0 million bpd in April, 9.1 million in October and 9.2 million in November," according to Reuters.

Why it's important to know the reason behind the increase in spending, rigs and production, is the ability for U.S. shale producers to compete at much lower oil prices than in the past allows them to grow production no matter what the rest of the world is doing; many can make a profit at about $40 to $45 per barrel.

Investors can count on at least another 300,000 barrels per day from U.S. shale production in 2017.

Other countries increasing production in 2017

It's pretty well known that Libya, Canada and Brazil are going to add a lot of oil supply to the market in 2017. One that has been quietly flying under the radar is Kazakhstan, which will probably more than double its current production level 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, with or without a production cut deal in place. The government projects production to reach about 370,000 barrels per day before 2018.

Even more important is the combined growth in oil supply coming from Brazil and Canada this year. Projects adding to the total were started years ago and will generate over 400,000 barrels per day.

Libya is quickly ramping up production, with the goal of reaching 900,000 barrels per day by March. That is likely to grow further in 2017. That represents a little over 200,000 more barrels than being produced today.

Using the low end of the baseline as represented in the numbers above, oil supply will soar by over a million barrels per day in 2017, coming in a little under the low end of the estimated growth in demand. Investors need to consider the obvious consequences of that.

OPEC and Russian oil returning to market

Essentially, the oil coming from just those countries listed above will almost offset the projected growth in demand for this year. So obvious question then is what happens to the market when the output deal is set aside and all the producers pour back into the market? The answer is equally obvious: the price of oil will come under severe pressure. It won't matter if the current output deal is extended another six months or not.

The idea of the production cut remaining in place while numerous competitors take market share away isn't realistic. With the U.S. starting to compete on the international stage and North Sea oil replacing that removed from the market by OPEC, it's only a matter of time before the pressure mounts to go back into the market with high levels of supply.

When that happens, there'll be a period of extraordinary volatility. It's why I've been against the decision to cut output in the first place. The oil market has changed forever with the emergence of U.S. shale. What worked some in the past to control and move the price of oil, no longer works near the level it did. That's why the price of oil has been only modestly higher even after the deal was made.

Saudi Arabia in particular has stated a number of times that growth in global demand will offset any increase in U.S. shale production while the deal remains in place. What it doesn't mention is the enormous amount of supply coming from other competitors; that oil won't be offset by growing demand.

Conclusion

The strategy by the countries involved with the oil quota cap is primarily to buy time in order to demand to catch up with the oversupply, while lowering oil stockpiles and rebalancing the market. Looking at the oil coming to the market this year, I don't see any way this is how it can play out.

It's possible for inventory levels to be drawn down some, but when looking at the differential between added supply and the pace of demand growth, it's not very substantial, and possibly may not even exist if demand grows in the range of 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.3 million barrels per day.

Keep in mind I didn't include all the countries that will increase supply, but only a few very important producers to show how fragile this market really is. As I've said numerous times, I'm an oil bull long term, but in the short term, as I've proven above, things could get worse before they get better, as far as the price of oil, margins and earnings go.

Oil producers know this, which is why they're all jumping into the Permian Basin, as it overall represents the lowest cost production available in the country. This allows them to further lower costs and offset some of their high-cost assets.

With the level of supply coming to the market in 2017, I think the market is far too optimistic in its price outlook, and when supply soars and OPEC, Russia and others abandon the output cut agreement, it will probably be a very scary time for those still believing productions are as predictable as they were in the past, because it'll catch them by surprise. Don't be one of them.

