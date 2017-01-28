Johnson & Johnson Too Rich For You? Try This High-Yielding Pharma Stock Instead

As well as keep in mind the big risks facing both pharma giants.

That being said, investors looking to add to existing positions in either stock should probably wait for a correction.

In addition, Pfizer is currently trading at a far more appealing valuation, making it the superior dividend stock to buy right now.

And while JNJ has the superior business fundementals, in the short to medium term, Pfizer has the stronger growth runway, which will likely make for superior total returns.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are both high-quality pharma blue chips with strong track records of dividend growth and market beating returns.

Big pharma stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have long been favorites of dividend growth investors and for good reason. Their recession resistant business models and steady cash flows allow for generous, secure, and steadily growing payouts that generally result in solid market beating long-term performance.

Of course, thanks to historically low interest rates since the financial crisis, blue chip dividend growth stocks like these have seen massive extra interest from yield starved investors clamoring for quality bond alternatives.

And with the market at all-time highs, many investors are worried about investing new money right now. Let's take a look at both Johnson & Johnson, as well as Pfizer, to see why both are excellent long-term dividend growth investments, BUT why Pfizer makes for the superior investment right now.

Johnson & Johnson: Solid Growth No Matter What The Market May Think

Sources: Earnings Release, Earnings Presentation, Gurufocus

Metric 2015 2016 YoY Change Revenue $70.1 billion $71.9 billion 2.6% Net Income $15.4 billion $16.5 billion 7.3% Shares Outstanding 2.813 billion 2.789 billion -0.9% EPS $5.48 $5.93 8.2% Dividend $3.00 $3.20 6.7% EPS Payout Ratio 54.7% 54.0% -1.4%

For a company of Johnson & Johnson's size and diversification, its overall 2016 results were excellent. While sales growth was tepid, thanks in large part to negative currency effects, it still managed very respectable EPS growth and delivered moderate dividend growth while slightly reducing its share count.



Source: Johnson & Johnson earnings presentation.

As you can see, from an operational point of view, (excluding currency effects) all three of JNJ's business units delivered solid growth in 2016. However, pharmaceuticals did the heavy lifting when it came to strong top and bottom line growth.

Immunology and oncology were the big winners in 2016, with sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, JNJ's largest blockbuster, generating 7% operational growth. While that may not sound like much, it represents $7 billion in total sales, or 9.7% of total company sales.

Meanwhile, smaller, but more impressive growth came from the company's other three blockbusters:

Immunosuppresant/anti-inflamatory Simponi saw 31.5% growth in sales to $1.75 billion

31.4% growth in psoriasis drug Stelera, which hit $3.2 billion in sales

B-cell cancer drug Imbruvica saw sales soar 84.5% to $1.25 billion

Of course, Wall Street isn't so much concerned with past performance but future guidance, which is where the market chose to be disappointed.

Specifically, while management is expecting sales to pick up in 2017 (3% to 4%), adjusted earnings growth is expected to only come in at 3% to 5.2%.

This guidance, which I view as potentially overly pessimistic, is due to increased competition in its pharmaceuticals division, specifically from Remicade biosimilar Inflectra (which launched in November and Pfizer has licensed and is selling for 15% less than Remicade).

However, let's keep in mind that management could be sandbagging here, meaning under-promising so it can over-deliver later.



After all, JNJ's strong pipeline will see a lot of action in 2017. Specifically, the company has several major immunology and oncology drugs expected to complete stage 3 trials, as well as receive ultimate FDA approval. That includes additional versions and indications for its three hyper-growth rock stars: Simponi, Stelera, and Imbruvica.

And then of course, there's this year's $30 billion all cash mega acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY), which will make JNJ a major player in the pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH.

Management expects the Actelion purchase, which is expected to close by the end of June, will result in long-term sales and EPS growth acceleration of 1%, and 1.5% to 2%, respectively. Or to put it another way, the Actelion purchase will raise JNJ's long-term EPS growth from 6.1% to 7.6% to 8.1%, in line with 2016's excellent results.

And since long-term dividend growth tracks EPS growth, that means that this acquisition has boosted Johnson & Johnson's long-term payout growth prospects by 25% to 33%.

Pfizer: Lots Of Bolt-On Acquisitions Mean Superior Short-Term Growth



Source: Pfizer earnings release.

While Pfizer has yet to release its Q4 and full 2016 results (coming on Jan. 31), the company has had a sensational 2016 through the first three quarters of the year, with operational sales rising 16% and adjusted EPS soaring 15%.

That's thanks to Pfizer's recent acquisition binge, including 2015's $7.4 purchase of injectable and biosimilar maker Hospira, as well as $20.8 billion of acquisitions in 2016 including: Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN), and two antibiotics from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Better yet, Pfizer isn't done looking for attractive, accretive targets to buy. According to CFO Frank D'Amelio, the company continues to look for buyout targets that would result in top line growth, "now or soon".



Source: Pfizer pipeline update

Of course, Pfizer isn't just growing through acquisitions, it also has one of the largest pipelines in the industry. This helps to stabilize its sales, earnings, and cash flow by ensuring a steady stream of new drugs, including 9 blockbusters with over $1 billion in annual sales.

That list is likely to get longer in the coming year thanks to the recent approval of Anacor's atopic dermatitis drug Epcrusa. Epcrusa was just approved in December and management expects annual sales to peak at about $2 billion.

Meanwhile, breast cancer drug Ibrance, which is currently selling at a run rate of $2 billion per year, is expected to eventually grow into a $3 to $5 billion behemoth.

All told, analysts expect Pfizer to continue generating steady sales growth of 6% over the next three years, while cost cutting and buybacks help boost EPS growth to 9%. That kind of growth should be more than enough to make Pfizer a truly excellent dividend growth blue chip.

Profitability: Johnson & Johnson's Stellar Operating Results Explains The Premium Price

Source: Morningstar

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Johnson & Johnson 27.5% 22.3% 18.7% 11.7% 22.1% 17.0% Pfizer 23.5% 11.6% 23.4% 3.5% 9.5% 6.4% Industry Average 19.4% 14.3% NA 5.9% 15.5% NA

Johnson & Johnson has proven its conglomerate business model is not just great at smoothing out sales, earnings, and free cash flow, or FCF, over time. The company has consistently maintained very good profitability and returns on shareholder capital.

This is a credit to management's very disciplined approach to capital management. Specifically, Johnson & Johnson doesn't usually partake in big, flashy mega-mergers, like Pfizer is famous for.

That being said, while Pfizer's lower profitability is certainly something that investors need to keep an eye on (its profitability is below industry average), I need to give Pfizer credit for delivering where it matters most; a superb FCF margin that is what ultimately secures and drives dividend growth.

Balance Sheet: They Literally Don't Come Any Stronger Than JNJ's

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Johnson & Johnson 1.14 33.7 27% 2.73 AAA Pfizer 3.13 11.5 28% 1.11 AA Industry Average 2.26 NA 38% 1.45 NA

An integral component of any investment is a strong balance sheet. This not just helps to secure the dividend, but also maximizes financial flexibility when it comes to funding acquisitions, or returning capital to shareholders through buybacks, as Pfizer has been very fond of doing in recent years.

JNJ Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

However, while neither company has a dangerous amount of debt, as you can clearly see, Pfizer's balance sheet can't hold a candle to Johnson & Johnson's pristine, AAA worthy credit profile.

In fact, Johnson & Johnson is one of only two US corporations (the other being Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) that have a AAA rating, meaning that they are less likely to default on their debts than the US Treasury (which can print an unlimited amount of money).

Pfizer's immense river of FCF should allow it to easily deleverage over time; however, investors shouldn't expect the same pace of acquisitions or buybacks (5.3% CAGR over the past five years) to continue.

Dividend Profile: Where Pfizer's Superiority Shines Through

JNJ Dividend data by YCharts

Note that Pfizer's 2009 dividend cut was part of its $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth. I don't expect the company to ever make another purchase large enough to require a payout cut, and if it did, I would sell my shares and advise investors do the same.

Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer have excellent dividend growth records, as you can see. That being said, Johnson & Johnson, being a dividend king with 54 consecutive years (55 as soon as JNJ announces its 2017 dividend increase) of dividend increases under its belt, is literally in a league of its own.

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 63.7% 7.0% 9.8% Pfizer 4.1% 56.6% 7.2% 11.3% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

That means that Johnson & Johnson is truly a "sleep well at night" or SWAN stock, one that can be counted on to keep raising its payout pretty much forever. The issue for dividend investors is just how fast it will do so.

As you can see, Pfizer and JNJ are pretty much evenly matched when it comes to the likely pace of future dividend growth. However, with a much higher dividend yield, Pfizer represents a potentially superior long-term investment.

Now in fairness to Johnson & Johnson, its premium price is due the fact that its fundamentals are clearly superior to Pfizer's, meaning that it's the safer of the two stocks.

Thus, Pfizer is being priced as the relatively (though still very safe) dividend investment, which explains the higher yield, as well as lower valuation.

Valuation: Once Again, Pfizer Is The Better Choice

Sources: Gurufocus

Company PE 13 Year Median PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield Johnson & Johnson 20.0 17.7 2.8% 2.8% Pfizer 31.5 16.1 4.1% 3.7% Industry Average 27.5 NA 1.6% NA

At first glance, stating that Pfizer is a less overvalued stock may seem strange, since its trailing PE is higher than JNJ's, as well as the industry average, and even the market as a whole. And certainly compared to its historical norm Pfizer is looking pretty pricey.

BUT as a dividend investor, I believe that comparing a company's yield to its historic median is a far better method of determining short-term valuation.

From that perspective, not just is Pfizer offering a more generous yield, but it's also trading at a slight discount.

Source: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Management Guidance, Gurufocus

Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Johnson & Johnson $4.79 8.1% $87.50 12.2% -29% Pfizer $2.06 7.6% $33.02 6.9% 5%

The same thing becomes apparent when we use a forward looking valuation method such as a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis. While this is hardly a perfect valuation method, owing to the challenges of guesstimating long-term growth rates, what is very useful is knowing what kind of growth is currently baked into a company's share price.

As you can see, Johnson & Johnson, owing to its rich price, is pricing in an unrealistic growth rate, resulting in a negative margin of safety. On the other hand, Pfizer, while certainly not cheap right now, is priced at a growth rate that it can actually achieve.

Which means that from a valuation perspective, while neither company is necessarily an attractive candidate for adding to one's position (wait for a pullback), Pfizer's current share price at least justifies opening an initial position.

Risks To Consider:

No matter how good a pharma stock is, there are certain risks that can't be avoided.

The biggest of course is the simple fact that it's impossible to predict what drugs will successfully make it through the FDA's long, and very expensive gauntlet of trials. This makes it very hard to accurately discount the future cash flow from any pharma's development pipeline.

Second is the ever present, but potentially elevated political/regulatory risk under a populist and unpredictable Trump administration. After all, on January 11th, Trump savaged the drug industry by proclaiming that their army of lobbyists allowed them to "get away with murder" by overcharging consumers for drugs.

Cancer drugs especially are at high risk, because they generally cost far more than most drugs. For example, Pfizer's cancer drugs: Xtandi, Ibrance, and Xalkori, had annual wholesale costs (for one year of treatment) of $127,416, $141,840, and $193,908, respectively.

Those kinds of prices make for strong headline risk as populist politicians attempt to win votes by advocating for drug price caps, or Medicare negotiating lower priced, bulk purchases.

And as far as growth through acquisition, a major cornerstone to the business model of both companies, that always presents its own risks. Specifically, the risk of either overpaying for a purchase, or poor execution, meaning that hoped for cost synergies fail to materialize.

And we can't forget that Pfizer's balance sheet is already decently levered, which might limit its ability to continue on its torrid acquisition streak; no matter what management says.

Then, of course, there's the standard threat that all drug makers face, of rising competition and patent expirations. For example, Remicade has a lot of upcoming biosimilar competition, as many drug makers attempt to steal away its lucrative market share.

Finally, we can't forget the ongoing threat that a strong dollar poses to global drug makers. For example, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer experienced a 0.6% and 3% negative currency hit in 2016. Rising US interest rates could result in the dollar remaining strong or even strengthen further. That could mean further headwinds to growth for both companies.

Bottom Line: Both Are Fantastic Core Holdings, BUT Pfizer Is The Slightly Better Choice At Current Share Price

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Johnson & Johnson isn't a great company. After all, I own it in my own diversified dividend portfolio. Nor am I saying that you should sell it just because of the high valuation. After all, companies of JNJ's quality and dividend growth pedigree are true "buy and hold forever" stocks.

However, given the stronger potential growth runway ahead of it, at least in the short to medium term, as well as a higher yield, superior total return potential, and lower valuation, Pfizer is the better dividend growth stock to buy right now.

