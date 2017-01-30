Corning: Goodbye Multi-Year Trading Range, Hello $30 A Share

Our opinion that Corning's (NYSE:GLW) shares were due for a multi-year breakout to the upside resulted from a confluence of transformative actions by the company. Such opinion turned out to be correct as GLW's shares surged upward to 52-week highs after its latest earnings announcement. We have believed in recent years (and continue to believe) that the company is a "transformation story" whereby it is balancing revenue/earnings across all of its divisions more evenly and lessening dependence on the company's price sensitive LCD glass business. GLW is transforming through ongoing acquisitions to fold into its non-display glass divisions. (See our article about GLW's most recent acquisition here.) The company is also transforming by decreasing its dependence on its price sensitive LCD glass business through its expansion of new product offerings across its non-display glass divisions. Further, the company is also transforming by rapidly increasing shareholder rewards through its capital allocation plan involving a road map of double-digit dividend increases along with substantial share repurchases. The best for GLW shareholders, however, is yet to come.

The company's recent share price breakout is, in our opinion, only the beginning of outsized returns for long-time shareholders that we call "true believers." That is not to say, however, that GLW's shares could not be subject to a 5 to 10 percent near-term selloff on a strong overall market selloff. Despite such minor selloff risk, however, we believe the company is "on a roll." Aside from the likely long-term benefits from GLW's transformative actions, we should note that the company's CEO, Wendell Weeks, was a participant in a recent White House meeting with President Trump along with a dozen corporate chief executive officers, including Elon Musk of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mr. Weeks, during GLW's recent earnings call, would not discuss the nature of the topics discussed at his meeting with President Trump. An educated guess as to one of the topics of such meeting is President Trump's interest in asking such CEOs how the U.S. may retain and grow jobs. A second guess at the subjects of the hour-long meeting are the benefits that potential President Trump policy changes would aid U.S. companies that retain and grow U.S. jobs. In particular, President Trump is likely to push for lower corporate taxes and an overseas cash repatriation tax holiday if U.S. companies "play ball" by increasing their job offerings in the U.S. GLW is a clear and prime beneficiary of any likely positive tax policy changes, especially with respect to repatriation of its overseas cash back to the U.S. at an advantageous tax rate.

As noted above, tax-law changes beneficial to GLW are not the only reason the company will drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth over the long term. The company's above-noted transformation involves internally developed new product offerings combined with product offerings obtained through acquisitions. With respect to new company-developed products, one of the most promising near-term product offerings is GLW's Gorilla Glass related products for automobiles. Recently, for example, the company announced its glass-enabled concept vehicle showcasing the variety of uses for its Gorilla Glass product for multiple automotive applications. GLW noted that its adaptation of its Gorilla Glass product to the automotive industry allows it to deliver lighter, tougher, and more optically advantaged solutions, enabling improved fuel efficiency, and a safer, more enhanced user experience. Further, the company noted that its leading mobile device cover glass position provides it an important starting point for glass solutions, enabling smartphone like connectivity in automobiles. GLW's offering of Gorilla Glass for the automotive market indicates its desire to leverage its precision glass capabilities, fusion manufacturing expertise, and auto industry experience to extend such glass into the automotive glass market.

GLW is likely to continue its strategy of acquisitions and new product offerings until the company can drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth. Investors' reaction to the company's latest earnings estimate underscores that its transformative efforts are beginning to show appreciable results. In late January 2017, GLW announced adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, a 47.1 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted revenues increased 6.2 percent to $2.55 billion. The company's display technologies division revenues (about 33.5 percent of total revenues) were about flat from the year-ago quarter at $904 million. Optical communications division revenues (about 33.1 percent of total revenues) increased 11.3 percent to $819 million due to strong demand for fiber-to-the-home market solutions in North America. Environmental technologies division revenues (about 9.9 percent of total revenues) decreased 3.5 percent to $245 million as strength in GLW's automotive light-duty substrates business completely offset weakness in demand for its heavy-duty diesel products. Specialty materials division revenues (about 13.6 percent of total revenues) increased 22.2 percent to $336 million due to record Gorilla Glass volumes. The life sciences division revenues (about 8.3 percent of total revenues) increased 2 percent.

For the first quarter of 2017, GLW expects: 1) glass volume to increase by mid-teen percentage from the year-ago quarter; 2) optical communications sales to increase by at least 25 percent; 3) environmental technologies sales to be flat-to slightly down; 4) specialty materials sales to increase by a high-teen percentage range; and 5) life sciences sales to increased by a low-single-digit percentage. The company also anticipates an overall favorable LCD glass price environment, with price decreases more moderate than in 2016. With this guidance in mind, we believe that investors should consider purchasing GLW's shares on any weakness in the company's shares to benefit from the company's transformative new product offerings and acquisitions. Aside from the company's transformative operational efforts, the remaining portion of its effort to drive its shares higher is its Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework. In our recent article, we noted that GLW's significant share repurchases have decreased its outstanding share count from 1.5 billion shares to about 950 million in late 2016. For the remainder of 2017, GLW expects to spend about $2 billion for shares repurchases in addition to an at least 10 percent dividend increase.

We continue to believe that long-term investors may still harvest shareholder rewards that will result from GLW's transformative actions. With shares breaking out of a multi-year trading range over the past week or so, we have a difficult time indicating the timing of a purchase of GLW's shares. Given that overall markets trade at all-time highs, we believe that investors should wait for the company's shares to fall by about 5 to 10 percent before purchasing such shares. Readers of our recent GLW articles tend to disagree with us on when to buy the company's shares. Such readers believe that interested investors should buy GLW's shares now. Given our strong long-term belief in GLW's shares, we cannot disagree with our readers. Whenever investors decide to buy GLW shares, we believe that they will benefit from the company's efforts to drive more consistent growth with new product offerings targeting growth markets where its innovative glass capabilities will thrive and with additional acquisitions and other structural changes.

Our view

Our thesis in regard to GLW is coming true as the company's shares finally broke out of their multi-year trading range. We believe that the breakout in the company's shares is just the beginning of a multi-year move upward for the company's shares given the transformative efforts GLW has taken in recent years. As noted above, the pieces of GLW's transformation activities include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures. With respect to the technologies the company will focus on, GLW will remain primarily focused on technology markets where it is a leader and that will provide it with significant growth/returns for investors. Further, multiple use opportunities for GLW's Gorilla Glass product in the automotive market are likely to be the next growth driver for the company in the intermediate term. Finally, the company will continue to repurchase its own shares, reducing its outstanding share count by about 50 percent in recent years.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 15.90 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.68 and 14.90 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.79. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market selloff. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital-allocation plan and potential use of repatriated overseas cash will reward investors with dividend increases, share repurchases and share price appreciation. The company's shares continue to be one of our favorite investment ideas despite their run up in price over the past year or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.