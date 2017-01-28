4 Reasons To Hold On To This 11% Yielder

Mortgage investment company New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has booked solid gains in 2016, and so far in 2017, too. Though the investment company's yield has contracted quite a bit from a year ago, New Residential Investment Corp. is one of the highest potential high-yield income vehicles for 2017. I recommend shareholders to keep holding on to the company.

Every time stock prices appreciate fast, there is a significant risk of profit taking. And who could blame shareholders? If you bought a stock that increased ~43 percent in value in a year or so, it is only natural for investors to consider selling and taking some profits off the table. That said, taking profits would not be a good idea here. I believe New Residential Investment's shares are primed to go higher in 2017, potentially delivering price returns that will exceed the mortgage investment company's already great dividend yield.

You may remember that I bought New Residential Investment Corp. for my $100,000 high-yield income portfolio, or HYIP, in February 2015 together with a sizable investment in business development company Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC). I doubled down on New Residential Investment a year later, in the 4th quarter of 2015, because I thought that the company was the best high yield investment on the Street. I bought New Residential Investment primarily for four reasons (all of which are at least as valid today as they were back then):

1. New Residential Investment has no problems at all covering its dividend rate with core earnings, which in turn strongly tilts the odds in favor of a dividend hike this year. A dividend hike is overdue in my opinion, and I would think that management will want to give shareholders a raise in 2017 if core earnings continue to come in strong. New Residential's core earnings payout ratio has averaged 91 percent in the last five quarters, so surely a higher dividend is within the realms of possibility.

2. New Residential Investment invests heavily in mortgage servicing rights, which are unique mortgage assets that increase in value when interest rates rise. The unique risk-and-return features of mortgage servicing rights are the biggest reason to invest in New Residential Investment as we are heading into a raising rate environment.

3. New Residential Investment was, and isn't very expensive at all. The company's shares are selling for ~8.0x Q3-16 run-rate core earnings... That's insanely cheap for a company that pays an eleven percent yield and has outsized upside due to its MSR portfolio.

4. Lastly, New Residential Investment's shares pay a high dividend which is in the interest of income investors looking out for stable income.

The good thing about an investment in New Residential Investment is that all those reasons that were valid two years ago are just as valid today. New Residential Investment continues to pull in robust core earnings, and the odds are strongly tilted in favor of a dividend raise this year, if not in the 1st quarter. Further, there is great upside embedded in New Residential Investment's MSR portfolio, which continues to be the company's crown jewel.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment's shares have appreciated greatly in price in the last year, but the mortgage investment company is the last investment I would want to sell right now. The stock market is pricing in three interest rate hikes for 2017, which should benefit New Residential Investment greatly. Further, I am not aware of any 11 percent yielder that has this high a potential to grow its dividend payout. The total return potential is very compelling still, and the reward-to-risk ratio is in favor of shareholders considering that shares are changing hands for just eight times run-rate core earnings. Don't sell this cash cow just yet.

