Qualcomm: Should You Be Fearful Or Greedy?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has become extremely attractive this month from a long-term investment perspective, falling by 17 percent to $54. But, I strongly believe that the downside is closer and the selling should get over pretty soon. The time has come for investors to start becoming greedy rather than fearful.

Uncertainty over the company's future royalty rates and growing concerns that the company may have to alter its business practices are decimating the stock price. But, as I said in my article titled, When To Buy Qualcomm?, this uncertainty can be used to make a sensible investment decision in a valuable company. If not that, then these wise words from legendary investor Warren Buffett will definitely calm the nerves of panicking investors.

Complaints by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the U.S. FTC have pushed Qualcomm's valuations lower than their historical averages. The price/earnings ratio has fallen to 16.5, below its 5-year average of 18.3. Similarly, other important fundamental ratios such as price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-cash flows, and dividend yield all confirm that the stock is currently less expensive than what it generally trades at.

Source: Morningstar

Rather than looking at the numbers alone, it is also important to note that the stock's depressed valuations have more-or-less priced in all of the negatives arising out of the recent developments. But, this is not to say that the stock cannot get cheaper than it already is since there is no way to properly calculate the end of selling induced by panic and fear.

I am of the strong opinion that the stock will not violate the multi-year, upward-sloping support trendline anytime soon since the concerns over the attacks on Qualcomm's licensing practices and royalty rates are exaggerated, and good business sense will likely prevail sooner than later. The importance of this support trendline is that it proved to be a valuable cushion during the financial destruction of 2008. There is clearly no evidence to believe that such a sturdy support will be pierced so easily.

Source: TradingView

If this multi-year support trendline were to hold, then Qualcomm will reverse from $48-$50, if it even comes to that.

In such a case, the dividend yield will jump to 4.2 percent, near the all-time highs. Essentially, investors will be buying a stake in the company's dividend payouts at very attractive terms.

My belief that the downside is limited for Qualcomm is also based on earnings per share projections for the next couple of years. Even though these estimates have been somewhat lowered in the last 30 days, they clearly reveal that the stock has more to gain than to lose.

According to latest earnings projections from WSJ, analysts are expecting QCOM to earn $4.62 in FY 2017 and $4.78 in FY 2018. Even at a rock-bottom forward PE ratio of 11, the stock should not trade lower than $50. Currently, the stock trades at a forward PE of 11.4.

Source: WSJ

Conclusion

Qualcomm investors must remember that it is during the current times of uncertainty that the stock has gotten so cheap, but it may not remain so for long. While fear seems to have taken over now, a limited downside potential ensures that investors do not have to worry and should instead focus on increasing their exposure.

Several fundamental metrics such as price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book, price-to-cash flow, price-to-sales, dividend yield, and earnings estimates for the next couple of years have confirmed that the stock is undervalued by historical measures. If the stock continues to decline, it will only shed off risks, which enhances the probability of long-term benefits.

Although I believe that most of the negatives have been priced into the stock at this point, it is always hard to find the bottom in panic selling. I am no good at it, but taking some help from the multi-year technical price chart gives me $48-$50 as the lowest range that the stock can stoop to in the worst case.

I reiterate that investors should use this opportunity keeping not the short-term, but long-term returns in mind as in the former, the stock can remain choppy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.