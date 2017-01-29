Goldman: Trump's Stimulus Likely Won't Move Economic Needle

Fortunately for the administration, that probably won't matter when it comes to public opinion.

When you are employed, hence dependent on other people's judgment, looking busy can help you claim responsibility for the results in a random environment. The appearance of busyness reinforces the perception of causality, of the link between results and one's role in them.

That might sound familiar. If it does, it's probably because either i) you are a fan of Nassim Nicholas Taleb (it's an excerpt from a book of his), or ii) you notice a parallel with Donald Trump.

The new President has jumped at the opportunity to take "credit" for everything from small business confidence to Dow 20,000. And maybe he's (partially) correct to do so. But more likely, he's taking advantage of the fact that we are, as human beings, predisposed to drawing a (spurious) casual link between someone who looks busy and outcomes.

To be sure, I'm not maligning Trump. Indeed, I was once in a similar position (although I hadn't just become President). When you set expectations high, there are only two ways to live up to your promises: 1) deliver results, or 2) do enough "stuff" to create the perception that you delivered. Note that the second option doesn't necessarily mean you deliberately deceived anyone. You could, for instance, discover that the things you promised are actually impossible to achieve in earnest. You're thus left with two rather unpalatable options: 1) admit that you overpromised, or 2) create "results" that appear as though they're moving the needle when they actually aren't.

I contend that the new administration will likely opt for both "option 2s" as listed above.

Rather than casting a wide net, let's zoom in on economic growth for simplicity's sake (it's early Saturday morning as I write this and if you're a regular reader you know I try to keep it relatively simple on the weekends).

We want to boost growth. What should we do? Well, we could enact fiscal stimulus and cut taxes. Simple, right?

Well, not really. For one thing there's the deficit to worry about, but (again) in the interest of brevity and conciseness, I'm going to leave that out of things for our purposes here.

Instead, let's just look at the potential for Trumpian stimulus to boost economic growth irrespective of concerns about how we're going to pay for said stimulus.

It seems possible that no one told Donald Trump that piling fiscal stimulus atop an economy that's already overheating would be akin to pushing on a string. Or, perhaps more likely, someone did tell him and he didn't care.

As I documented previously, fiscal multipliers are low at this stage in the cycle. Let me remind you of what Barclays said earlier this month:

Our economists expect the enactment of border adjustment tax to raise inflation and reduce growth. How much of the adverse effect on growth is offset will depend on the relative magnitude of other stimulative policies being put in place (e.g., reducing personal income taxes and corporate tax rates). We think that the net fiscal expansion would need to be large, as fiscal multipliers at this late stage of the business cycle tend to decline fairly quickly over time (likely due to aggressive Fed response). Further, the benefits of tax reform are estimated to be skewed toward upper income individuals that tend to have lower multipliers relative to the rest of the population (Figures 3 and 4). At the very least, we believe this raises uncertainty about the net effect on the growth outlook.

Basically, the point is that fiscal stimulus now is likely to be dead on arrival, either because economic realities render it so, or because the Fed will be forced to immediately step in to curtail inflation thus blunting the potential to boost growth.

This may seem like a dull(ish) subject, but it's pretty important - not to mention easy to grasp. Consider some excerpts from a new note out from Goldman:

We expect fiscal policy to ease significantly over the coming year even though the economy is already at or close to full employment. We find that a fiscal easing of 1% of GDP is associated with a real GDP increase of 0.45% when output is below potential but only 0.1% when the economy is at or above potential. The pattern is qualitatively similar when we focus on growth surprises as opposed to absolute growth rates. As shown in Exhibit 2, we find that planned fiscal easing is associated with a relatively smaller impact on growth-actual and forecast-in an overheating economy.

There's nothing complicated about that. Put simply: Trump isn't going to be able to do much for economic growth by implementing fiscal stimulus this late in the cycle. It's not his fault, it's just the way things are.

Of course, given the fact that the study cited above is from Goldman, you'd have to think someone has mentioned this to the new President. After all, he's surrounded himself with (now "former") Goldman employees.

So why is he so intent on going forward with this? Well, probably because, as noted at the outset, the headlines will most assuredly not read: "Trump's fiscal stimulus underwhelms due to late cycle dynamics."

No, instead they'll read as follows: "Trump's stimulus expected to give economy a bump in months ahead."

Again, it isn't about moving the needle. It's about appearing as though you did.

On the bright side, there's a trade here. As you might have surmised from the above, one of the reasons why stimulus doesn't work as well in late cycle environments is that interest rates are more prone to sharp repricings when the economy is nearing capacity.

So you know, maybe don't cover those Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) shorts just yet.

