This is the first edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. The aim is to review the trends in various markets and keep readers on the right side of moves in various time frames. In this article, I will set some context by looking at the longer and medium term charts.

I use Elliott Wave to identify stages in the trends and project possible scenarios. Obviously, I won't manage to perfectly call every market in every time frame as that is simply impossible. Oddly enough, some people use this to conclude Elliott Wave is mumbo jumbo. Please remember the idea is to provide views on direction that supplement your own strategies. Consider the chart below. Could it have been helpful over the last 6 months?

This chart was the conclusion of my August 6th article on cycles and trends, where I also called a crash in bonds. It was the first time I tried to write about Elliott Wave across a number of markets, and although successful, the articles kept getting longer and longer until a weekly update would take me nearly a week to write. This time I will keep it clear and concise and cover less markets. So without further ado:

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Long term:

The bull market from the 2009 low is in wave 5, which is confirmed by the momentum divergence. Wave 5 is often equal to wave 1, and this projects 2,360s, after which a bear market will correct this entire 5 wave sequence. That doesn't necessarily mean a crash is coming; I will cover different scenarios once the uptrend is over.

Medium Term:

The medium is a bit trickier to define. Elliott Wave is not a crystal ball, but a room full of crystal balls. Which one is right?

This is option 1, which has been my preferred scenario and why I called for a move below 2,190. But...

This is the blow off scenario. Obviously, the arrows and channel are speculative, but this kind of cycle is completely possible. In fact, the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) seems to be repeating the 1999-2000 blow off quite closely (as is the S&P 500 to a lesser extent):

I'd advise not to bet against it.

In time - perhaps as early as next week - I should know which of the above scenarios is most likely, but for now we can safely say the trend is up, even if there is a dip below 2,190. That's stating the obvious, perhaps, but it simply means there is no point in looking for a long-term top, yet. Trade accordingly.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Long term:

Gold is correcting the long wave 3 which ended at the 2011 high. Eventually, the uptrend will resume for wave 5.

Medium term:

As we are now in a wave 4 consolidation, it is likely to be a messy, drawn out affair. Bulls and bears are battling it out, but neither are getting very far.

The count shown above is again speculative. I do not know exactly what will happen, but based on other markets and other analysis, I think gold could consolidate and then spike above $1,400 (perhaps targeting the 50% retrace at $1,483), before making one last temporary low.

The medium term direction is up for now.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

Long term:

This chart shows the bear market is over and oil is making a recovery like it did in 2009. The choppy action over the last 6 months has been hard to navigate, but the guide from 2009 has helped.

Medium term:

When price action is so choppy it is hard to count the waves as there are a lot of possibilities. This is my best 'guess' based on the shorter term structures and the guide from 2009-2010.

This view gives me a long bias in the medium term, although I do trade shorter term in both directions.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Long term:

The dollar is coming to the end of a large rally from the 2011 low. Once this wave 3 completes in the next few months, the expectation is for a retrace/consolidation in wave 4.

Medium term:

Regular readers will know I have pointed out a lot of similarities with the 1999-2000 period, and the dollar rally in this period can be a guide for current price action. If wave 5 equals wave 1 in size, we should expect a final high just above 105.

Conclusions

This is the first edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. I have introduced the longer and medium trends in equities, gold, oil and the dollar. Next week I will look at shorter term charts and identify places where current trends can be joined or faded, possible fundamental drivers, and anything else relevant.

Let me know if you have any markets you want me to cover or have any questions. Follow for updates.

