American Express: Double-Digit Returns Despite Uncertainty

When I first wrote on American Express (NYSE:AXP) for Seeking Alpha I was pretty positive. Here is my conclusion from that article in October last year, which followed management commentary on the third-quarter results:

"An upgrade to guidance is not going to flush many bears out. However, I would argue that for the first time in a while, we've got a game. 11-12x EPS for a strong buyback name is a reasonable entry point. And Buffett's not selling."

The stock is up 17% since then. While this is good absolute return over a three-month period, note that the stock hasn't kept up with either the XLF financials benchmark or some of the card companies AXP is often compared to such as Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Synchrony (NYSE:SYF).

Bloomberg Data

This recent relative performance is obviously about gearing to whatever Trump might mean for the US economy, and Amex is lower beta than more credit oriented financials, which have outperformed everything during this short period. Still, I'm not going to congratulate myself too much for a move in Amex that had all to do with the opportunity set and little to do with the stock itself.

And the fourth-quarter numbers did little to advance the debate on the stock, meaning bulls will need patience. A further upgrade to the guidance range for 2017 was welcome as was underlying revenue growth of 6%, a measure that excludes the ending of the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) relationship and FX movements.

But the growth in marketing and promotion expenses (M&P) will feed the bears and offset the underlying positives for revenue. M&P grew strongly in 4Q'16 to $1.2B from $892M in 4Q'15 and were an important reason for the dip in pre-tax profit seen in the chart below.

To bears, this is evidence of the increasing demands of the competitive landscape, and there is something to that argument. However, for now at least, Amex is finding other cost savings to offset the increase in marketing spend, and there is also something to Amex's argument that the M&P spend will embed its brand further in coming years and boost the growth it is already getting.

(click to enlarge)

The company has been clear that it will take a few years before the results of the stepped up marketing expenditure come through, so this debate will not be resolved any time soon. I would advise investors to keep an open mind and watch.

In the meantime, what do we have? AXP is certainly going to continue with strong levels of capital return. Average shares outstanding was reduced in 2016 by 7% and the overall capital returned/capital generated ratio exceeded 100%.

The main question is whether the stock can rerate to its previous levels of valuation, and this is impossible to gain full confidence on right now. As Warren Buffett said, Amex's high ROE is bound to attract competitors, and indeed, Amex's EPS target for 2017 implies most of the growth it envisages will come from its buyback program.

Consensus EPS forecasts are towards the lower end of Amex's range of $5.6-$5.8, but envisage EPS growth of 10, 11 and 12% through 2017-19. Given the current PE is 13.6x 2017, Amex is trading on 11x 2019. The yield is 1.7-2% through the next three years. This value proposition is attractive in the context of the S&P.

(click to enlarge)

The chart above shows us that the stock has reoccupied the two-year forward EPS range that it moved within through 2010-2012. What about the period above that range which Amex occupied through 2013-2015? In late 2014, consensus 2018 EPS was 9, which means the stock price ($94 in late December 2014) put Amex on 10x 2018. The market now reckons on 6.2 EPS for 2018, which seems reasonable. This large move down in expectations reflects a reassessment of this business's growth prospects amid competition and questions over its commercial offer (embodied in the loss of the Costco relationship).

Back in 2010-13, of course, the S&P was on 10-12x two-year forward EPS and has now moved up to 14x. Can Amex get up there any time soon and, just as importantly, does it have to?

My guess on the first question is no. I think it will take time for Amex to build a significantly higher forward multiple from here because the market needs to assess the outcome from its push for higher growth. You can build an argument off a valuation model that assumes its current ROE will continue, and value it about one-third above the current price. But this would be a little simplistic given the context of the debate around whether that ROE is sustainable.

And - the good news - the answer to the second question is also no. Amex doesn't have to advance rapidly to a richer multiple to be attractive. The math is very simple. If the stock can increase EPS by about 7% a year via buybacks, then if it can achieve ~3% underlying EPS, which its revenue growth (underlying) for 4Q suggests it can, then there is no reason the stock shouldn't maintain the current year multiple of 13x going forward. With a 1.7-2% yield over the next three years, this is comfortably a double-digit return stock, and with its quality and low beta, that's attractive enough to hold a position. Remain long.

