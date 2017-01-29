Discover Financial Is Ridiculously Cheap

Discover (NYSE:DFS) has long been one of my favorite financials. The company sports much better growth metrics and potential than its competitors and yet, routinely trades at a discount. That's a situation I don't understand, and although growth has slowed somewhat in the recent past, even the huge rally we've seen in all things financials has taken the stock to just over 11 times 2017 earnings. Large financials are now around 14 or so in general, meaning that DFS is still very cheap. Guidance for provisions from the Q4 report spooked investors, but given that earnings continue to fly higher, I still think DFS looks like a strong buy here.

Total loans were up 7% as the credit card business produced 7% growth. DFS has been aggressively growing its loan book for some time now and that is a big reason why I've been so bullish. The list of financials going after growth in a manner similar to DFS is very short and it has been doing so prudently. This is not a case of a pre-crisis, growth-at-any-cost mentality; DFS is keeping credit costs in line despite the fact that it is growing so quickly.

Personal loans are also a bit of a controversial topic for some investors as they tend to be high-risk, high-reward bets. DFS has been a big player in this space and that continues on as Q4 saw 18% growth in the space. Many large banks are basically out of this business and DFS is picking up the slack. Loss rates have been acceptable, and I certainly hope DFS keeps the momentum going. That's the thing; there are lots of growth levers DFS can pull and it is taking full advantage to be sure.

In addition, Discover continues to grow its consumer deposit business, where it is a relative newcomer. But again, DFS has made growth a priority and it is working as its consumer deposits were up 17% in Q4. Its consumer deposits are still a bit less than half of its total loan book so this still isn't the primary source of funding. But a case I've made for a while now is that when that becomes the case - and it shouldn't be long at these growth rates - DFS' cost of funds will continue to decline. That will boost margins and, indeed, offset other costs including higher loss rates, if needed. DFS has a unique model where it is still in the growth phase of collecting deposits and that means there's margin expansion potential in a big way. I'm thrilled with DFS' consumer deposit growth in Q4, and I want more of the same in 2017.

Perhaps the biggest and best thing about the Q4 report was the outstanding performance of NIM. Total net interest income was up 9% on loan growth but also the fact that NIM expanded 32 bps to 10.07%. Card yield performed even better, and to be honest, it was much better than I thought it would be. Rate hikes are coming this year and Q1 should give us an idea of what DFS can do with them since we received a hike in December. Any boost in yield we get will just be icing on the proverbial cake because DFS continues to grow its loan book by leaps and bounds.

Of course, key credit metrics did decline in Q4 as credit card delinquencies were up a rather alarming 17 bps over Q3. Personal loans and student loans performed similarly, and while I don't like rising losses anymore than the next guy, I still think its loss rates are acceptable. Management said it expects higher charge-offs this year, something we've heard from DFS' competitor set as well. After loss rates fell to record lows in the very recent past, it is only to be expected. That doesn't make it less painful, but I'd be very surprised if anyone thought DFS would guide for lower charge-offs in 2017. That guidance was for a weaker 2016 isn't a surprise; it is all about the magnitude at this point.

DFS also kept its world class buyback up and running with a 2% reduction in the float over last quarter. In the world of financials, DFS has been and remains the gold standard in terms of buybacks. Part of that is owed to its relative discount, part of it is its high level of earnings and part of it is its sizable capital position. All of those things persist and that means I expect another 8%+ in EPS growth in 2017 from buybacks alone. That's a huge tailwind, and while the stock price is higher than it has been and thus, the buyback's effectiveness will be somewhat reduced, it will still be plenty effective and it is a big piece of the bull case.

At just 11.4 times 2017 earnings, DFS is ridiculously cheap. Sales are supposed to be up 6% and current estimates are for just 5% EPS growth. With ~8% coming in from the buyback, that implies DFS will produce -3% EPS growth from its 6% sales growth. With NIM growth coming and expenses well under control, it would take a massive increase in credit losses for that to be the case. If you agree DFS is only going to hit 5% EPS growth, 11 times 2017 earnings is probably the right price. But that seems very low to me as DFS has far too many levers it can pull to beat that number. I'm still very long DFS because I think it is way too good to only hit 6% EPS growth, and thus, its multiple is far too low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.