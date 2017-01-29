Regulus: RG-101 Hold Stays - What Now?

However, this could be a great opportunity to buy cheaply if we see opt-ins from Sanofi, positive readouts for RG-125 later in year, and RG-101 hold is lifted later.

While the science is exciting, the financials are less so. I will be stepping away from the stock, having planned to since I first invested if the hold remained.

After hours yesterday, Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced that the FDA responded to its submission and the results are disappointing: the clinical hold on RG-101 will continue. They are requesting additional expert review and additional 48 week follow up data from current trials. This is expected to be available in the fourth quarter. What do you do as a Regulus investor at this point?

Unfortunately, I'll be stepping off the bus once the momentum from all this dies off. The decision is simple for me because I made it when I initially invested in Regulus. It's unfortunate because I like the microRNA mechanism and I think the practicality of a one visit HCV cure could be great, especially with patient compliance to the regimen (since there is none). However, if you read my previous article, you'll have seen the video from the ILC16 where one of the first things brought up by experts there is the safety profile.

I still feel that there is a good probability (by good, I mean around 30-40%) the FDA is simply being cautious and that the drug itself is not to blame given the low concentration levels at the time of SAE. However, the problem lies with the company's balance sheet which is looking fairly weak now given the burn rate the company has and the current situation of its drugs in development. In my last article, I discussed that the company had runway into 2018 and this should be enough to get their feet off the ground.

However, with the delay in RG-101 blocking any real partnerships and the delay in RG-012 due to having to complete a MAD trial in Europe before continuing enrollment in the HERA trial, the company will likely continue to deplete its cash holdings with little replenishment from milestones payments like other small biotech firms have. The company will either have to secure additional debt financing or equity financing, likely equity, to continue its operations in the coming 2 years. Since the RG-101 hold was kept, these likely won't be offered at attractive valuations and will naturally dilute current shareholders.

I also wouldn't be surprised if Regulus and the FDA play a bit of a tap dance game, where the FDA continues to request additional information due to the novelty of microRNA mechanisms. They need to be thoroughly convinced that RG-101 does not cause liver damage / enzyme elevations and I tend to think that's going to be more of a guilty until proven innocent type of feedback process.

Some investors may point out the company's recent R&D day and say that the company has more catalysts if successful with these new programs. The "if," however, is fairly large due to the cash situation. At this time, given the current delays, the two main programs of RG-101 and RG-012 plus RG-125 with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) seem adequate for preserving cash flow.

Since they are working on these new programs regardless of what happens, R&D spend likely won't be going anywhere which is supported by comments from the CEO. However, those new programs are a long, long way from commercialization or proof-of-concept studies where they can start recouping their losses. Right now, cash flow is important and I see these as more of a liability than an asset.

Conclusion

Can you stick with Regulus? Absolutely - the RG-101 program still has a decent chance of the hold being lifted, the RG-012 HERA trial will likely see enrollment resume in 2H17 and hopefully see opt-in from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and potentially positive data read outs will come for RG-125 later this year. The stock will no doubt open Monday fairly battered, so it could be an excellent opportunity to generate large returns if you're confident in the science.

However, while I am excited by the science, I am not confident enough by it to offset my concerns about the balance sheet and likely upcoming shareholder dilution at unattractive values. Additionally, I see there being more problems like these possible in the future with the FDA beyond Regulus's control. For these reasons, I will exit my position fully once the momentum dies off and the stock stabilizes in the coming weeks. Best of luck everyone with this risky biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.